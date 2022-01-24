Indian LNG imports down 5% in Dec

"In my view, today’s situation underlines the fact that energy systems face significant risks if they rely too much on one supplier for a key element." Today, Europe finds itself at the heart of an international energy storm driven by turmoil in natural gas markets. Understanding the causes of this crisis – which is having serious repercussions for governments, businesses and households – and drawing the right lessons from it is essential for the transition to more sustainable, secure and affordable energy supplies in the future.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO