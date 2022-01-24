ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Next for Blockchain & Digital Assets in 2022 and Beyond

cryptonews.com
 3 days ago

In this webinar, Ric Edelman, Founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals,...

cryptonews.com

Forbes

Five Digital Asset Predictions For 2022

Rayne Steinberg is Chief Executive Officer at Arca, an asset management firm investing and innovating in digital assets. Last year was yet another eventful time for the digital asset ecosystem, with no sign of it slowing down in 2022. There have been many narratives at play — some decidedly negative — and the market has seen a degree of volatility. Even so, the industry appears to be more solid than at any point in the past. Over the past year, the performance of digital assets has illuminated the broad potential of this industry. New innovations, such as DeFi, DAOs, NFTs and the metaverse, have led us to a pivotal point, offering a reason to examine and improve our world through the lens of blockchain. This has parallels to other historical periods of change; when historians reflect on this period, it may be classified as the “digital age of enlightenment.”
cryptonews.com

Embracing Innovation as an Asset Class

Mark Yusko, founder and managing director of Morgan Creek Capital Management, explains why “psychic income” and “servant leadership” have been so important for him professionally. He's firm on crypto being number one and explains why Bitcoin now has the potential to disrupt the “whole financial ecosystem.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Union Bank of the Philippines to Implement METACO’s Digital Asset Management Services

the provider of security-critical software and infrastructure to the digital asset ecosystem, has announced that Union Bank of the Philippines is implementing its digital asset management services. As noted in an update shared with CI, UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, in order to leverage the “confidential computing”...
cryptonews.com

Chrono.Tech Attracts USD 30 Million Investment

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The growth of the crypto market and blockchain sector has been nothing short of sensational over the course of 2020 and 2021, but Sydney blockchain company Chrono.Tech has enjoyed a particularly impressive run. Chrono’s suite of blockchain-based solutions for the HR and recruitment industry have attracted large numbers of new users as COVID-19 forced a change in working patterns and employment opportunities. Combined with some judicious decisions to build out its offerings and broaden its appeal, Chrono has capitalised on the new normal brought about by life in a pandemic and post-pandemic world, with the result that its ecosystem has exploded in user numbers and value.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is Digital Property, Ethereum is Digital Security - Argues Michael Saylor

US-based software developer MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has once again questioned the regulatory status of ethereum (ETH), arguing that it can be best classified as digital security. On the other hand, he insisted that there is no doubt that bitcoin (BTC) is a digital property, and thus not subject to regulatory headaches.
cryptonews.com

Five Unique Crypto Market Predictions For 2022

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies in circulation hit USD 3 trillion for the first time in 2021. At the start of the year, the entire crypto market had a market cap of less than USD 800 billion, illustrating what a stunning year it was for the industry overall. DeFi apps achieved a combined total value locked of more than USD 100 billion in Ethereum alone, while NFTs stole the show with some truly blockbuster sales and GameFi emerged almost from nowhere to become a viable source of income for thousands of gamers.
cryptonews.com

YouTube NFTs, MicroStrategy to Keep Buying Bitcoin + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Video platform YouTube is exploring adding NFT features for its video creators, Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki wrote to the site’s broadcasters, per Bloomberg. However, she did not say exactly what her team is planning, or when. Also, Wojcicki told creators her company was looking to Web 3 as a “source for inspiration.”
cryptonews.com

Fantom Soars as Daily Transaction Count Briefly Exceeds Ethereum’s

The Fantom blockchain’s native FTM token rose sharply in price today, after the network last weekend saw its transaction count exceed that of Ethereum (ETH), the most valuable smart contract blockchain by market capitalization. As of 16:07 UTC on Tuesday, FTM stood at USD 2.43, up 19% for the...
worth.com

AI, Digital Gene Editing & Fusion: What Comes Next for NFTs

The fusion of AI, CRISPR and blockchain will usher in a new era. Crypto moves in cycles, and this year heralded the explosive arrival of an entirely new digital asset category—non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Just like 2020’s expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs have unleashed a bonanza of new use cases, experimental projects and creativity across the board. Unlike DeFi, NFTs have invaded mainstream culture to such a degree that Collins Dictionary named ‘NFT’ as their word of the year for 2021.
cryptonews.com

Kevin O'Leary On Bitcoin Mining & Crypto Investing

In this video, Anthony Pompliano, host of The Best Business Show, along with his brothers Joe and John, interview investor Kevin O'Leary, who shares his insights into Bitcoin mining and investing in the broader crypto space. The interview was recorded on January 17, 2022.
cryptonews.com

Robert Breedlove: The Core Case for Bitcoin

In this video, Robert Breedlove, founder of the “What Is Money?” podcast, lays out his case for Bitcoin in a discussion with Bitcoin-bear Mike Green, chief strategist and portfolio manager at Simplify Asset Management. Moderated by Real Vision's Ash Bennington on January 7, 2022.
martechseries.com

PraSaga’s World-Class Blockchain Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce Executive Committee

The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s leading blockchain trade association, welcomed PraSaga as a member of its Executive Committee. PraSaga joins a select group of companies and foundations working to accelerate and promote the adoption of blockchain-based technology for social good, innovation, and investment. The Chamber of Digital Commerce’s Executive Committee shapes the organization’s vision and strategy and supports its mission to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain technology worldwide.
Forbes

What’s Behind The Recent Surge In Beyond Meat Stock?

Beyond Meat stock (NASDAQ: BYND) shot up 13% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 1.6% during this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, BYND stock has increased (4.6% and 7.5%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both occasions. BYND stock surged after the company announced that its Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are now available in three dishes on the menu of Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut restaurants in Canada. Canada is the second Pizza Hut market to feature Beyond Meat ingredients. The company’s Beyond Meat Pizzas are now a permanent menu item in the U.K. following a pilot program started in 2021. Additionally, Beyond Meat released its chicken alternative at Yum! Brands’ KFC. Privately held Panda Express and A&W Canada have also released menu items with Beyond Fried Chicken. Beyond Meat generates most of its revenue from beef-alternative products. So increasingly diversifying its revenue away from beef-alternative products is likely to help the company.
