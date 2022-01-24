ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hyatt announces plans for two new UK hotels with Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Stratford City Hotels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford. The 225-room Hyatt Regency London Stratford and the 127-room Hyatt House London Stratford are...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Minor Hotels announces new NH Collection property in Qatar

BANGKOK - Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 528 hotels and resorts in 55 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announce the signing of an upcoming addition to its portfolio in Qatar. NH Collection Doha Oasis Hotel & Beach Club is slated to open in mid-2022 and will be the first NH Collection property globally with a beach club.
MIDDLE EAST
TravelPulse

Hyatt Announces 2022-23 Brands Expansion in the Americas

Hyatt today proclaimed its plans to accelerate the growth of its brands across the Americas and unveiled a series of properties in its pipeline with expected openings through the end of 2023. In response to continuing high demand for leisure travel, a total of 45 hotels are slated for addition...
INDUSTRY
insideflyer.com

Hyatt Poaches Three IHG Hotels in London, England

One of the biggest issues with World of Hyatt is its relatively small footprint (i.e. not enough hotels to choose from). This problem is especially acute in Europe. In London, England, however, that is soon to change…. THREE former IHG hotels are going to re-flag and become Hyatt hotels. Hyatt...
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

Hello Kitty hotel to open under Hyatt's JDV brand

Hyatt is to add a Hello Kitty-branded hotel to its portfolio, as part of an agreement with Hong Kong-based Keyestone Group. The 221-room property is expected to open in 2025 as part of the Sanya Hello Kitty Resort, and will be marketed under Hyatt’s JDV brand. The hotel will...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Excel London#London Stadium#M L Hospitality#Stratford Station#Hyatt Regency Manchester#Hyatt House Manchester#Eurostar
MOJEH

#HauteHangouts: Twiggy By La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai

Skipped your holiday to the French Riviera this summer? Twiggy by La Cantine has you covered. Twiggy by La Cantine is a slice of the French Riviera in the heart of Old Dubai, conceptualised by the masterminds behind style-set favourites La Cantine, Ninive and Lana Lusa. A bustling beach club by day and romantic restaurant by night, Twiggy by La Cantine is the alfresco dining destination of dreams. Sunset views? Tick. 100-metre infinity pool? Tick. World-class cuisine? You bet.
MIDDLE EAST
TravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair announces largest ever Dublin schedule

Ryanair, announced its largest ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport, with 120 destinations and over 900 weekly flights available for its Irish customers this summer. This record-breaking schedule, which includes fantastic sun getaways to Spain, Portugal, Italy, including Sardinia & Sicily as well as exciting destinations in the Greek islands, Croatia and regional France. Ryanair will also increase its investment with the basing of a 33rd aircraft at Dublin Airport this summer, representing a further $100m investment and bringing its total investment at Dublin Airport to $3.3bn. Ryanair also confirmed today that it will create 30 direct jobs as a result of this additional aircraft based in Dublin.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

JONO Developments and Hotel Equities to debut Moxy Hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS – JONO Developments Ltd. and Hotel Equities announced they will be opening a Moxy hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The new hotel is anticipated to serve as the first new-build Moxy hotel in Canada, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands. Owner and developer, JONO, expects the 160-room hotel to open in Q4 2022.
executivetraveller.com

Now open: Australia’s first Hyatt Centric lands in Melbourne

There are now four Hyatts to choose from on your next trip to Melbourne, if Hyatt is your go-to hotel group, following the opening of the city’s first – Australia’s first – Hyatt Centric. Stationed on Downie Street and Flinders Lane in the south-western corner of...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
cryptopolitan.com

Vertex Events announces the 4th Grand Blockchain Event at Grand Hyatt Dubai

Vertex Event CEO Mr. Pushkin Agha, who is the driving force behind many successful events for many years in Dubai, has announced the final dates and venue of the 4th Blockchain Dubai Summit. This 3 Days Blockchain Summit & NOORNFT & ART SHOW will be held at Grand Hyatt Dubai,...
WORLD
ftnnews.com

Destination by Hyatt Brand Coming to Asia Pacific

Hyatt announced that the Destination by Hyatt brand will make its debut in the Asia Pacific with two properties in Mainland China. The brand is expected to launch in the region with a hotel set amidst the scenic mountains of Qingchengshan in Sichuan Province, and will then be followed by a beachfront hotel in Dalian, Liaoning Province.
WORLD
franchising.com

Hyatt to Accelerate Growth of its Luxury and Lifestyle Brands in Asia Pacific

As the region looks toward recovery, Hyatt plans to expand its diverse portfolio of brands, which includes the introduction of the Caption by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. January 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO - Hyatt announced its brand expansion plans for Asia Pacific, which will...
LIFESTYLE
onemileatatime.com

Andaz Wall Street Rebrands As Hyatt Centric

The Andaz Wall Street New York has been closed for most of the pandemic. The hotel will soon resume operations, but under a different brand. The Andaz Wall Street will rebrand as the Hyatt Centric Wall Street when it resumes operations on January 26, 2022. The hotel’s restaurant Wall & Water, will reopen as of the same day. The hotel will continue to be a Category 5 World of Hyatt property, meaning the points requirements won’t be changed.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Dubai set to benefit from another year of successful bidding activity for global events

Dubai’s business events sector and wider economy are poised to benefit from another year of successful bidding activity led by Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau. Collaborating with stakeholders across the public and private sectors, DBE has captured a total of 120 events for the year 2021 and beyond. These events, a combination of conferences, meetings and incentive travel programmes, feature almost 70,000 key opinion leaders, scientists, government officials and other experts, which put Dubai at the heart of global conversations on the recovery of key sectors and professions, innovation and economic growth.
MIDDLE EAST
TravelDailyNews.com

ATW calls on responsible tourism rockstars to enter WTM Responsible Tourism Awards

CAPE TOWN – Africa Travel Week (ATW) is calling on responsible tourism businesses to submit their applications for the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2022 by 28 February. “With just a few weeks to go, we are urging all those responsible tourism rockstars to get their entries in as soon as possible,” says Martin Hiller, Content + Creative Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries at RX Exhibitions.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Vista announces exceptional performance for 2021

DUBAI - Private aviation group Vista Global Holding (Vista) provides a 2022 market update and overview into the exceptional 2021 performance for all its operating divisions, including its market-leading VistaJet and XO brands. 2021 was yet another record-breaking year for Vista, with sales of the Group’s subscription solutions and services...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

ITB Book Awards 2022: The winners have been announced

With its annual ITB Book Awards, ITB Berlin recognises publications from Germany and abroad, written mainly in German, but also in German translation. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there will be no in-person ITB in Berlin this year. This affects the ITB Book Awards ceremony, which traditionally takes place every year in March at the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show. The awards are being presented nonetheless, and in 2022 ITB Berlin is again honouring outstanding literary and journalistic achievements with the aim of drawing international attention to a wide range of important travel and tourism publications. In 2022 the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show is again collaborating with Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels. The ITB Book Awards do not confer prize money.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TravelDailyNews.com

STR, TE slightly upgrade latest U.S. hotel forecast

LOS ANGELES - Underpinned by continued strengthening in average daily rate (ADR), STR and Tourism Economics have slightly upgraded the U.S. hotel forecast, just released at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS). The timeline for recovery remains mostly the same from the previous version of the forecast released in November....
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Leisure travel demand fuels continued brand growth for Hyatt, including Apple Leisure Group, in the Americas

CHICAGO – Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans to accelerate its brand growth in the Americas region with a strong pipeline of expected hotel openings through 2023. Fueled by growing leisure travel demand, 45 hotels are expected to join Hyatt’s portfolio of brands, including Apple Leisure Group’s (ALG) AMR Collection brands, in 2022 and 2023 in key resort, all-inclusive and sought-after urban destinations. In addition, Hyatt has signed management and franchise agreements for hotels in 11 new markets and 19 existing markets across the Americas.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

ITM announces 2022 Mentoring Programme – applications open for third year intake

The Institute of Travel Management (ITM) has announced the launch of its Mentoring Programme for 2022 with applications now open for the next intake of mentee candidates, who will commence the 12-month framework in March. The Mentoring Programme provides mentees with unparalleled access to leading industry experts in a one-to-one...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy