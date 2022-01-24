Endeavour's Operations In Burkina Faso Unaffected by Ongoing Political Situation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) If on any coupon observation date (the 25th day of each January, April, July and October, commencing in April 2022 and ending in July 2023), the closing level of each of the S&P 500® Index, the Russell 2000® Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index® is greater than or equal to its coupon trigger level of 70% of its initial level (the initial level is 4,356.45 with respect to the S&P 500® Index, 2,004.033 with respect to the Russell 2000® Index and 14,149.12 with respect to the Nasdaq-100 Index®), you will receive on the applicable coupon payment date (the fifth business day after the coupon observation date) a coupon for each $1,000 face amount of your note equal to $21.875 (2.1875% quarterly, or the potential for up to 8.75% per annum).

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO