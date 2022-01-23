ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Top 10 trending phones of week 3

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

The second half of January will seemingly be the calm before the storm of February, when we expect a bunch of new flagships to arrive. So in the absence of major new announcements it's little surprise that our...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
gsmarena.com

JioPhone 5G specs leak reveals Snapdragon 480 chipset

Reliance Jio is India’s most popular carrier, with over 400 million subscribers and understandably the development of its 5G network is followed closely by a huge number of people. A new report now reveals it has concluded 5G coverage planning and will start rolling out 5G network in phases, with 13 major cities being part of the first wave.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Infinix phone with Dimensity 900 leaks

XDA-Developers were able to get their hands on a couple of live images of a future Infinix phone that's supposed to run on the Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone's name wasn't revealed, but it appears to have a flat LCD panel with rather thick bezels and a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. The back is curved for better fit in the palm.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Global Redmi Note 11 will have a 90Hz AMOLED screen and dual speakers

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is launching its latest mid-range family in Europe on January 26, as already officially revealed, but it looks like some members might spread out even further. Earlier today, Xiaomi's official account for Nepal tweeted what you can see below. So now we have official confirmation that the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Smart Phone#Ios#The Redmi Note 11
gsmarena.com

A software bug is causing iPhone 13 displays to turn pink

IZombie: that's a great feature! Pink, specially, bugged pink is a great innovation from ... It's amazing that people have literal troll accounts just to specifically troll on the site and GSMArena mods are like "This is totes fine". Rating0 |. i93. XUn. iZombie: that's a great feature! Pink, specially,...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo Y75 5G's design and colors revealed in official teaser ahead of launch

Last week, a media report leaked the specs of the vivo Y75 5G and claimed that the smartphone will launch in India by the end of this month. vivo hasn't announced the Y75 5G's launch date yet, but its Indian branch took to Twitter to tease the smartphone while also revealing its design and color options.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple working to allow iPhones to act as POS terminals

According to a new Reuters report, Apple is looking to introduce a new service that would allow businesses to use iPhones as POS (point of sale) terminals without any additional hardware involved. The move is expected to happen via a software update in the coming months and would allow customers to pay via NFC directly by placing their contactless credit/debit cards, iPhone or Apple Watch on another iPhone.
NFL
Android Headlines

Top Android Phones For Essay Writing

Essay writing is one of the most common tasks every student needs to do at least once per semester. Given that essay writing is something that students need to deal with every semester, they also need the right tools for this task. Also, it is important to keep in mind that essay writing requires high-quality performance from android devices that can handle the process without any problems. Many students use their smartphones for all kinds of tasks, and that is why they need top smartphones with good performance and feature-rich hardware tools.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
gsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6a rumored to launch in May

Best Pixel a-series to me is still the Foray. I would've gotten the 4a for $200 at OfferUp but went nah. It's mostly a downgrade from my 3 but an upgrade in battery, more RAM, and headphone jack. But these days, I need 256 GB of storage minimum and 8 GB of RAM. Basically, what my Razr 5G offers already.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Week 3 in review: Samsung announces the Exynos 2200, Galaxy S22 leaks continue

In the third week of 2022 the most popular news articles were Samsung-related. We got a bunch of Galaxy S22-related leaks, but also an official announcement as Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2200 chipset. It will come with a brand new Xclipse GPU co-developed with AMD and will power the flagship lineup in certin markets.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Global Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Mi 11 Lite get MIUI 13 with Android 12

I stopped using xiaomi ! its really piece of **** i bought one and it stopped working and i u... This is one of features that i love..just like apple iCloud.when your phone stolen.you can lock the devices.and cant be fixed manualy.you need go to sc.or have a right mi account.no one can bypas mi account since redmi note 5 pro era.so dont buy stolen phone.even if u can bypas micloud using usb debug.you cant unlock bootloader or flashing custom rom to avoid mi account relock.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket global rollout officially starts

Never used a Huawei phone, but those who did were very pleased with the brand, especially the high end models. Beside some problems with banks apps, I do find that Huawei is a very good choice today. A little of bit pricey, but I think that in 2-3 months will...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Google's foldable to be called Pixel Notepad, cost around $1,400

I know most of those will have the successors coming once the Pixel Notepad is released. Razr 3 and the 4th gens of the Flip and Fold. If I got a Pixel Notepad, I honestly feel like it's just a waste of $1,400. Something to buy again. An expensive third wheel. I might return it after 2 weeks as I still see myself using the smaller flip phones. Just much easier to palm with one hand and fit in my shallow pockets. If it came with a stylus, then maybe I'll be more sold on it.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

OnePlus could launch 10 Ultra model later this year

What a pathetic company. Their 3 team-member (BBK Android) development team cannot even code o... They run the image processing software algorithms ON dedicated hardware (in this case MariSilicon) to improve the processing speed even further and reduce power consumption. Slightly different example, but it's actually just like how a hardware encoder is almost always faster than a software encoder. The same thing.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo V23 review

There is no perfect smartphone, Xiaomi, although cheap, has a ton of issues/bugs with MIUI. Th... please if you have time and your internet data update to the latest version of MIUI maybe you are using Beta or something. in MIUI 12.5 many users tell it is more smooth and stable.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Feast your eyes with these high-res images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Great looking phone, will perform like a beast....but only outside Europe. I will have to s... Actually, this time around, the Snapdragon version may be just as bad, or even worse. The CPU has the same cores and the fab process is the same (to Snapdragon's detriment, not to Exynos' benefit), so we should see little difference on that front. And the AMD Xclipse GPU in the Exynos 2200 is apparently quite a lot better than the Adreno one in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of raw power. It remains to be seen if one of my major gripes with Mali GPUs (OpenGL drivers affecting emulator compatibility and the like) also applies to the Xclipse, but I honestly doubt it, AMD must have written decent drivers for it.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple is most valuable brand of 2022, Google, Samsung, and Huawei make top 10

Google and microsoft are trillion too. I believe microsoft is 2nd in trillions and apple or so... Almand, 1 hour agoMust be all products n services since it says Samsung group, not Samsung mobile No lol. Go to the website. It's just Samsung's vacuum cleaner department. They didn't calculated others.
BUSINESS
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi launches Service+ app in India for after-sales support

The Xiaomi Cares program was teased back in November last year but Xiaomi didn't really give many details about what it will include. Now the company is launching its after-sales support app called Service+, which will probably be its key element. The Service+ app is available in India as a...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy