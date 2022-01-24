ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian LNG imports down 5% in Dec

Cover picture for the articleThe imports were up month/month, however. India’s LNG imports in December came in at 2.61bn m3 (about 1.86mn metric tons), down 4.9% year/year, the country’s oil and gas ministry's Petroleum...

Drawing the right lessons from the natural gas turmoil in Europe

"In my view, today’s situation underlines the fact that energy systems face significant risks if they rely too much on one supplier for a key element." Today, Europe finds itself at the heart of an international energy storm driven by turmoil in natural gas markets. Understanding the causes of this crisis – which is having serious repercussions for governments, businesses and households – and drawing the right lessons from it is essential for the transition to more sustainable, secure and affordable energy supplies in the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Internet of Things is the backbone of digitalization for oil and gas

Oil and gas companies can no longer afford to ignore digitalisation, according to GlobalData. Oil and gas (O&G) companies can no longer afford to ignore digitalization, says GlobalData, which notes that any O&G company that doesn’t start to modernize now risks going under. The leading data and analytics company highlights Internet of Things (IoT) technologies such as digital twins have the potential to be the backbone of digitalization in the energy sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Central delays drilling of two Northern Territory wells

Central has contracted Ensign Rig 963 to drill the Palm Valley Deep and Dingo 5 exploration wells in the Amadeus basin in Northern Territory. Australian energy company Central Petroleum on January 26 said that the drilling of Palm Valley Deep and Dingo 5 exploration wells in the Amadeus basin in Northern Territory has been delayed.
WORLD
naturalgasworld.com

Rising local gas output, high LNG prices to hit Indian LNG imports: Fitch

The country’s gas output increased by 22% year/year in April-December 2021, according to the latest government data. India’s LNG imports during the first half of FY2023 (April 2022-March 2023) are likely to be lower due to rising domestic gas production and high global LNG prices, Fitch Ratings said in a note published on January 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Indian OVL's Brazilian project enters development phase

ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas arm of Indian state-run energy company ONGC, on January 24 said its Brazilian gas project had entered into the development stage with the submission of a declaration of commerciality. The company had registered a “major” gas discovery in 2019 in the deep offshore block BM-SEAL-4,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus raise A$8mn for Zimbabwe gas project

The Cabora Bassa project comprises the Mzarabani and Msasa gas and condensate prospects, which Invictus describes as "world-class multi-trillion ft3" plays. Australia’s Invictus Energy has raised A$8mn ($5.7mn) to support the development of the Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe, it said on January 25. A total of A$8m was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

TechnipFMC bags Brazilian EPCI deal

The contract covers services at the Buzios 6 oil and gas field in the Santos basin off Brazil's coast. France's TechnipFMC has secured a contract from Brazil's Petrobras for engineering, procurement, construction and installation services at the Buzios 6 oil and gas field in the south American country's offshore Santos basin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kuwait's Kufpec finds gas, condensate off Indonesia

This discovery marks the first operated offshore exploration discovery for Kufpec. Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (Kufpec) on January 23 announced a gas and condensate discovery offshore Indonesia. Kufpec, the overseas arm of state-run KPC, made a commercial discovery in the Anambas block, through the successful drilling of the Anambas-2X...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK's Oracle plans coal-to-gas project in Pakistan

Oracle has teamed up with Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Co to develop a synthetic natural gas (syngas) project utilising coal from Thar. London-listed Oracle Power has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC) to develop a synthetic natural gas (syngas) project utilising coal from Thar, the company said on January 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cheniere benefits from surging LNG demand: press

European prices, new capacity create record flows at Louisiana gas export terminal. Houston’s Cheniere Energy, the second-largest global LNG operator, had record flows late last week, Bloomberg reported January 21. Natural gas flows into Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Lousiana hit a record 5.1bn ft3/day on both January...
LOUISIANA STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Dongwha Entec, K Shipbuilding to develop LNG-fuelled containership

K Shipbuilding is seeking classification approval for the basic design for an 8,000 teu class containership. Korean equipment manufacturer Dongwha Entec has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with shipbuilder K Shipbuilding to build an 8,000 teu LNG-fuelled containership, it said on January 21. K Shipbuilding is seeking classification approval...
INDUSTRY

