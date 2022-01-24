ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLNz2_0dtv8P1000

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime , who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world No 1 Simona Halep 6-4 3-6 6-4 to reach her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.

There were two further epic matches on a marathon day of tennis, as the men’s number four seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled past the in-form Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in five sets. Tsitsipas secured a late break of serve to finally edge ahead of Fritz, who led throughout the match, and claim a place in the quarter-finals, where he will face Jannik Sinner. The drama was not done there as, in another late match at Melbourne Park, the 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time as she ousted the women’s number two seed Aryna Sabalenka. Follow all the latest action and keep up to date with the Australian Open scores below :

Tennis World Usa

Mats Wilander speaks on Daniil Medvedev trash-talking Maxime Cressy

Former seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander said it was unusual to see player nowadays trash-talk his opponent and after the match openly confess it was his goal to get into the head of his opponent. During his Australian Open round-of-16 match against Maxime Cressy, Daniil Medvedev was heard shouting "this is so boring" and "It’s simply unbelievable how lucky he is getting, it’s insane I’ve never seen anything like it."
TENNIS
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev survives but Aryna Sabalenka ousted on marathon Australian Open day

Contrary to what Daniil Medvedev may have suggested, day eight of the Australian Open was anything but boring. A slew of tense, torrid and at times exhausting fourth-round matches finally came to a close as the clock struck midnight in Melbourne, as Stefanos Tsitsipas gritted his teeth to battle past Taylor Fritz in five sets and Kaia Kanepi ousted Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic final-set tiebreak. It had been quite the day. Of the eight singles matches to take place across the men’s and women’s draws, Kanepi’s victory over Sabalenka was the shortest at two hours and 19 minutes....
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
theScore

Australian Open overnight: Quarterfinal brackets set after Day 8

The first Grand Slam of 2022 is underway. Each morning, we'll review the action you may have missed Down Under. Here's what happened overnight on Day 8 of the Australian Open. U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5 win over Maxime Cressy.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas breezes through to the Australian Open semi-final with a comfortable straight sets win over Italy's Jannik Sinner... and will take on either Felix Auger Aliassime or Daniil Medvedev in Friday's last-four match

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping it is third time lucky in an Australian Open semi-final after his scintillating 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner in the last eight on Wednesday at Rod Laver Arena. The fourth seed, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, was stretched to five...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daniil Medvedev comes from two sets down - and saves a match point - to defeat rising star Felix Auger Aliassime in thrilling Australian Open quarter final to set up last-four clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Even when the best match of the tournament is playing out, it seems like this Australian Open cannot escape the shadow of Novak Djokovic. Having saved a match point to win an epic quarter-final against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the mischievous Daniil Medvedev could not resist bringing the world No 1 into proceedings.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal’s quest for history appeals amid sense of Daniil Medvedev’s growing aura

Of all the campaign speeches Daniil Medvedev could have given after advancing to the Australian Open semi-finals, “Be like Novak” was perhaps an ill-advised selection. The reference to men’s world No 1 Djokovic, and the ensuing boos, was a jarring reminder of all the controversy and drama that dominated the build-up to the opening grand slam of the year, and which had largely been left behind once the on-court action began. Djokovic’s absence threatened to cast a shadow over the men’s tournament but the void has been filled by two weeks of gruelling, competitive and largely unpredictable matches, resulting...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I'm completely destroyed'

Rafael Nadal is through to his seventh Australian Open semi-final and the 36th at Majors in a career. Rafa had to dig deep against the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, prevailing 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and eight minutes to remain on the course towards the 21st Major crown.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Shocking stance of Novak Djokovic sponsor revealed after Australian Open debacle

The Novak Djokovic Australian Open saga was one of the biggest storylines in sports. However, the trouble didn’t stop for Djokovic when he left Australia. Some of Djokovic’s sponsors are considering whether they want to move forward with him as their spokesperson, considering how his reputation took a sizable hit after the events that occurred due to his feelings on the vaccine. One of Djokovic’s sponsors, Hublot, revealed their shocking stance following the Australian Open debacle, via Yahoo Sports. Here are the words of Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.
TENNIS
