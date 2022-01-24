ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron, health care and what's really going on in America's hospitals

By Stefano Kotsonis Meghna Chakrabarti
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, hospitals across the country are swamped by COVID. But omicron is not the whole story. “COVID has put a huge strain on the hospital system, obviously it's an unprecedented crisis, but that's not the only thing going on here," Jonathan Cohn, senior national correspondent at HuffPost, says....

