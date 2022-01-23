ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Top 10 trending phones of week 3

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

This a12 trending so tight is't...

www.gsmarena.com

gsmarena.com

Apple working to allow iPhones to act as POS terminals

According to a new Reuters report, Apple is looking to introduce a new service that would allow businesses to use iPhones as POS (point of sale) terminals without any additional hardware involved. The move is expected to happen via a software update in the coming months and would allow customers to pay via NFC directly by placing their contactless credit/debit cards, iPhone or Apple Watch on another iPhone.
gsmarena.com

Google's foldable to be called Pixel Notepad, cost around $1,400

I know most of those will have the successors coming once the Pixel Notepad is released. Razr 3 and the 4th gens of the Flip and Fold. If I got a Pixel Notepad, I honestly feel like it's just a waste of $1,400. Something to buy again. An expensive third wheel. I might return it after 2 weeks as I still see myself using the smaller flip phones. Just much easier to palm with one hand and fit in my shallow pockets. If it came with a stylus, then maybe I'll be more sold on it.
gsmarena.com

Apple opens up 'Shot on iPhone' macro challenge

That is not a macro shot. this is just a close distance shot. they are different but confused ... Generally it doesn't matter how macro shots are made on technical level, what counts is that you can see details that cannot be seen with naked eye. That's what's a "macro" shot in an essence. Something you can't achieve with regular lenses because their focal length is too high. Or they are fixed focus which usually means you need at least 50cm of distance from subject.
gsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6a rumored to launch in May

Best Pixel a-series to me is still the Foray. I would've gotten the 4a for $200 at OfferUp but went nah. It's mostly a downgrade from my 3 but an upgrade in battery, more RAM, and headphone jack. But these days, I need 256 GB of storage minimum and 8 GB of RAM. Basically, what my Razr 5G offers already.
gsmarena.com

Infinix phone with Dimensity 900 leaks

XDA-Developers were able to get their hands on a couple of live images of a future Infinix phone that's supposed to run on the Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone's name wasn't revealed, but it appears to have a flat LCD panel with rather thick bezels and a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. The back is curved for better fit in the palm.
gsmarena.com

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might use BOE panels

Been like this for ages, unless they start building their own stuff they will always be behind... Behind? lol. Apple aren't behind in anything, they have the best hardware around, and they don't even build a single component of iPhone themselves. Why would they? It's a lot cheaper to work with a 3rd party.
gsmarena.com

Certification reveals Galaxy S22 series will come with 45W charging after all

We've come across multiple reports about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup's charging speeds since last year, with some saying the S22 phones will stick to 25W charging, while others claimed the S22 series will mark the return of 45W speed to the Galaxy S flagships. China's 3C even certified the S22 (SM-S9010), S22+ (SM-S9060), and S22 Ultra (SM-S9080) with 25W charging, but Denmark's DEMKO has certified the Plus and Ultra models with 45W charging.
gsmarena.com

JioPhone 5G specs leak reveals Snapdragon 480 chipset

Name a single phone with SD480 with lower price. Aside from a potentially mediocre/bad camera... They should remove the comments, this community is equivalent to 4chan, but you get edgy grown ass men crying over some goddamn phones. Rating0 |. A7324. H0w. MisterSinister, 20 hours agoScam price. Hope no one...
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series mega-leak: quality images, specs, prices

Have a look at Meizu 16T/16s Pro, no notch, reasonable chin/Forehead and it's s 18.5:9, w... Meizu is one of those brands that have great potential, which never materialises. It was a great lineup in 2019 with the Meizu 16xs, 16s, 16t. ...they defied the market and refused to do...
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi shares its MIUI 13 Global rollout schedule for Q1 2022

Anonymous — People keep saying how Android updates are fine. No, they are absolutely not. Just look at this thread. It's a definition of Android's mess. Everyone asking why model X and Y isn't included and why it's taking longer and ultimately they'll soon be asking why they aren't even getting it. One would think of all Chinese cmpanies, Xiaomi would clear up this trainwreck, unify things and release them consistently across all models like Samsung does. But nope, everything is arbitrary idiocy. I'd buy Xiaomi again if their updating policies and delivering of updates wasn't so stupid. I even actually like MIUI and way how it works. I don't like how it's being maintained and delivered.
gsmarena.com

Samsung may speed up its Android updates in Europe

C'mon bring it on!! "Incredible" progress after decade+ of using another oem os 😒 .. but, at one segment sam is lame. My ex phones didn't get crashed "mirror"of display after falling from 30cm height .. but 3.5mm and sd card is precious part of s10 series 🎧🎛️🎚️
gsmarena.com

Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket global rollout officially starts

Never used a Huawei phone, but those who did were very pleased with the brand, especially the high end models. Beside some problems with banks apps, I do find that Huawei is a very good choice today. A little of bit pricey, but I think that in 2-3 months will...
gsmarena.com

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be Europe's first Dimensity 920 phone

An0n — Lol Qualcomm that literally sells chipsets 30% or more expensive than mediatek Nice joke bu... True, then again the competition is narrow, either Qualcomm or MediaTek. Exynos is remotely available, only Vivo was using it other than Samsung. Back then we also had Texas instruments and Intel, sadly they are out of competition as well. Moral of story: competition is better when more party is involved.
gsmarena.com

Apple is most valuable brand of 2022, Google, Samsung, and Huawei make top 10

Google and microsoft are trillion too. I believe microsoft is 2nd in trillions and apple or so... Almand, 1 hour agoMust be all products n services since it says Samsung group, not Samsung mobile No lol. Go to the website. It's just Samsung's vacuum cleaner department. They didn't calculated others.
gsmarena.com

Our vivo X70 Pro video review is up

Shubz — I m using this phone from last 4 months...the best camera ever..way better than iphone...battery is also tooo good...charging very quick....the only one issue that I saw is sometimes the display freeze while using insta n YouTube. I hope this can be fixed with software update. Bt truly justified as camera phone.
pocketgamer.com

Top 10 best superhero games for Android phones and tablets

We were pretty convinced that this world deserves the list of best superhero games for Android to help everyone out during these challenging times. While we’ve been watching Superheroes on television or the big screen all our lives, there was a period in time where the only forms of entertainment to capture our imagination were comic books and radio shows. Superman, one of the most popular superheroes of all times, didn’t get his own video game till well into the late seventies, on the Atari 2600. It was released to coincide with the 1978 film, and met with pretty good reviews at the time, ushering in the age of licensed video game adaptations.
gsmarena.com

Canalys: Smartphone sales in India grow 12% in 2021

Indian Conglomerates like Tata, Reliance, HCL, Adani, Wipro, or one of the many Unicorns shoul... LG Mobile was shut down. There was nothing but patents someone could acquire. Employees were moved to work on other LG products. Factories were same where other LG stuff is made. It was not an...
Advertising Age

Top 5 trends for brands to watch in 2022

Brandwatch and Falcon help over 7,500 of the world’s most admired companies to understand and engage with customers at the speed of social. Brandwatch and Falcon.io merged in June 2021 to form an integrated social business that is part of the Cision family. Together, they offer a connected suite of best-in-class solutions that enable smarter decision-making and streamlined workflows at every customer touchpoint. Their products and services combine social, online and digital marketing intelligence to inform winning, data-driven strategies.Brandwatch is the world's pioneering digital consumer intelligence suite. It includes the core AI-powered consumer intelligence and reporting platform, Brandwatch Consumer Research, and leading content marketing platform BuzzSumo.
gsmarena.com

Microsoft Surface Duo finally receives Android 11 update

The Microsoft Surface Duo that was announced in October 2019 and launched in 2020 with Android 10 was supposed to get Android 11 in 2021, but that didn't happen. However, the company hasn't forgotten its foldable as the smartphone is finally receiving the Android 11 update. The update comes with...
