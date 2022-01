No sector can claim to have escaped the impact of the pandemic, but few were exposed quite so relentlessly as the public sector. It faced an unprecedented surge in demand for information and services—from healthcare to welfare support, all whilst managing a mass shift to remote working. Despite these challenges, the public sector worked hard to weather the initial storm. Now comes the hard part—developing a strategic approach to digital innovation that’s able to continually meet the changing needs of the population. The key will be unlocking value from existing IT capabilities and harnessing automation to minimise complexity, accelerate time-to-value, and drive digital agility.

