Top 10 trending phones of week 3

Anonymous — People keep saying how Android updates are fine. No, they are absolutely not. Just look at this thread. It's a definition of Android's mess. Everyone asking why model X and Y isn't included and why it's taking longer and ultimately they'll soon be asking why they aren't even getting it. One would think of all Chinese cmpanies, Xiaomi would clear up this trainwreck, unify things and release them consistently across all models like Samsung does. But nope, everything is arbitrary idiocy. I'd buy Xiaomi again if their updating policies and delivering of updates wasn't so stupid. I even actually like MIUI and way how it works. I don't like how it's being maintained and delivered.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO