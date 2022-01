A bill that would allow children 12 years and older to vaccinate without receiving consent from their parents was introduced in the Senate on Thursday. Senate Bill 866, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would specifically authorize minors 12 years and older to consent to vaccines that meet specified federal agency criteria. Vaccine providers would be green-lit to administer the vaccines, but SB 866 would not have vaccine providers give any other service outside their scope of practice. The bill would not only allow the COVID-19 vaccine, but any vaccine approved by the federal government that meets CDC immunization recommendations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO