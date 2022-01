Long before COVID, those of us who are privileged to serve as college or university presidents had no shortage of worries to keep us awake at night. For nearly a decade, we have been bracing ourselves as we approach a demographic cliff in the next five years, beyond which lies the specter of declining enrollments and serious budget shortfalls. In the meantime, our current student bodies, from more diverse backgrounds than in the past and with shifting characteristics, have rightly demanded that we provide more support services on campus, and those services have significant costs attached.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO