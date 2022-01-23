ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cost of car insurance falls in NJ, despite more risk, report finds

By Dino Flammia
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most states saw auto insurance rates increase for drivers over the past year, but New Jersey wasn't one of them, according to insurance comparison site The Zebra. Despite drivers returning to the road in 2021 with fewer COVID-19 fears, leaving the door open for more automobile accidents and actually leading to...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
dig-in.com

Drivers concerned about rising car costs including insurance, Jerry report

American drivers are interested in electric vehicles, the potential of autonomous vehicles and returning to their pre-pandemic driving habits but many are also concerned about the rising costs of car ownership and insurance, according to the 2022 State of the American Driver Report from Jerry, a car ownership insurtech. About...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Drivers switching car insurance at increasing rates, study finds

Drivers on the hunt for new car insurance are switching companies at increasing rates, according to a new study from J.D. Power and TransUnion. The number of drivers shopping for new insurance has remained relatively steady, with 11.4% of consumers obtaining new insurance quotes in the fourth quarter of 2021, the study showed. But the rate that drivers are switching providers is up, rising from 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the beginning of last year, the switch rate had dropped as low as 3.2%.
TRAFFIC
105.7 The Hawk

Who Pays If A Snow Plow Hits Your Mailbox In New Jersey?

It's coming! We're about to get walloped with yet another Nor’easter snow storm. Of course, that means our plows will be working overtime to clean up the mess and get us back on the roads. Ultimately, our plow crews are snow warriors to whom we are eternally grateful. However, there are mailbox causalities in that process. When your mailbox is leaning sideways after getting plowed into…(pun intended) who’s payin’? We found out...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Maine State
State
Maryland State
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Average Cost of Car Insurance Rates in Arizona

Planning for the future is often complicated. You have to consider all the expenses you will be taking on before making any big forward decisions. Sometimes, finding the information you need is difficult, too!. Knowing the average cost of car insurance rates in Arizona can help residents to budget for...
ARIZONA STATE
10NEWS

Report: Average cost of new car tops $47,000

Car prices these days will have you pushing "Old Faithful" until the last wheel falls off. If you've been in search of purchasing a new car lately, you might have seen the price tag that comes along with them. For the first time in modern car sales history, the average price of a new car in December 2021 rose to $47,077 in the United States, according to a report from Kelly Blue Book.
BUYING CARS
Channel 6000

Washington and Oregon lead the nation in cost of living increase, report finds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest has long been called a nature lover’s paradise, but does all that green come at a price?. Using data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis last month, a recent report found that Oregon and Washington’s residents saw the largest percentage increase in the cost of living within the past 10 years.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Car Insurance#Vehicles#Honda#The Zebra
This Is Reno

Tax forms may help find more fraud in state’s unemployment insurance system

It could take up to a decade to determine how many fraudulent claims came through Nevada’s unemployment insurance system during the pandemic, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR) which oversees the program. This week, DETR officials said Nevadans could help in identifying...
105.7 The Hawk

NJ’s ‘dream car’ may surprise you

Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been arrested for stealing 10 vehicles off the lot of a dealership in Bergen County. Ten Range Rovers, one after another, all in one night according to police. Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg says the total loss was “in excess of $740,000.” New Range...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WTOP

Cybersecurity report finds lack of risk assessments by Maryland state agencies

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A report released by the Maryland Cybersecurity Coordinating Council on Tuesday found that over 60% of surveyed state agencies have not performed cybersecurity risk assessments. According...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
TechRepublic

Deloitte report finds employees more productive during pandemic

After close analysis, the company determined that three key factors were the main reasons for the rising productivity levels during 2020. Deloitte has released a report detailing the firm's findings on work productivity during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating there was actually a "spike in productivity" during the lockdown period that occurred in 2020. Whereas employers pre-pandemic found it tough to quantify a worker's output, the pandemic has ushered in a new era of setting measurable tasks for employees to complete that allows companies to measure the success of their workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bleepingcomputer.com

School District reports a 334% hike in cybersecurity insurance costs

Bloomington School District 87 in Illinois has published its cyber-insurance renewal details, and the cost has jumped from $6,661 in 2021 to $22,229 this year. This dramatic 334% rise in premiums is attributed to the sudden spike in the number of threats, their severity, and the potential for costly disruptions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

NYC Street Vendors Issued More Tickets Despite Moving Away From NYPD Enforcement, Report Finds

A year after New York City moved street vendor enforcement out from under police purview, street vendors are still getting swamped with tickets. According to data compiled by Gothamist, the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which is now in charge of street vendor enforcement, issued over 700 tickets in 2021 for violating various vending regulations. While that’s still far less than the nearly 2,000 tickets that the NYPD issued in all of pre-pandemic 2019, the DCWP oversaw a greater amount of tickets issued from July to September 2021, as compared to the same period in 2019. Plus, the NYPD is still issuing tickets, Gothamist reports. Together, the two departments issued 540 tickets from July to September last year, as compared to 525 tickets issued by the NYPD in the same period in 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

NJ small businesses are getting hit by a trifecta of trouble

A few months ago during the holiday shopping season, New Jersey small businesses were struggling with a shortage of workers and with difficulty getting the supplies they needed to meet customer demand. According to Eileen Kean, the director of the New Jersey chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business,...
BUSINESS
WMUR.com

12 more COVID-19 deaths reported in New Hampshire as cases fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Twelve more people have died in New Hampshire of COVID-19 while active cases and hospitalizations declined, health officials said Friday. State health officials said two of the people who died were younger than 60, while the others were all age 60 or older. Officials said none of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility. There have been 2,135 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire over the course of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy