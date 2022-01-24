Nagoshi Studio Established by NetEase Games, Led by Yakuza Series Creator

Naughty Dog struck gold with Uncharted’s cinematic narrative-driven set piece-fueled formula back during the PS3 era, creating an entire legion of clones and pretenders that continues to have a strong presence in the games industry to this day. During the PS4 years, Uncharted wasn’t nearly as prolific as it was in the PS3, but even with fewer games, the series continued to move from strength to strength. How long it will be before the series continues and we get another brand new entry remains to be seen, but early on in the PS5’s life, Sony has decided to take something of a half step with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastering and bringing together the PS4’s Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy into a single package. And though the conservative nature of these remasters does make this release feel far less eventful than an Uncharted release should (even for a remaster), there’s no denying that the inherent strengths of both these games holds up even now, and getting the chance to dive back into them is, as always, a welcome one.

