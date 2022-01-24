ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Review: Cal's backstory is revealed on 'Euphoria'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria creator Sam Levison proves yet again why he’s brilliant with show format-bending. Last week on Euphoria, the audience faced some tension, as Lexi (Maude Apatow) started to rise up, Cal (Eric Dane) faced off with Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) was juggling his feelings for both Maddy (Alexa...

Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Archive 81’: TV Review

Over the past few years, “The Tale of Two Wolves,” Native American in origin, has supplanted “The Scorpion and the Frog” as the go-to on-the-nose allegory for Hollywood scribes. Short version: Inside every person there’s a battle between two wolves, one who’s righteous and good, the other who generally suuucks. Which one wins? Twist! It’s the one you feed. It’s fitting, because inside seemingly every TV writer, there are two wolves, the one raised on Stephen King books and adaptations and the one raised on Twin Peaks and David Lynch films. Most of the time, the Stephen King wolf wins, but if...
oberlinreview.org

HBO’s Euphoria Returns With Sinister Season Premiere

This past Sunday, HBO’s critically acclaimed series Euphoria returned for its second season to mixed reviews. The first episode picks up right where the season finale left off, in spite of its two intermediate COVID-19-era bottle episodes, which highlighted Rue and Jules’ respective trepidations regarding their relationship while strategically opting not to advance the show’s plot. Fans and first-time viewers alike are invited into the harsh life of Rue, played by Zendaya, who is once again struggling with drug addiction after a promising recovery in the first half of the last season. Zendaya’s performance in the 2020 special episode of the series earned her an Emmy for best actress in a drama series, making her the youngest recipient to ever win the award. Euphoria has become a cultural touchstone for Gen Z, both for its wildly entertaining, albeit unsettling and traumatic, plot and its trendsetting fashion. With the show’s return this season, writer, director, and creator Sam Levinson sets viewers up for a season filled with betrayal in old relationships and the precarious, deceit-filled beginnings of new ones.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
Highsnobiety

The Top Fashion Moments From Euphoria's Fez

While the conflict, dramatic soundtracks, and cinematography in Euphoria keep us gripped, it's the character's fashion tastes that have us obsessing over the show. Whether it be introducing new character Elliot by kitting him out in a Telfar hoodie, Rue wearing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, or Jules in a psychedelic hockey T-shirt from Perks and Mini, every episode has us daydreaming about what our Euphoria High 'fit would be. And nine times out of ten, mine is pretty close to what Fez wears.
thefocus.news

Cal and Derek's brief Euphoria romance is the latest fan obsession

Euphoria season 2 episode 3 takes viewers into Cal’s backstory, and fans are so in love that they’re demanding a spin-off with friend Derek. You can say that Nate Jacobs is universally hated by fans, so when he got beaten up by Fez in the season 2 premiere, fans were delighted to see his face covered in blood.
tigersroar.com

Loss Is Greater Than Love: Euphoria S2E2 Review

If you hoped that Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) bathroom hookup was a one-off connection, you were terribly wrong. “Out of Touch”, which premiered on Sunday January 16, opened as Cassie and Maddy (Alexa Demie) rushed Nate to the hospital. As Cassie silently cried in the backseat holding Nate’s bloody head, the camera pans to Maddy looking at her through the rearview mirror. It seems that Maddy has a gut feeling that something shady is going on between the two.
northernstar.info

TV review: ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Netflix’s adaptation of the classic anime series “Cowboy Bebop” is one of the most controversial shows to come out of Netflix, quickly reaching the service’s number one spot of its top ten. Longtime fans and casual viewers alike have very strong opinions about it. In order...
The Hollywood Reporter

Nick Stahl Cast in ‘Let the Right One In’ Showtime TV Series

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star Nick Stahl has been cast in Showtime’s adaptation of vampire thriller Let the Right One In. Inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the series “centers on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and...
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 episode 3: Eric Dane on Cal, Nate after big hour

Tonight’s Euphoria episode delivered something that we certainly did not see coming from the jump: A big storyline for Nate. He’s largely considered to be one of the most unlikable characters in this world and for good reason; yet, he wasn’t always like that. There was a different part of his past that we saw tonight, and we do wonder how that could eventually manifest itself moving forward.
ComicBook

Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji Created a Backstory for Original Character Clemson Murn

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episodes 1-3. Christopher Smith's (John Cena) fight for peace continues with a new squad in Peacemaker, the HBO Max Original series teaming the ex-Task Force X member with mercenary Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). Five months after The Suicide Squad, ARGUS Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits Murn to lead Project Butterfly: a black-ops assignment to locate and assassinate suspected Butterflies, metahumans under the control of butterfly-like alien parasites. On a mission to "save the f*cking world," Murn puts together a peace posse of field handler Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), tech and tactics expert John Economos (Steve Agee), and new recruit Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks).
Elite Daily

Plot Twist: You're In Love With Young Cal From Euphoria

It’s safe to say Cal Jacobs was one of the most hated characters on TV... until the third episode of Euphoria Season 2 changed everything. Well, maybe not everything — most fans still can’t stand Cal’s violent, predatory behavior — but his backstory did turn out to be surprisingly touching and romantic. That’s thanks in large part to Elias Kacavas, the actor who played young Cal in Euphoria Season 2, Episode 3, and imbued the normally despicable character with a new layer of sensitivity and humanity. Kacavas is probably a new face for most viewers, since Euphoria is his first big acting gig, but you’ll be seeing a lot more of him very soon.
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
digitalspy.com

Euphoria's Young Cal twist is the last thing we expected in season 2

Euphoria season 2 episode 3 spoilers follow. Euphoria is not your nan's teen show, not by any stretch. In just two episodes alone, season two has brought us brutal violence, a piss-soaked towel, and a lusty Game of Thrones parody, not to mention the startling amount of penii on display throughout. So, business as usual then.
Vulture

Euphoria’s Eric Dane Is Building ‘Cal 2.0’

Spoilers for “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” the third episode of the second season of Euphoria, below. Euphoria, HBO’s drug-fueled daydream of a show about high-school students exploring their sexuality, sexual limits, and party drugs, returned for its second season earlier this month. In the premiere, Nate (Jacob Elordi) was beaten within an inch of his life by Fezco (Angus Cloud) at the New Year’s rager, and his strict dad, Cal (Eric Dane), sought revenge in episode two — first by intimidating Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) into naming the perpetrator, then by stalking Fezco and his brother, Ashtray, at the mini-mart where they work. In Sunday’s episode, “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” we finally get a glimpse into Cal’s backstory and see that, like the other kids at East Highland High School, he was once a kid just trying to find himself. These flashbacks offer new insight into Cal’s present-day actions, including why his first instinct when protecting Nate comes in the form of intimidation. Vulture spoke with Dane about his approach to Cal, the episode’s revelations, and his hopes for Grey’s Anatomy superfans to jump into the deep end of Euphoria.
Daily Evergreen

TV Show Review: Glamorization of ‘Euphoria’ distracts from show quality

The hit HBO Max drama “Euphoria” is getting more attention every day. Throughout social media, specifically TikTok, the show has been going more viral than ever since its premiere in 2019. “Euphoria” features an amazing cast, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi. They truly embody...
