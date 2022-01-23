Top 10 trending phones of week 3

Great looking phone, will perform like a beast....but only outside Europe. I will have to s... Actually, this time around, the Snapdragon version may be just as bad, or even worse. The CPU has the same cores and the fab process is the same (to Snapdragon's detriment, not to Exynos' benefit), so we should see little difference on that front. And the AMD Xclipse GPU in the Exynos 2200 is apparently quite a lot better than the Adreno one in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of raw power. It remains to be seen if one of my major gripes with Mali GPUs (OpenGL drivers affecting emulator compatibility and the like) also applies to the Xclipse, but I honestly doubt it, AMD must have written decent drivers for it.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO