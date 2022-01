CHICAGO – Prominence Hospitality Group, an emergent real estate investment, development and hotel management company based in Chicago, announces the partnership and early success in operating five, third-party management contracts with Forge Hospitality Group. Prominence Hospitality Group takes a stable and impactful approach to grow and maintain performance of its portfolio, despite the instabilities in the market in the past two years. The addition of the Pennsylvania-based hotels to the Prominence portfolio in the early part of 2021 and the resulting success of each hotel is a direct reflection of delivering the Promise of Prominence.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO