Students organize Day for Life on campus after trip to D.C. gets canceled

By now, most college students have returned to classes for the winter term, or are about to do so. Too many, however, are on laptops, either at home or in their dorms, as their colleges have made the first few weeks of class remote. Emerson, Harvard, Northwestern, Stanford, Columbia, Duke, Yale, Princeton, and UCLA are among numerous universities that ran or are still running remote classes to try to tamp down Covid-19 surges as people come back to campus. In addition, when students do return, many will face restrictions on their ability to socialize, eat in dining halls, attend performances, and otherwise take part in the version of the “normal” life (masked, and with constant Covid-19 testing) they have gotten used to this year. Yale prohibited students from going to restaurants, even if they ate outdoors. Princeton, perhaps in response to much recent negative press, lifted its restriction that only student-athletes could leave the county. However, the university’s travel restriction dictates that indoor trips to New York City and Washington, D.C., are not allowed but indoor trips to New Jersey and Pennsylvania are, and that no indoor trips may include food.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO