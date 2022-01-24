ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham braced for pivotal week that could decide Antonio Conte future after Chelsea setback

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

It’s a week with no games, but could well be the most important of Antonio Conte ’s entire time at Tottenham Hotspur .

It will certainly tell him a lot about what is possible at the club. It may even decide his future, as well as the Champions League race. This is what so much comes down to.

In order to do the business Conte feels he needs, Spurs must off-load players. They are, specifically, the attacking midfielders Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso. Conte has grown weary of the Argentinian midfielder’s efforts too. He’s good but just doesn’t follow instructions to the level required.

If Spurs can get rid of all three, they may well do all of the business Conte wants. That is at least a wing-back, namely Adama Traore, and two midfielders.

Franck Kessie is a big target, and AC Milan would do business due to the fact he is in the last six months of his contract. It is for that same reason, however, the player himself wants to wait. Paris Saint-Germain might be willing to take Ndombele, but that depends on one of Gini Wijnaldum or Leandro Paredes accepting a loan deal in the other direction. Neither have yet been that keen, but that can change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWSjY_0dtv8RmS00

There are a lot of spinning plates here, partly because Spurs won’t just put money on the table. This will be a test of whether they can do deals despite that.

One issue that Mauricio Pochettino had when trying to offload players was the club insisting on full value, even when there were few takers. That ended up being a false economy, though, as it meant no one actually left and it made the team stale.

Spurs are still suffering the effects of that, almost half a decade on. This is one of a few reasons Conte feels the squad badly needs freshening up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnQGA_0dtv8RmS00

Another is that he knows Spurs cannot afford any waste whatsoever. Every part of the team must be fully firing if they are to bridge the gap to, and overtake, the new “big four”.

It did feel a significant and symbolic weekend in the Champions League chase in that regard, to go with yet another Spurs defeat to Chelsea. Manchester United got back into the top four for the first time since October, despite again looking patchy. Ultimately, they just had too much talent for West Ham United.

It may sound simplistic but it remains the biggest factor in this. Not even managers like Conte, or Pochettino, can outmanoeuvre resources for long. Managerial alchemy can only go so far. The table tends to conform to wage bills more than anything else.

This is what Conte really meant after the defeat to Chelsea when he said “at the moment, this club are on another level”. The gap remains too big.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqjHw_0dtv8RmS00

Put bluntly, Spurs and Arsenal can both overtake Manchester United by winning their games in hand but it's just difficult to see them consistently winning enough for that to be the case by the end of the season. Both of the north London clubs would have to stretch their current teams so far. It is why Arsenal have been trying to bring in Dusan Vlahovic and why Conte wants to make so many changes to Spurs.

They need to offer something different, to electrically charge their teams. Otherwise, even if the managers are having maximum possible effect, it is still the maximum effect of a lesser group of players. Look at it like this. All of their attackers must be firing all the time. At United, even if the team is again unconvincing, they can just bring in another attacking talent. The options are remarkable.

That is why this week might be so important, for all kinds of reasons. There is a window for Spurs, which Conte is all too aware of. This weekend saw it close that little bit more, though. This week will show the manager whether it can actually be smashed.

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkline.com

Conte: Kane central to Tottenham's future

Antonio Conte understands Harry Kane's frustration at Tottenham's lack of trophies however says the striker is central to the club's future. Kane indicated his need to head away Tottenham for Manchester City in the summertime sooner than opting to preserve, and Conte said he has been "totally elated" with the 28-twelve months-ragged's commitment to the team, who face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-closing first leg on Wednesday, continue to exist Sky Sports activities Soccer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
Person
Leandro Paredes
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Manchester United#Argentinian#Ac Milan
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge, the Premier League club has confirmed. Watford’s 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday was the club’s 10th defeat in 13 Premier League games under Ranieri and it deepened their relegation concerns. It dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season after an alarming run of form which has seen the club pick up just seven points since Ranieri was appointed on 4 October. With a two-week break until their next fixture, which is another crucial relegation six-pointer against bottom-side Burnley on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Everton still an ‘attractive club’ for a new manager, Duncan Ferguson claims

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief.“This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results,” the Scot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We know it’s not over’: Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain their intensity

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted the title race is not over and is determined to make sure Manchester City maintain their intensity.Premier League leaders City dropped points for the first time since October on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at SouthamptonThe result ended the champions’ run of 12 successive victories and allowed second-placed Liverpool who have game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come, to cut their advantage to nine points.De Bruyne told City TV: “Obviously the schedule in December is a lot of games following each and we managed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel’s tactical tweaks give air to Chelsea’s wings

It is customary for any great trilogy to feature some sort of redemption, revenge or at least a fitting finale. In truth, the clinical nature of Chelsea’s three victories over Tottenham this month left no room for such drama. It has been a course of unerring superiority, requiring just five minutes for Thomas Tuchel’s side to assert their dominance in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and culminating in Sunday’s clinical 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.After what has been the most exacting period of Tuchel’s tenure, even if Chelsea’s title hopes are still all but redundant, it felt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy