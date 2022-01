After a nationwide search for the next Jamestown Community College baseball head coach, Director of Athletics George Sisson has appointed Jerico Weitzel to the role. “We’re excited about the opportunity to have Jerico become our new head baseball coach,” said Sisson. “He checks off a lot of boxes that we were looking for to run a successful program. He was a successful student-athlete himself at the NCAA Division I and II levels. He’s coach at the junior college level and has been around travel baseball for the past eight years. He’s helped players move onto the next level and I expect nothing less while here at Jamestown.”

