The medical use of marijuana, a measure pushed for seven years by Beaufort Republican Sen. Tom Davis, will see its first debate on the Senate floor this week as the bill has been set for special order. Davis’ proposal is one of the most conservative in the country — people using medical marijuana could not smoke it, and doctors would have to meet patients in person before prescribing the oil, checking for any history of substance abuse and creating a written treatment plan. The bill is opposed by a number of law enforcement groups as well as State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel and Attorney General Alan Wilson. More: Associated Press, WSPA TV, WYFF, The Post and Courier.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO