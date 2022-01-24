Havasu Hot Air Balloon Photo 01

Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Blue Marlin, Gertrude the Penguin, Chompers the Shark, Stanley the Sturgeon and the American Sea Sta are some of the highlights at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. They’re giant sculptures on the center’s west lawn, made from things that wash up along the Oregon coast. They’re part of a touring exhibit of art pieces designed by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi. She collects the debris that washes up on beaches in Bandon. There’s more pieces of art inside the cultural center on Highway 101. The exhibit has traveled all over the country. The idea is show how much plastic is littering our oceans.

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 20 DAYS AGO