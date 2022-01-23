ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost of car insurance falls in NJ, despite more risk, report finds

By Dino Flammia
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 4 days ago
Most states saw auto insurance rates increase for drivers over the past year, but New Jersey wasn't one of them, according to insurance comparison site The Zebra. Despite drivers returning to the road in 2021 with fewer COVID-19 fears, leaving the door open for more automobile accidents and actually leading to...

