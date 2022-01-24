ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egglife Sweet Cinnamon Wrap

progressivegrocer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the request of fans, Egglife Foods, which reimagines flour-based foods with egg whites, has once more disrupted the tortilla category with sweet cinnamon egglife egg white wraps....

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

thefreshloaf.com

Aussie version of KA 's Tangzhong Cinnamon Scrolls

All of this went onto the pinned out rectangle of dough. Pinned out? To keep from contracting? I've wondered about this but never tried it. the scrolls were washed with a lime juice and sugar syrup. Lime juice and sugar... that sounds really interesting. I've been incorporating more fresh citrus...
RECIPES
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
who13.com

What’s Cooking: cinnamon rolls

Lee King from Leety Delights shares her cinnamon roll recipe. How to make a dozen cinnamon rolls. Mixture: 1 package of yeast, 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 eggs, 6 tbsp melted butter, tbsp vanilla, 2 tbsp of oil, teaspoon baking powder, teaspoon salt, and 4 cups of flour. Cinnamon mix: is 1 cup brown sugar and tbsp of cinnamon. Icing: 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1/2 cup milk, a few drops of vanilla, 4 tbsp of butter, and a pinch of salt.
RECIPES
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Sea Salt & Cinnamon

MUNCIE– An online bakery specializing in plant-based sweets and savories has become so popular it had to open a brick and mortar! Sherman shows us they have something for everyone. Their food never contains eggs, dairy, meat, or anything from an animal. They also accept orders for larger quantities...
MUNCIE, IN
progressivegrocer.com

Wok of Life Cooking Sauces

The first company to introduce all-natural, vegan, sugar-free, ready-to-use Asian cooking sauces, Wok of Life offers six authentic flavors that simplify meal prep and intensify flavor: Szechuan, Sesame Garlic, Sweet and Sour, Cheng Pi Tangerine, Kung Pao, and Mandarin Teriyaki. The sauces are also carb-careful; gluten-, dairy- and MSG-free; and keto- and diabetes-friendly, as containing fewer calories and less salt than other brands, with no added preservatives. Wok of Life sauces are sweetened with allulose and Blossom, the latter a proprietary blend of monk fruit extract and erythritol that imparts a flavorful kick without the sugar, calories or carbs that can raise blood sugar. As part of the Halo Healthy Tribes alliance of premium all-natural and zero-added-sugar food and beverage products, Wok of Life is committed to the transparency of ingredients and allergens. The Halo across the top of the bottle is a quick reference to the product’s attributes, while the back calls out all allergens, not just those required by law. A 14-ounce bottle of any of the sauces retails for a suggested $7.99.
FOOD & DRINKS
Austin Chronicle

Five Cinnamon Rolls to Seek Out in Austin

Here's a roundup of the five best cinnamon rolls in Austin. It was tough work, but someone had to do it. If your Nana's cinnamon rolls were the Platonic ideal of cinnamon rolls, look no further than the Tiny Bread Shed at Camp East. Pastry chef Camila Velez's rolls are large, gooey, and not too sweet, with a cinnamon-sugar-laced spiral of tender bread robed in the perfect amount of icing. 12/10 would eat again and again. 2903 E. 12th, dobakery.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Health Digest

Gluten-Free Crepes Recipe

Just because you've given up gluten doesn't mean you have to give up crepes! This gluten-free crepe recipe is quick, easy, and just as tasty as the "real deal."
RECIPES
thedieline.com

'Cinnamojis' Are A Thing, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Wants To Turn You Into One

A breakfast cereal brand is usually as strong as its mascot. Without Tony, Frosted Flakes would just be corn flakes coated in sugar, and would anyone even bother with Raisin Bran if not for that friendly, smiling sun on the front of the box? Even the beloved General Mills breakfast staple Cinnamon Toast Crunch currently features Minion-like anthropomorphized cereal squares dubbed cinnamojis.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Easy Cinnamon Knots

Posted by David Leite | photo by Anders Schønnemann. This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These easy cinnamon knots, or cinnamon swirls, are made from strips of buttery pastry filled with cinnamon sugar and optional dried fruit. Though they may look complicated to make, they’re really a breeze to put together. Pinky swear.
RECIPES
The Blade

Cheap Eats: Bone Appétit at Three Dog Bakery

Cheap Eats isn’t just for humans, in our opinion. Why shouldn’t we seek the best $10-and-under deals for our furry friends, too?. So my Cheap Eats partner and producer Phillip Kaplan brought his dog, Aero, a 4-year-old Border Collie and Blue Heeler, to Three Dog Bakery to reward the handsome collie for always being a good boy.
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Feel-good recipes for dull and depressing weather

When it’s getting colder outside and spring’s lighter evenings are still just out of reach, it can be hard to feel inspired in the kitchen. Warming soups and stews lose their appeal after a while, but it’s also not quite time for the crisp and fresh salads we were enjoying just a few months ago. These “feel good” recipes created by chef and author Olia Hercules for Maldon Salt are perfect for filling that seasonal gap, while still making the most of winter veg.Expect relishes, crispy toppings and fermentations to jazz up those dishes you’ve got on repeat, as well...
RECIPES

