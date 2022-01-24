ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Discover the Power of Behavioural Segmentation

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, UK, January 24, 2022 McapMediaWire Did you know that behavioural segmentation is one of the most powerful ways to improve a website? A lot of marketers know this method, but unfortunately, not...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segmentation#Google News#Linktree#Stock#Customer Loyalty#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades GitLab Inc (GTLB) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Corning (GLW) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall upgraded Corning (NYSE: GLW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Sell-Off Creates Buying Chance - Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho reiterated a Buy rating and $256.00 price target on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) following results, saying ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) PT Lowered to $154 at Cowen

Cowen analyst John Blackledge lowered the price target on Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) to $154.00 (from $186.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) PT Lowered to $17 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois lowered the price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) to $17.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 of its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Stock Plunges 15% on Big Outlook Miss, Analyst Disappointed

Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) are down over 15% in pre-market Thursday after the company reported Q4 results.Teradyne reported Q4 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Sea Ltd. (SE) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP For: Jan 25 Filed by: Vuchetich Scott Matthew

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Restricted stock...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy