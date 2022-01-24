ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoup! Good, Really Good Super Premium Soups

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoup! is getting back to its roots with a new lineup of gourmet, shelf-stable soups that includes five, chef-inspired recipes: Chicken & Riced Cauliflower, Spicy Chicken ‘Chilada™, Butternut Squash with Brown Butter and Sage, Tomato Bisque and Garden Vegetable....

The Independent

McDonald’s to launch Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s is to launch a chicken version of its Big Mac in the UK and Ireland.The limited-edition new burger will go on sale on February 2, but only in participating restaurants until March 15.The fast-food giant said the addition of the Chicken Big Mac to its menu followed a high number of requests from customers.It described the burger as “the classic Big Mac we all know and love” complete with triple-layered bun, two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the Big Mac sauce.The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the McFlurry...
The Independent

Frozen vegetables are just as good as fresh. Why do we still stick our noses up at it?

Britain has a strange relationship with frozen food. Despite evidence showing that plenty of frozen fruit and vegetables retain their nutritional value – sometimes even better than fresh produce – there seems to be a prevailing attitude that frozen food is just not as good as fresh.Home cooks such as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Jack Monroe have long hailed the practicality and usefulness of frozen vegetables at hand. However, Smith’s 2008 cookbook, titled How To Cheat At Cooking, drew intense backlash because she recommended ingredients like frozen potatoes and tinned mince.Chefs such as Raymond Blanc criticised the TV cook...
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
stlmag.com

Good Buddy’s Tasty Soups & Sandwiches has closed

After almost four years downtown, at 1115 Pine Street, Good Buddy’s Tasty Soups & Sandwiches, has closed. The announcement was made earlier this week on social media. The Facebook post read, in part, "None of us could have predicted the events that transpired since 2018." Unable to break a...
The Independent

Is frozen fruit and veg as healthy as fresh? Raymond Blanc defends Delia Smith over frozen peas

Remember back in 2008 when Delia Smith faced a barrage of criticism for suggesting that cooks cut corners with her How To Cheat at Cooking book?The culinary queen was lambasted for daring to put convenient ingredients like frozen mashed potato and ready-made pastry in her recipes, when previously she’d insisted that even pepper should be freshly milled at all times.Now, Raymond Blanc has leapt to Smith’s defence, praising her efforts to “really simplify food”.“She was heavily criticised for using tinned and frozen food in her recipes, but she was absolutely right,” Blanc told the Radio Times.“Take the frozen pea. First,...
progressivegrocer.com

Wok of Life Cooking Sauces

The first company to introduce all-natural, vegan, sugar-free, ready-to-use Asian cooking sauces, Wok of Life offers six authentic flavors that simplify meal prep and intensify flavor: Szechuan, Sesame Garlic, Sweet and Sour, Cheng Pi Tangerine, Kung Pao, and Mandarin Teriyaki. The sauces are also carb-careful; gluten-, dairy- and MSG-free; and keto- and diabetes-friendly, as containing fewer calories and less salt than other brands, with no added preservatives. Wok of Life sauces are sweetened with allulose and Blossom, the latter a proprietary blend of monk fruit extract and erythritol that imparts a flavorful kick without the sugar, calories or carbs that can raise blood sugar. As part of the Halo Healthy Tribes alliance of premium all-natural and zero-added-sugar food and beverage products, Wok of Life is committed to the transparency of ingredients and allergens. The Halo across the top of the bottle is a quick reference to the product’s attributes, while the back calls out all allergens, not just those required by law. A 14-ounce bottle of any of the sauces retails for a suggested $7.99.
Health Digest

Gluten-Free Crepes Recipe

Just because you've given up gluten doesn't mean you have to give up crepes! This gluten-free crepe recipe is quick, easy, and just as tasty as the "real deal."
Robb Report

People Are Shelling Out $197 to Have Chocolate Poured on Their Hands. Here’s Why.

It’s a video that has amused and confused the Internet the last few days. A woman sits flanked by Champagne flutes, hands hovering above a large gray bowl when a waiter approaches with a white pitcher. He’s not not there to finish a plated dish with a sauce. He starts dumping chocolate sauce all over the woman’s upturned palms as she giddily lathers her hands with the confection. The waiter then moves to the gentleman sitting next to her and repeats the process. The duo shove their fingers into their mouths and the nod at each other with cheshire grins....
The Independent

Feel-good recipes for dull and depressing weather

When it’s getting colder outside and spring’s lighter evenings are still just out of reach, it can be hard to feel inspired in the kitchen. Warming soups and stews lose their appeal after a while, but it’s also not quite time for the crisp and fresh salads we were enjoying just a few months ago. These “feel good” recipes created by chef and author Olia Hercules for Maldon Salt are perfect for filling that seasonal gap, while still making the most of winter veg.Expect relishes, crispy toppings and fermentations to jazz up those dishes you’ve got on repeat, as well...
The Blade

Cheap Eats: Bone Appétit at Three Dog Bakery

Cheap Eats isn’t just for humans, in our opinion. Why shouldn’t we seek the best $10-and-under deals for our furry friends, too?. So my Cheap Eats partner and producer Phillip Kaplan brought his dog, Aero, a 4-year-old Border Collie and Blue Heeler, to Three Dog Bakery to reward the handsome collie for always being a good boy.
progressivegrocer.com

Egglife Sweet Cinnamon Wrap

At the request of fans, Egglife Foods, which reimagines flour-based foods with egg whites, has once more disrupted the tortilla category with sweet cinnamon egglife egg white wraps. The wraps unlock different eating occasions and represent a pivotal transition from the brand’s existing savory lineup of Original, Everything Bagel, Southwest and Italian varieties. Naturally sweetened with monk fruit, egglife sweet cinnamon wraps are a zero-sugar, high-protein, low-carb alternative for breakfast or dessert recipes. An accompanying advertising campaign, offering bold visuals and clever copy, has launched across a range of consumer touchpoints, including connected TV/streaming, online video, social media, display, out-of-home, search, influencer relations and public relations, with a 43% increase in marketing investment from the prior year. A 6-ounce package of six wraps of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.
