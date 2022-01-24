ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Etherisc launches blockchain-backed flight delay insurance product for travelers worldwide

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH, GERMANY - Etherisc, the open-source, decentralized insurance protocol and ecosystem, launched its FlightDelay product, a blockchain-backed insurance application that autonomously issues policies and executes payouts for travelers who experience flight delays or cancellations. Available for passenger flights globally amongst the world’s top 80 airlines, insurance policies are purchasable...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

IATA urged governments to accelerate relaxation of travel restrictions

GENEVA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments to accelerate relaxation of travel restrictions as COVID-19 continues to evolve from the pandemic to endemic stage. IATA called for removing all travel barriers (including quarantine and testing) for those fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine, enabling quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travelers with a negative pre-departure antigen test result, removing travel bans, and accelerating the easing of travel restrictions in recognition that travelers pose no greater risk for COVID-19 spread than already exists in the general population.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

The Travel Institute announces early 2022 webinar lineup

FRAMINGHAM, MA – The Travel Institute announces its early 2022 webinar lineup offering complimentary agent training on important industry topics from growing your business to best-practice communications and marketing, tax-saving strategies, selling key leisure destinations and more. “There’s something for everyone,” shared Carla Smith, CTA, director of membership for...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Anvil launches online IS0 31030 Travel Risk Management benchmarking tool

Global travel and operational risk firm Anvil Group has announced the launch of an in-depth online scorecard to help organisations benchmark their existing travel risk management programmes against ISO 31030. ISO 31030, the international standard for Travel Risk Management, provides guidance on how to manage the risks to organisations and...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Parametric Insurance#Blockchain#Software#Munich#Flightdelay Portal#Usdc#Fiat#Co Founder#Ethereum#Chainlink
TravelDailyNews.com

Brazilian GOL signs multi-year express contracts deal with ATPCO

DULLES, VA – ATPCO announced it has signed a new Express Contracts agreement with Brazilian airline GOL. Express Contracts, which was created by ATPCO in partnership with Volaro, enables GOL to streamline the implementation of its negotiated contracts with corporate and leisure partners and get them to market in a matter of hours or less.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Jetstream and Operto partner to deliver operational excellence to the short-term rental market

VANCOUVER - Jetstream Hospitality Solutions, the all-in-one technology platform powering the rise of multi-unit properties entering the short-term and flexible rental market, announces that it has partnered with Operto Guest Technologies, the world’s leading property automation and IoT operating system for vacation rentals, hotels, and serviced apartments. The partnership...
ECONOMY
The Press

Introducing MetaJuice: The First Blockchain Company Launched by a Metaverse

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GamesBeat -- Together Labs (www.togetherlabs.com), today announced the launch of MetaJuice, its new blockchain firm powering the metaverse economy. MetaJuice is unlocking blockchain-driven markets that allow everyone to create, earn, own and shape the future metaverse. MetaJuice is the company bringing VCOIN, VCORE, and NFTs to market.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

ATW calls on responsible tourism rockstars to enter WTM Responsible Tourism Awards

CAPE TOWN – Africa Travel Week (ATW) is calling on responsible tourism businesses to submit their applications for the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2022 by 28 February. “With just a few weeks to go, we are urging all those responsible tourism rockstars to get their entries in as soon as possible,” says Martin Hiller, Content + Creative Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries at RX Exhibitions.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
TravelDailyNews.com

Digital Business Day by ITB: Business and virtual networking for the global travel industry

Along with the ITB Berlin Convention, which will take place as an entirely virtual event from 8 to 10 March 2022, and two networking events planned for the summer at European host destinations, the Digital Business Day on 17 March 2021 will be a major attraction for the global tourism community. As a networking platform, besides one-on-one networking opportunities and audio-video meetings, it also offers information on global travel trends and forecasts as well as on-demand corporate news and automated speed-dating.
TRAVEL
Wyoming News

How Blue United is Disrupting Healthcare Through Blockchain Technology

JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue United (Blue) is merging the worlds of healthcare and blockchain technology by creating a community that leverages smart contracts to authenticate and incentivize the healthy choices of its members. Launched as a partnership between health executives and blockchain technologists in 2018, Blue seeks to transform medical delivery on a global scale by redefining the cost-benefit relationship between healthcare and healthy living. ...
HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

GBTA urges resolution of 5G rollout concerns related to air travel safety

Statement from Suzanne Neufang, CEO, GBTA: “Recent uncertainty and concerns have arisen around the potential disruption and impact on air travel related to the rollout of high speed 5G networks in the U.S. Mid-day reports show little impact due to the agreement to minimize the use of 5G around airports. GBTA is pleased with today’s (January 20th) results, but questions remain. To that end, GBTA urges all stakeholders involved to quickly address and resolve the concerns to ensure optimal safety and the continuation of air travel. With an average of over 45,000 flights filled with 2.9 million people (about the population of Connecticut) a day across the U.S., any issues that threaten the safety of all travelers and air travel overall should be paramount. These concerns over the safety of air travel are currently causing flights to be rerouted and cancelled. GBTA calls on the U.S. Biden Administration to assist in fully resolving this issue immediately.”
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

UniFocus announces the launch of advanced gamification abilities for its solutions

DALLAS, TX - UniFocus, leading provider of Workforce Management Systems, has announced the launch of advanced gamification abilities for its solutions, providing hospitality businesses with a powerful tool leading to enhanced productivity and the increase in labor management expertise across the breadth of an organization. With the new functionality, businesses can now ensure that managers are recognized for their ongoing efforts in learning how to maximize the use of technology to streamline and improve labor management processes, resulting in higher service quality, employee loyalty and increased business revenues.
SOFTWARE
TravelDailyNews.com

Zoox Smart Data online traffic connections set new record in Q4 2021

ALPHARETTA, GA - Zoox Smart Data, an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build customer profiles from existing Wi-Fi networks, has released its guest internet traffic results for Q4 2022, demonstrating a dramatic increase in hotel Wi-Fi usage that dwarfs previously recorded analytics. Measured from the beginning of September to the end of the holiday season, the statistics compiled from Zoox-enabled customers significantly demonstrate the return of travelers to the industry, while offering valuable insight into the growing effectiveness of online-based targeted advertising efforts.
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

Japan Delays H3 Launch

Japan will delay a planned launch of its new H3 rocket due to technical issues with the first stage engine. The H3, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and prime contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, had been scheduled for launch during Japan’s fiscal 2021, which ends in... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thepaypers.com

BENKER launches as blockchain neobank in Europe

BENKER has become an officially licensed blockchain neobank in Europe following approval by the Bank of Lithuania under the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) category. Now open for pre-registration, it is the first financial services provider in the European Union to operate entirely on blockchain. The neobank will run on Natrix, a purpose-built hybrid blockchain created for the financial sector to meet all GDPR, bank secrecy, and regulatory requirements.
ECONOMY
Miami Herald

United Airlines Delays Adding Flights as Omicron Crimps Travel

United Airlines said it is delaying planned capacity increases until later this year, blaming the omicron variant of covid for weaker demand in the current quarter. The Chicago, Ill.-based airline reported a net loss of $646 million, or $1.99 a share in the fourth quarter vs. a loss of $1.9 billion, or $6.39 a share, a year ago. Sales rose to $8.2 billion from $3.4 billion last year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

5G problem prompts airlines worldwide to cancel or change flights heading to U.S.

Some flights to and from the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude. International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled flights or switched to different planes following […]
GERMANY
The Independent

Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G dispute

Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports.Dubai-based Emirates, a key carrier for East-West travel, announced it would halt flights to Boston, Chicago Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston Miami, Newark, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Seattle over the issue beginning Wednesday. It said it would continue flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington.In its announcement, Emirates cited the cancellation as necessary due to “operational concerns associated with the planned...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy