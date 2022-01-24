ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body mass index interacts with a genetic-risk score for depression increasing the risk of the disease in high-susceptibility individuals

By Augusto Anguita-Ruiz
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepression is strongly associated with obesity among other chronic physical diseases. The latest mega- and meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies have identified multiple risk loci robustly associated with depression. In this study, we aimed to investigate whether a genetic-risk score (GRS) combining multiple depression risk single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) might have...

