Australia Day – celebrated annually on 26 January – is a national holiday that marks the arrival of the First Fleet at, what is now known as, Port Jackson, New South Wales in 1788.The ships brought the first European settlers to the country and, on the day, the British flag was raised at Sydney Cove by Governor Arthur Phillip as an act of founding the country.The anniversary is a cause of celebration for some, marked by gatherings, barbecues and firework displays up and down the country.But for Aussies away from home it can undoubtedly spark a bout of homesickness. One...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO