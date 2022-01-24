ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Functional neuroanatomy of mania

By GonÃ§alo Cotovio
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMania, the diagnostic hallmark of bipolar disorder, is an episodic disturbance of mood, sleep, behavior, and perception. Improved understanding of the neurobiology of mania is expected to allow for novel avenues to address current challenges in its diagnosis and treatment. Previous research focusing on the impairment of functional neuronal circuits and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Neuroanatomy in a middle Cambrian mollisoniid and the ancestral nervous system organization of chelicerates

Recent years have witnessed a steady increase in reports of fossilized nervous tissues among Cambrian total-group euarthropods, which allow reconstructing the early evolutionary history of these animals. Here, we describe the central nervous system of the stem-group chelicerate Mollisonia symmetrica from the mid-Cambrian Burgess Shale. The fossilized neurological anatomy of M. symmetrica includes optic nerves connected to a pair of lateral eyes, a putative condensed cephalic synganglion, and a metameric ventral nerve cord. Each trunk tergite is associated with a condensed ganglion bearing lateral segmental nerves, and linked by longitudinal connectives. The nervous system is preserved as reflective carbonaceous films underneath the phosphatized digestive tract. Our results suggest that M. symmetrica illustrates the ancestral organization of stem-group Chelicerata before the evolution of the derived neuroanatomical characters observed in Cambrian megacheirans and extant representatives. Our findings reveal a conflict between the phylogenetic signals provided by neuroanatomical and appendicular data, which we interpret as evidence of mosaic evolution in the chelicerate stem-lineage.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Altered canonical and striatal-frontal resting state functional connectivity in children with pathogenic variants in the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway

Mounting evidence supports the role of the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase (Ras/MAPK) pathway in neurodevelopmental disorders. Here, the authors used a genetics-first approach to examine how Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants affect the functional organization of the brain and cognitive phenotypes including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Functional MRI was used to examine resting state functional connectivity (RSFC) in association with Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants in children with Noonan syndrome (NS). Participants (age 4"“12 years) included 39 children with NS (mean age 8.44, SD"‰="‰2.20, 25 females) and 49 typically developing (TD) children (mean age 9.02, SD"‰="‰9.02, 33 females). Twenty-eight children in the NS group and 46 in the TD group had usable MRI data and were included in final analyses. The results indicated significant hyperconnectivity for the NS group within canonical visual, ventral attention, left frontoparietal and limbic networks (p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Higher connectivity within canonical left frontoparietal and limbic networks positively correlated with cognitive function within the NS but not the TD group. Further, the NS group demonstrated significant group differences in seed-based striatal-frontal connectivity (Z"‰>"‰2.6, p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Hyperconnectivity within canonical brain networks may represent an intermediary phenotype between Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants and cognitive phenotypes, including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Altered striatal-frontal connectivity corresponds with smaller striatal volume and altered white matter connectivity previously documented in children with NS. These results may indicate delayed maturation and compensatory mechanisms and they are important for understanding the pathophysiology underlying cognitive phenotypes in NS and in the broader population of children with neurodevelopmental disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immune marker levels in severe mental disorders: associations with polygenic risk scores of related mental phenotypes and psoriasis

Several lines of evidence implicate immune abnormalities in the pathophysiology of severe mental disorders (SMD) and comorbid mental disorders. Here, we use the data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of autoimmune diseases and mental phenotypes associated with SMD to disentangle genetic susceptibilities of immune abnormalities in SMD. We included 1004 patients with SMD and 947 healthy controls (HC) and measured plasma levels of IL-1Ra, sIL-2R, gp130, sTNFR-1, IL-18, APRIL, and ICAM-1. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) of six autoimmune disorders, CRP, and 10 SMD-related mental phenotypes were calculated from GWAS. General linear models were applied to assess the association of PRS with immune marker abnormalities. We found negative associations between PRS of educational attainment and IL-1Ra (P"‰="‰0.01) and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.01). There were nominal positive associations between PRS of psoriasis and sgp130 (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of anxiety and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.03), and nominal negative associations between PRS of anxiety and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of educational attainment and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.03). Associations explained minor amounts of the immune marker plasma-level difference between SMD and HC. Different PRS and immune marker associations in the SMD group compared to HC were shown for PRS of extraversion and IL-1Ra ([interaction effect (IE), P"‰="‰0.002), and nominally for PRS of openness and IL-1Ra (IE, P"‰="‰0.02) and sTNFR-1 (IE, P"‰="‰0.04). Our findings indicate polygenic susceptibilities to immune abnormalities in SMD involving genetic overlap with SMD-related mental phenotypes and psoriasis. Associations might suggest immune genetic factors of SMD subgroups characterized by autoimmune or specific mental features.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prevalence and natural history of schwannomas in neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2): the influence of pathogenic variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. This study explores the natural history of vestibular, trigeminal and lower cranial nerve schwannomas (VS, TS, LCNS) in patients with Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), to understand how pathogenic variants (PVs) of the NF2 gene affect tumour burden and growth rate, viaÂ a retrospective analysis of a UK NF2 centre database and imaging. VS, TS and LCNS location and size were measured in accordance with a standardised protocol. PVs were categorised in accordance with the UK NF2 Genetic Severity Score (GSS). 153 patients (age 5"“82) had 458 schwannomas, of which 362 were previously untreated comprising: 204 VS, 93 TS, and 65 LCNS (IX, X, XI). 322 schwannomas had sequential imaging allowing growth rate analysis with a mean follow-up of 45 months. VS were universally present, and bilateral in 146/153 cases. 65% of tumours grew >2"‰mm during the study period at mean rate 2.0"‰mm/year. Significant association was found between increasing GSS and growth rate. TS occurred in 66/153 patients (bilateral in 27/153); 31% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.8"‰mm/yr). Significant increase in tumour prevalence was noted with increasing GSS. LCNS were found in 47/153 patients (bilateral in 19/153); 27% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.9"‰mm/yr). The trend for increased prevalence with increasing GSS did not reach significance. VS growth rate was significantly influenced by GSS and they were much more likely to grow than TS and LCNS. TS prevalence also correlated with increasing GSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Understanding the assumptions underlying Mendelian randomization

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. With the rapidly increasing availability of large genetic data sets in recent years, Mendelian Randomization (MR) has quickly gained popularity as a novel secondary analysis method. Leveraging genetic variants as instrumental variables, MR can be used to estimate the causal effects of one phenotype on another even when experimental research is not feasible, and therefore has the potential to be highly informative. It is dependent on strong assumptions however, often producing biased results if these are not met. It is therefore imperative that these assumptions are well-understood by researchers aiming to use MR, in order to evaluate their validity in the context of their analyses and data. The aim of this perspective is therefore to further elucidate these assumptions and the role they play in MR, as well as how different kinds of data can be used to further support them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of urinary cells reveal an intronic FBN1 variant causing aberrant splicing

Exome sequencing and panel testing have improved diagnostic yield in genetic analysis by comprehensively detecting pathogenic variants in exonic regions. However, it is important to identify non-exonic pathogenic variants to further improve diagnostic yield. Here, we present a female proband and her father who is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a systemic connective tissue disorder caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. There are also two affected individuals in the siblings of the father, indicating the genetic basis in this family. However, panel testing performed by two institutions reported no causal variants. To further explore the genetic basis of the family, we performed genome sequencing of the proband and RNA sequencing of urinary cells derived from urine samples of the proband and her father because FBN1 is strongly expressed in urinary cells though it is poorly expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Genome sequencing identified a rare intronic variant (c.5789-15G>A) in intron 47 of FBN1 (NM_000138.4), which was transmitted from her father. RNA sequencing revealed allelic imbalance (monoallelic expression) of FBN1, retention of intron 47, and fewer aberrant transcripts utilizing new acceptor sites within exon 48, which were confirmed by RT-PCR. These results highlighted urinary cells as clinically accessible tissues for RNA sequencing if disease-causing genes are not sufficiently expressed in the blood, and the usefulness of multi-omics analysis for molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The choice of the white clover population alters overyielding of mixtures with perennial ryegrass and chicory and underlying processes

Legume-based forage plant mixtures are known to increase biomass production over the mixture species grown as pure stands (overyielding), which has partly been attributed to enhanced nitrogen availability by legumes. However, the relative importance of underlying processes of these positive diversity effects and their drivers are not fully understood. Here we assessed if outcome and causes of diversity effects depend on the legume-species genetic identity. Over five years, we cultivated different white clover (Trifolium repens) populations, a grass and forb species in pure stands and clover-based mixtures and recorded biomass yield. Complementarity and selection effects of mixtures and relative yields of mixture species were calculated based on both unfertilized and nitrogen-fertilized non-leguminous pure stands. Results showed that the clover population altered the overall strength of diversity effects as well as the direction and magnitude of their temporal trends, at least for the grass component of mixtures. Differences in diversity effects between clover populations diminished when fertilized instead of unfertilized non-leguminous pure stands were considered. Hence, a part of these differences likely results from dissimilar effects of clover populations on nitrogen availability. The findings reveal the possibility to improve overyielding of legume-based forage plant mixtures by decisions on legume-species genetic identity.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

[F]GE-180 PET/CT assessment of enterocytic translocator protein (TSPO) over-expression: a pilot study in gastrointestinal GVHD

Diagnostic endoscopy for suspected acute gastrointestinal graft-versus-host disease (GI-GVHD) is limited by procedural risk, GI tract length and patchy histological involvement. Consequently, up to one quarter of GI-GVHD cases lack histological confirmation [1], with implications for treatment and prognostication. Positron emission tomography combined with computed tomography (PET/CT) assessment of the entire GI tract could overcome the shortcomings of endoscopy but is limited by a lack of specificity of the 18-fluoro-deoxyglucose ([18F]FDG) radiotracer [2, 3]. The translocator protein 18"‰kDa (tryptophan-rich sensory protein oxygen sensor; TSPO) [4] is an outer mitochondrial membrane protein that is overexpressed by enterocytes in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) [5, 6] following tumour necrosis factor (TNF) and interleukin (IL)-8-driven reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and apoptosis [7]. We hypothesised that enterocytic TSPO expression is also increased during acute GI-GVHD and that it could serve as a biomarker for PET/CT imaging. Here, we report our analysis of enterocytic TSPO expression in tissue biopsies of GI-GVHD and results of a prospective pilot study of PET/CT using [18F]GE-180 (GE Healthcare, Chicago USA), an established third-generation high-affinity TSPO radiotracer [8], in adult recipients of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). This study was approved by the Metro North Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC/17/QRBW/216) and registered on anzctr.org.au, trials registration number ACTRN12617000933358.
CANCER
Nature.com

The relationship between behavioural and mood responses to monetary rewards in a sample of students with and without reported pain

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Pain impairs reward processing, and people suffering from physical pain are at high risk of having a persistently low mood. Although individuals with chronic pain have reported reduced reward responsiveness and impaired mood, it is not clear if reward responsiveness and mood are impaired in samples with sub-clinical pain scores otherwise healthy. Investigating a sub-clinical group is essential to disentangle the influence of medication on the behavioural effect of reward on mood and performance. Here, we aimed to examine the effects of reward on mood and performance in a sample of university students divided into a control group without clinically significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰40) and the sub-clinical group with significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰39). We used the Fribourg reward task and the pain sub-scale of the Symptom Checklist (SCL-27-plus) to assess the physical symptoms of pain. A significant positive correlation was found between average mood ratings and average monetary reward in the control group (r38"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.008) and not significant in the sub-clinical group (r37"‰="‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.46). The results might yield first insights into the relationship between pain and reward in sub-clinical populations without the confound of medication.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A comparative multicentric long-term study of un-augmented modified Nishida procedure vs augmentation in unilateral sixth nerve palsy

To compare the effectiveness of three procedures: modified Nishida procedure alone vs modified Nishida procedure combined with medial rectus recession (MRc) vs modified Nishida procedure combined with MRc and botulinum toxin (BT) for severe unilateral sixth nerve palsy. Design. Consecutive, interventional case series. Methods. The medical records of a consecutive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Gerd symptoms after laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass: an emerging scenario

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is the second most performed bariatric procedure and it is considered the procedure of choice to treat patients with severe obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). However, some authors described the new onset or the recurrence of GERD symptoms after RYGB, and data at follow-up were scanty. In our center, we evaluated trend in weight, GERD symptoms and obesity-related comorbidities in 45 patients undergone RYGB at least 60 months before (mean follow-up 99.9"‰Â±"‰22.9 months). At RYGB 51.1% patients referred preoperative GERD symptoms; among them, 47.8% showed an intraoperative hiatal hernia (HH). At medium-term follow-up mean BMI was significantly lower compared to baseline (p"‰<"‰0.001). Among patients with preoperative GERD, 69.6% had GERD resolution and 30.4% reported postoperative GERD symptoms. Furthermore, 18.2% without preoperative GERD referred postoperative GERD new onset. We confirmed that RYGB as primary intervention provides satisfactory weight loss and a high percentage of GERD symptoms resolution. However, about 24.4% of patients complained of GERD symptoms at medium-term follow-up. The pathophysiology of GERD after RYGB, de novo or persistence, is not completely understood and several hypotheses could be drawn; however, further studies focusing the pathophysiology of these symptoms are needed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

