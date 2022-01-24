ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Havasu Hot Air Balloon Photo 01

riverscenemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot air balloon in Lake Havasu City, AZ....

riverscenemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival returns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival returns at the end of January. Each morning of the festival, more than 35 hot air balloons will take to the desert skies and come evening, the hot air balloons will launch for the very popular Night Glow – Candlestick Show.
MESQUITE, NV
cowboystatedaily.com

Riverton Residents First Ever To Pilot Hot Air Balloon Down Wind River Canyon

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Andy Samuelson had driven through the Wind River Canyon on multiple occasions wondering what the canyon would look like from above. It’s no doubt a common question for many outdoor enthusiasts, but the Riverton fifth-grade math and science teacher – who...
RIVERTON, WY
Cars 108

Michigan’s Fascination With Hot Air Balloons, Early 1900s

I'm not goin' up in one of those things. It's cold up there, there's not much holding you in, and what's to stop the thing from malfunctioning and crashing to earth? I've actually seen that happen, right in my own back yard. A hot air balloon was descending the field out back, couldn't control itself, and crashed into the trees.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Lake Havasu
riverscenemagazine.com

GCPRA’s Rodeo And Little Delbert Days Comes To Lake Havasu This Weekend

Pull out those cowboy boots and grab the hats and get ready for the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo and Little Delbert Days this weekend. The rodeo returns to Lake Havasu City for a weekend of family fun. The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association brings the rodeo and Delbert Days annually, to the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds Jan. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, free for children 15 and under.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous Beach

Beachfront property is among the most expensive in the country. Among the highest priced homes in America are in places like Nantucket; the Hamptons on Long Island; Palm Beach, Florida; and Malibu in California. (These are America’s richest beach towns.) Owning homes in these places does involve a level of risk. Among them are storms […]
REAL ESTATE
iheart.com

What Are These Dead ‘Sea Monsters’ Washing Ashore?

Rick German and a friend recently spotted a bizarre-looking creature just off the coast of Laguna Beach, California. “We were both just, like, shocked,” he told Inside Edition. “It was massive.” It was a sunfish, a species that can weigh up to two tons. Despite its monstrous appearance, the sunfish is a gentle giant. It’s just one example of unusual sea creatures appearing along the California coast.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KVAL

4 Idaho elk find themselves in quite the predicament over the weekend

HAILEY, Idaho (KBOI) — Four elk were trapped or entangled in window wells over the weekend in Blaine Couty, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports. The first report was of a cow elk with a disk stuck on its neck. Officers located the elk, but it had moved into a large herd, so they couldn't isolate it and remove the disk.
HAILEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
New York Post

Hiker falls to death taking selfie in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains

A 21-year-old hiker has died after he slipped and fell while taking a selfie from a peak in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains, authorities said. Richard Jacobson’s body was found Monday morning almost 700 feet below where he and a companion had been camping on the Flatiron Peak at Lost Dutchman State Park east of Phoenix, CBS News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
Coeur d'Alene Press

'It was ready to lay down and die'

HAYDEN LAKE — When Mark Bauer saw a drowning deer in Hayden Lake Friday morning, he had to help. That’s what doctors do. “It’s pretty hard to sit there and watch an animal drown,” he said. Bauer, joined by son Brendon Bauer and his wife Kelli,...
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
Outdoor Life

Video: Colorado Man Wakes Up to Discover a Mountain Lion Eating an Elk on His Front Porch

Charles Zelenka has lived in his Colorado home for 17 years, during which he’s watched deer, bears, elk, bighorn sheep, and even the occasional moose stroll through his half-acre yard. That’s why, when he woke up around 2 a.m. on Jan. 4 to a loud banging noise outside his Glenwood Springs house, he figured it was the usual bears trying to break into his bear-proof dumpster.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
WESH

Thousands of sea creatures wash up on Florida beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of sea creatures washed up on Madeira Beach Wednesday morning near John’s Pass. According to Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone, it’s common for sea urchins and other wildlife to wash up on shore after a huge storm. Stone said the strong...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
New Country 99.1

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Walking Into a Property in Vail

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) made the difficult decision to euthanize a mountain lion after it walked into a property in Vail. According to a Facebook post from the Vail Police Department (VPD), the incident occurred on Saturday (Jan. 8), when the animal entered the lobby of a local condominium in the Lionshead Village area, where residents had spotted it multiple other times.
VAIL, CO
KXL

Found on Oregon’s Beaches

Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Blue Marlin, Gertrude the Penguin, Chompers the Shark, Stanley the Sturgeon and the American Sea Sta are some of the highlights at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. They’re giant sculptures on the center’s west lawn, made from things that wash up along the Oregon coast. They’re part of a touring exhibit of art pieces designed by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi. She collects the debris that washes up on beaches in Bandon. There’s more pieces of art inside the cultural center on Highway 101. The exhibit has traveled all over the country. The idea is show how much plastic is littering our oceans.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
99.9 KEKB

Massive Herd of Elk Cross Highway Near Eagle Colorado

Sure, we have plenty of regular traffic issues and backups like traffic jams that feature cars but here in Colorado, we believe that variety is the spice of life...even when it comes to our traffic jams. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife had a pretty...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy