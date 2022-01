The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has a new leader. Diane Quinn will take over as CEO, starting on Jan. 31. “Diane has a thoughtful and broad vision for the Kravis Center, with particular attention to how to best build upon our strong foundation and continue to expand our audience,” board Chairman Jeffrey Stoops said in a statement. “She is a people person, who is very interested in the ways in which the arts can connect to audiences and improve the local community. The board of directors is proud of and deeply committed to the success and future of the Kravis Center. As stewards of the center’s mission, we are thrilled to have Diane at the helm of this outstanding organization as its CEO.”

