Cost of car insurance falls in NJ, despite more risk, report finds

A year after New York City moved street vendor enforcement out from under police purview, street vendors are still getting swamped with tickets. According to data compiled by Gothamist, the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which is now in charge of street vendor enforcement, issued over 700 tickets in 2021 for violating various vending regulations. While that’s still far less than the nearly 2,000 tickets that the NYPD issued in all of pre-pandemic 2019, the DCWP oversaw a greater amount of tickets issued from July to September 2021, as compared to the same period in 2019. Plus, the NYPD is still issuing tickets, Gothamist reports. Together, the two departments issued 540 tickets from July to September last year, as compared to 525 tickets issued by the NYPD in the same period in 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO