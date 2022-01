The University of Washington and Seattle University both have announced plans to resume in-person classes on Jan. 31, The Seattle Times reported. “We cannot promise this will be the last time the coronavirus will cause disruptions to our university,” said a letter to UW students from Ana Mari Cauce, the president, and Mark A. Richards, the provost. “We understand how hard dealing with uncertainty is and the anxiety it causes. But what we can promise is that we are committed to in-person learning when the public health situation allows for it and that we will continue to be guided by the best science and our health experts, as we have been throughout the pandemic.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO