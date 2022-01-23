ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combo Treatment Disappoints in Acute Severe Ulcerative Colitis

By Zaina Hamza
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitalized patients with acute severe ulcerative colitis (ASUC) did not benefit from add-on aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA) to corticosteroids (CS), according to results from the ComboMesa Collaborative Trial. In an intention-to-treat analysis involving 149 patients with ASUC, no significant difference was seen between the number of patients who responded to...

