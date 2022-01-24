Today in History

UPDATE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has apologized for his controversial statements about vaccine mandates and Nazi Germany, saying he is “truly and deeply sorry.” “I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry,” he tweeted Tuesday morning. I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the...

