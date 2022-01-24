Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime , who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world No 1 Simona Halep 6-4 3-6 6-4 to reach her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.

There were two further epic matches on a marathon day of tennis, as the men’s number four seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled past the in-form Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in five sets. Tsitsipas secured a late break of serve to finally edge ahead of Fritz, who led throughout the match, and claim a place in the quarter-finals, where he will face Jannik Sinner. The drama was not done there as, in another late match at Melbourne Park, the 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time as she ousted the women’s number two seed Aryna Sabalenka. Follow all the latest action and keep up to date with the Australian Open scores below :