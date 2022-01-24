ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Endeavour's Operations In Burkina Faso Unaffected by Ongoing Political Situation

 3 days ago

ENDEAVOUR'S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE ONGOING POLITICAL SITUATION. London, 24 January 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) ("Endeavour" or the "Group" or the "Company") announces...

Seeking Alpha

Miners with Burkina Faso operations move lower after coup

West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF -17.1%), an Australian gold miner that gets all its revenue from Burkina Faso, plummets after soldiers ousted the country's president in a coup. The company says its Sanbrado gold operations in Burkina Faso continue to operate as usual. According to Bloomberg, Sandstorm Gold (SAND -1%) obtains...
METAL MINING
Seattle Times

With Burkina Faso’s coup, military rule expands in West Africa

Mali. Chad. Guinea. Sudan. Even before Burkina Faso’s army declared Monday that it had toppled a democratically elected president, military officers across the region had grabbed power four times in the last 18 months — the highest number of coups in four decades. In West Africa — from...
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso: from popular uprising to military coup

As Burkina Faso's junta consolidates its position after seizing power in a coup, we look at the recent history of the troubled West African country. - 2014: Fall of Compaore - Blaise Compaore takes power in a 1987 coup and cements his position four years later with the first of four election victories.
POLITICS
resourceworld.com

Iamgold monitors Burkina Faso situation

Iamgold Corp [IMG-TSX, IAG-NYSE] on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring and assessing the political situation in Burkina Faso following reports that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been ousted in a military coup. A BBC report said Kabore’s removal was triggered by growing discontent among security forces over his...
ECONOMY
kasu.org

An update on the coup in Burkina Faso

The military has seized power in Burkina Faso, a coup that will likely impact even more than the 20 million people who live on the southern edge of the Sahara. On Monday, soldiers appeared on TV to announce their takeover. The declaration made clear that the country’s government and parliament...
POLITICS
Gazette

West African bloc denounces 'attempted coup' in Burkina Faso, situation unclear

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -The West African bloc ECOWAS on Monday condemned what it called an attempted coup in Burkina Faso, saying it held the military responsible for the safety of President Roch Kabore, whose whereabouts were unknown. A Twitter post from Kabore's account called on those who had taken up arms...
POLITICS
Reuters

Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's army said on Monday it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly and closed the country's borders. The announcement cited the deterioration of the security situation and what it described as Kabore's inability to unite...
POLITICS
Africa
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Burkina Faso's army mutinying?

DAKAR, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The West African nation of Burkina Faso hit international headlines on Sunday when machinegun fire rang out from barracks as soldiers demanded more support from their political and military leaders. Here's what you need to know. read more. WHY SOLDIERS ARE MUTINYING. A spokesperson for...
MILITARY
The Independent

Burkina Faso wakes to find new junta rulers, closed borders

People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.“Today’s events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what...
POLITICS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
sciencealert.com

'Killer Lake' in Africa Looks Like Paradise, But It's Hiding a Deadly Secret

The engineers aboard the floating power station on Lake Kivu could only watch nervously as the volcano in the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling through the water beneath them. It was not the lava shooting from Mount Nyiragongo last May that spooked them, but the enormous concentrations of potentially...
AFRICA
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 of its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) If on any coupon observation date (the 25th day of each January, April, July and October, commencing in April 2022 and ending in July 2023), the closing level of each of the S&P 500® Index, the Russell 2000® Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index® is greater than or equal to its coupon trigger level of 70% of its initial level (the initial level is 4,356.45 with respect to the S&P 500® Index, 2,004.033 with respect to the Russell 2000® Index and 14,149.12 with respect to the Nasdaq-100 Index®), you will receive on the applicable coupon payment date (the fifth business day after the coupon observation date) a coupon for each $1,000 face amount of your note equal to $21.875 (2.1875% quarterly, or the potential for up to 8.75% per annum).
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K PRUDENTIAL SECTOR FUNDS,

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PGIM INVESTMENTS | Bringing you the investment managers of Prudential Financial, Inc. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund's Prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can ﬁnd the Fund's Prospectus, Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”), Annual Report and other information about the Fund online at pgim.com/investments. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-800-225-1852 or by sending an e-mail to: prospectus@pgim.com. The Fund's Prospectus and SAI, both dated January 28, 2022, as supplemented and amended from time to time, and the Fund's Annual Report, dated November 30, 2021, are all incorporated by reference into (legally made a.
MARKETS
Reuters

Newly inaugurated Honduran president says appreciates Taiwan 'solidarity'

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Honduras' new president, Xiomara Castro, said she met with Taiwan Vice President William Lai after her inauguration on Thursday, and that his government gave Honduras supplies and devices to fight the coronavirus. "I appreciate the solidarity, as well as the willingness to support us in...
WORLD

