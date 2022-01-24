ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nagoshi Studio Established by NetEase Games, Led by Yakuza Series Creator

Cover picture for the articleFollowing his departure from Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoishi is confirmed to be heading up a new studio established by NetEase Games. Situated in Shibuya, Nagoshi Studio will develop “high-quality” console titles for worldwide release with Nagoshi serving as its CEO and president....

gamingbolt.com

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Demo is Now Available in the West

After launching for Japan in November 2021, Koei Tecmo has released the demo for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires in North America and Europe. It’s playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (sorry, PC players). The demo offers the chance to experience the improved castle...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Hypes DualSense Features, 3D Audio and “Stunning Visuals”

Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 should be receiving more details in early February when its rumored media event takes place. In the meantime though, Sony has released a new trailer called “Find Your Line/Lose Yourself” which hypes up DualSense integration, 3D audio and the game’s oh-so stunning visuals. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Epic Games establish new studio expansion in Poland

Industry giant Epic Games has announced that it has established a new studio in Poland. The expansion will see the Polish arm of the Fortnite developer work on the design and development of standalone releases, suggesting that the new arm of the company will not exist as a support studio.
BUSINESS
gamingbolt.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Crosses 3 Million Players in First Week

Update: In an official tweet, Ubisoft has confirmed over three million players in the first week of Rainbow Six Extraction’s launch. Rainbow Six Extraction, a co-op spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege’s Outbreak mode, has seen its fair of criticism before and after release. Development has also been less than ideal with numerous delays throughout the years. Nevertheless, it seems to have done well enough in terms of player numbers for its launch week.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The King of Fighters 15 Trailer Shows DLC Costume for Terry Bogard

With last week’s trailer for Elisabeth Blanctorche, SNK has now revealed all 39 playable characters that are going to be available in the upcoming The King of Fighters 15 at launch. Even though all slots in the launch roster are full though, the developer still has new details to share.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Triangle Strategy Trailer Highlights Benedict Pascal of House Wolffort

Artdink’s tactical role-playing game Triangle Strategy has been receiving more trailers en route to its release in March. These focus on some of the major players in the story including Roland Glenbrook and Frederica Aesfrost. However, the latest trailer focuses on someone who acts as a support for protagonist Serenoa Wolffort – Benedict Pascal of the War Council.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Monster Hunter Rise Receives Update 3.8 for Nintendo Switch, Fixes Bugs

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise has been very successful since its launch, with the Nintendo Switch version being played and loved by a lot of people, and the PC version getting equal success, crossing 90,000 peak concurrent players on launch day, and of course, the game shipping 8 million copies worldwide combined. While the upcoming expansion for the game, called Sunbreak, is quite far away, Capcom has been updating the game and ironing out the issues as well.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
gamingbolt.com

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Trailer Showcases Cutscene Improvements

Deck Nine’s Life is Strange: Remastered Collection recently received a new gameplay trailer, which provided a better look at its improved visuals and animations. However, it has also released a trailer comparing cutscenes from the original Life is Strange with its remaster, specifically the scene in Chloe’s bedroom. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Elden Ring – Leaked Clips Show Magic, Abilities, and More

At this point, it is a pretty well-known fact, to say the least, that players are excited and waiting to get their hands on developer FromSoftware’s upcoming open-world high fantasy action RPG Elden Ring. Thanks to leakers, however, players have been getting tons of glimpses at various aspects of the game. This time, leakers have uncovered more clips of magic and ashes of war from the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

Creator Of Wordle Made The Popular Game For His Partner

People love word games and the latest game to take the world by storm is Wordle!. I'm sure you've seen people posting their results with the green blocks on their Twitter every day and its the new popular puzzle to get your brain working every day!. The concept is easy....
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Review – Greatness from Great Beginnings

Naughty Dog struck gold with Uncharted’s cinematic narrative-driven set piece-fueled formula back during the PS3 era, creating an entire legion of clones and pretenders that continues to have a strong presence in the games industry to this day. During the PS4 years, Uncharted wasn’t nearly as prolific as it was in the PS3, but even with fewer games, the series continued to move from strength to strength. How long it will be before the series continues and we get another brand new entry remains to be seen, but early on in the PS5’s life, Sony has decided to take something of a half step with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastering and bringing together the PS4’s Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy into a single package. And though the conservative nature of these remasters does make this release feel far less eventful than an Uncharted release should (even for a remaster), there’s no denying that the inherent strengths of both these games holds up even now, and getting the chance to dive back into them is, as always, a welcome one.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Horizon Forbidden West’s Main Story Will be About as Long as Horizon Zero Dawn’s

Game length has become something of a sticky topic of late- more bang for your buck is always better, but with the industry becoming flooded with massive games that demand hundreds of hours of investment from their players, there’s definitely a number of people out there who’ve begun to view games with longer runtimes as something of a problem.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Overwatch – Year of the Tiger Event is Live

Lunar New Year for Overwatch returns with Year of the Tiger which is now available for all players. It features a whopping two Legendary skins this time around for Tracer and Mercy. However, three new Epic skins, player icons and sprays can be earned via Weekly Challenges for Ashe, Soldier 76 and Wrecking Ball. Check them out below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Teases Hisuian Final Starter Evolutions

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have kicked the marketing for Pokemon Legends: Arceus into gear, with a steady stream of new trailers being released in the lead-up to its imminent launch. Another trailer has now been released- and it’s a particularly interesting one. The vast majority of the trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Apex Legends: Season 12 – Defiance Announced, Next Legend is Mad Maggie

Respawn Entertainment has released a new “Stories from the Outlands” video for Apex Legends which confirms the next season and upcoming Legend. It’s Mad Maggie, Fuse’s former partner-in-crime who’s being punished for her various crimes by being sent to fight in the Apex Games. Check out the story trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES

