Along with the ITB Berlin Convention, which will take place as an entirely virtual event from 8 to 10 March 2022, and two networking events planned for the summer at European host destinations, the Digital Business Day on 17 March 2021 will be a major attraction for the global tourism community. As a networking platform, besides one-on-one networking opportunities and audio-video meetings, it also offers information on global travel trends and forecasts as well as on-demand corporate news and automated speed-dating.

