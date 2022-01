The month of February gives us so many reasons to celebrate. In addition to Valentine’s Day, the Olympics, and Black History Month, the second month of the year kicks off with Lunar New Year on Feb. 1 this year. Lunar New Year is a festival that starts on the first day of a new year, which coincides with the first new moon of the lunar calendar. Festivities run through the first full moon of the calendar, which is about 15 days later, giving you plenty of opportunities to whip up specialty treats in your kitchen or take part in a beloved family tradition. If you snap some photos with the fam while partaking in these traditions, you'll need some Lunar New Year captions that'll make your feed feel equally festive.

