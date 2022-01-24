ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Students organize Day for Life on campus after trip to D.C. gets canceled

By Maxwell Feldmann
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Right to Life Club, the largest student organization at Notre Dame, was all set to go to Washington D.C. to join the March for Life rally on January 21. However, on January 11, these plans were canceled due to rising concerns of COVID-19 and a shortage of tests at Notre...

ndsmcobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
oberlinreview.org

Students, Faculty Discouraged by Abrupt Cancellation of Winter Term Trips

On Dec. 23, President Carmen Twillie Ambar announced the cancellation of College-sponsored Winter Term projects with group air or road trips greater than four hours. International travel for individual Winter Term projects will only be permitted if the student is a citizen, permanent resident, or national of the country they are visiting. The decision comes amid a global resurgence in COVID-19 cases and will impact 151 students.
COLLEGES
thetacomaledger.com

The campus social experience from a commuter student and a live-on-campus student

Two students, one commuting and one living on campus, share what it has been like making friends on campus this year. UW Tacoma is known for its high population of commuting students and most are not aware of the opportunity to live on campus. Many students have suffered socially and The Ledger was able to speak with some amazing students about their experiences so far.
TACOMA, WA
hometownstations.com

Delphos St. John's students head to D.C. for annual March for Life trip

A group from Delphos St. John's is heading to Washington D.C. for the annual March for Life. The bus departed for the nation's capital Thursday evening as part of the school's annual trip to pray for the unborn with thousands of other people in the March for Life. Students heading on the trip say that they're excited to represent their generation at the march, especially as they welcomed students from Landeck and Van Wert to join them this year.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Washington, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Washington State
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Saint Mary’s students reflect on travels, intercultural learning after fall semester abroad

Last semester, several Saint Mary’s students were among the first to study abroad after the College canceled all programs in the 2020-2021 academic year. The Observer chronicled their experiences studying throughout Europe and learning how to adapt to international living during a pandemic. Sydney Ellis — Maynooth University, Ireland...
EDUCATION
City Journal

Campus Covid Restrictions Harm Students

By now, most college students have returned to classes for the winter term, or are about to do so. Too many, however, are on laptops, either at home or in their dorms, as their colleges have made the first few weeks of class remote. Emerson, Harvard, Northwestern, Stanford, Columbia, Duke, Yale, Princeton, and UCLA are among numerous universities that ran or are still running remote classes to try to tamp down Covid-19 surges as people come back to campus. In addition, when students do return, many will face restrictions on their ability to socialize, eat in dining halls, attend performances, and otherwise take part in the version of the “normal” life (masked, and with constant Covid-19 testing) they have gotten used to this year. Yale prohibited students from going to restaurants, even if they ate outdoors. Princeton, perhaps in response to much recent negative press, lifted its restriction that only student-athletes could leave the county. However, the university’s travel restriction dictates that indoor trips to New York City and Washington, D.C., are not allowed but indoor trips to New Jersey and Pennsylvania are, and that no indoor trips may include food.
PORTLAND, OR
Lantern

Shortage of antigen test kits alters university’s plan for return-to-campus Greek life student testing

Ohio State recently altered its COVID-19 testing procedures for students in Greek life due to high demand for antigen test kits. Ohio State planned to send antigen tests to sorority and fraternity chapter houses this past weekend, following the university’s COVID-19 guidelines for the spring semester. However, the tests did not arrive in time, so the university changed its policy to require Greek life students to take return-to-campus antigen tests at the French Field House like on-campus students, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
wktn.com

ONU Students Reflect on the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King and His Visit to the Campus

Ohio Northern University students Kennedy Aikey and Hailey Trimpey reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) as we celebrate this year’s MLK Day. They discuss his role in the civil rights movement, his legacy, and the history of King’s visit to ONU, just months before he was assassinated. Aikey and Trimpey serve as Fellows for the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at ONU.
COLLEGES
WIFR

Vetsroll trip to Washington, D.C. canceled for third year

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Vetsroll’s annual trip to Washington, D.C. brings thousands of vets from around the nation healing and closure. However, the pandemic has thrown a wrench in those plans. Since its start a decade ago, Vetsroll has grown in popularity. What started as a way to...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Judicial council announces Notre Dame student government election tickets

Campaigns for the student body government elections began Tuesday after two tickets received the 700 signatures required for placement on the ballot and thus to enter the race. The following tickets were announced for president and vice president, respectively: junior Sierra Stinson and sophomore Dane Sherman; and junior Patrick Lee...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#March For Life#Human Life#Abortion Law#The Right To Life Club#Campus Ministry#Notre Dame Day For Life#Catholic
laloyolan.com

Explore Jewish life and studies on campus

LMU offers an abundance of space for Jewish life and identity on campus — including Jewish courses, services, events and organizations. The Loyolan interviewed Jewish studies professor Rabbi Mark Diamond, the former executive vice president of the Board of Rabbis of Southern California and former director of the Los Angeles region of the American Jewish Committee, about his experience as a Jewish professor on a Jesuit campus and about Jewish life at LMU.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Fencing makes statements in New York, Philadelphia

The Notre Dame fencing team left little doubt of their ability this weekend with impressive showings at the St. John’s and Philadelphia Invitationals. The men put together a perfect 9-0 weekend to stay undefeated and move to 21-0, while the women compiled an excellent 8-1 weekend record to improve to 24-1 on the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Professors publish book ‘The Good Life Method’ based on popular course

After teaching thousands of students in the God and the Good Life (GGL) class over the course of more than six years, Professors Meghan Sullivan and Paul Blaschko have decided to bring the message of that class to a wider audience. This month, Penguin Press published their book, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through The Big Questions of Happiness, Faith, and Meaning.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

"Addressing the Soul Sickness of Racism"

‘Addressing the Soul Sickness of Racism’ lectures highlight women civil rights leaders. The Center for Spirituality and the Division for Equity and Inclusion began the three-part lecture series, “Addressing the Soul Sickness of Racism,” on Thursday evening in the Carroll Auditorium at Saint Mary’s College. The series kicked off with a lecture by the director of Indiana University of South Bend’s (IUSB) Civil Rights Heritage Center, Darryl.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy