PS5 UK stock - live: Could Game restock Sony’s console before February?

Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Read below for more updates.

2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring , Sifu , Horizon: Forbidden West , Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.

But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early 2022 demand is still high for the console. January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, but we’ve seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct , Game , BT and AO which would indicate restocks are starting to pick up again.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below: