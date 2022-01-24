Hyatt announces plans for two new UK hotels with Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford

With its annual ITB Book Awards, ITB Berlin recognises publications from Germany and abroad, written mainly in German, but also in German translation. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there will be no in-person ITB in Berlin this year. This affects the ITB Book Awards ceremony, which traditionally takes place every year in March at the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show. The awards are being presented nonetheless, and in 2022 ITB Berlin is again honouring outstanding literary and journalistic achievements with the aim of drawing international attention to a wide range of important travel and tourism publications. In 2022 the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show is again collaborating with Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels. The ITB Book Awards do not confer prize money.

