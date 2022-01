In terms of the best things to watch this week, the next few days are kind of a mixed bag full of some oddball choices, which actually feels appropriate for the end of January, which is famously one of the weirdest months of the year. Tomorrow night, Syfy's underrated comedy Resident Alien returns for Season 2, and on Thursday, you can catch the very sobering new film The Fallout on HBO Max. Later in the week, there's Apple TV+'s new murder mystery The Afterparty, which stars all your favorite people, the great Willem Dafoe hosting SNL (Norman's back from sabbatical, honey!), and a special all about Betty White.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO