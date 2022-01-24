TV Review: Cal’s backstory is revealed on ‘Euphoria’

Spoilers for “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” the third episode of the second season of Euphoria, below. Euphoria, HBO’s drug-fueled daydream of a show about high-school students exploring their sexuality, sexual limits, and party drugs, returned for its second season earlier this month. In the premiere, Nate (Jacob Elordi) was beaten within an inch of his life by Fezco (Angus Cloud) at the New Year’s rager, and his strict dad, Cal (Eric Dane), sought revenge in episode two — first by intimidating Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) into naming the perpetrator, then by stalking Fezco and his brother, Ashtray, at the mini-mart where they work. In Sunday’s episode, “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” we finally get a glimpse into Cal’s backstory and see that, like the other kids at East Highland High School, he was once a kid just trying to find himself. These flashbacks offer new insight into Cal’s present-day actions, including why his first instinct when protecting Nate comes in the form of intimidation. Vulture spoke with Dane about his approach to Cal, the episode’s revelations, and his hopes for Grey’s Anatomy superfans to jump into the deep end of Euphoria.
Comments / 0