Cancer

MicroRNA-181a"“2"“3p shuttled by mesenchymal stem cell-secreted extracellular vesicles inhibits oxidative stress in Parkinson's disease by inhibiting EGR1 and NOX4

By Jianjun Ma
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current study investigated the physiological mechanisms by which extracellular vesicle (EV)-encapsulated miR-181a"“2"“3p derived from mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) might mediate oxidative stress (OS) in Parkinson's disease (PD). First, 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA)-induced PD cell and mouse models were established, after which miR-181a"“2"“3p, EGR1, and NOX4 expression patterns were determined in SH-SY5Y cells...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

High glucose concentrations induce oxidative stress by inhibiting Nrf2 expression in rat MÃ¼ller retinal cells in vitro

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a complication of diabetes. Several studies have implicated oxidative stress as a fundamental factor in the progression of the disease. The nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) is one of the main regulators of redox homeostasis. Glia MÃ¼ller cells (MC) maintain the structural and functional stability of the retina. The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of high glucose concentrations on reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and Nrf2 expression levels in rat MC. MC were incubated with normal (NG; 5Â mM) or high glucose (HG; 25Â mM) for different times. Incubation with HG increased ROS levels from 12 to 48Â h but did not affect cell viability. However, exposure to 3Â h of HG caused a transient decrease Nrf2 levels. At that time, we also observed a decrease in the mRNA expression of Nrf2 target genes, glutathione levels, and catalase activity, all of which increased significantly beyond initial levels after 48Â h of incubation. HG exposure leads to an increase in the p65 subunit of nuclear factor-ÎºB (NF-kB) levels, and its target genes. These results suggest that high glucose concentrations lead to alteration of the redox regulatory capacity of Nrf2 mediated by NF-kB regulation.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop a molecule that inhibits degenerative processes related to Alzheimer's disease

Researchers at the Technion—Israel institute of Technology, in collaboration with researchers from CNRS, recently published findings about the development of an artificial molecule that may inhibit the development of Alzheimer's disease. The molecule breaks down the toxic chemical complex Cu–Aβ, thus inhibiting the cell death that is thought to be related to Alzheimer's. The study was led by Professor Galia Maayan and doctoral student Anastasia Behar from the Schulich Faculty of Chemistry, in collaboration with Prof. Christelle Hureau from the Laboratoire de Chimie de Coordination du CNRS, Toulouse, France.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A combination of multiple autoantibodies is associated with the risk of Alzheimer's disease and cognitive impairment

Autoantibodies are self-antigen reactive antibodies that play diverse roles in the normal immune system, tissue homeostasis, and autoimmune and neurodegenerativeÂ diseases. Anti-neuronal autoantibodies have been detected in neurodegenerative disease serum, with unclear significance. To identify diagnostic biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease (AD), we analyzed serum autoantibody profiles of the HuProt proteome microarray using the discovery set of cognitively normal control (NC, n"‰="‰5) and AD (n"‰="‰5) subjects. Approximately 1.5-fold higher numbers of autoantibodies were detected in the AD group (98.0"‰Â±"‰39.9/person) than the NC group (66.0"‰Â±"‰39.6/person). Of the autoantigen candidates detected in the HuProt microarray, five autoantigens were finally selected for the ELISA-based validation experiment using the validation set including age- and gender-matched normal (NC, n"‰="‰44), mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n"‰="‰44) and AD (n"‰="‰44) subjects. The serum levels of four autoantibodies including anti-ATCAY, HIST1H3F, NME7 and PAIP2 IgG were significantly different among NC, MCI and/or AD groups. Specifically, the anti-ATCAY autoantibody level was significantly higher in the AD (p"‰="‰0.003) and MCI (p"‰="‰0.015) groups compared to the NC group. The anti-ATCAY autoantibody level was also significantly correlated with neuropsychological scores of MMSE (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.229, p"‰="‰0.012), K-MoCA (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.270, p"‰="‰0.003), and CDR scores (rs"‰="‰0.218, p"‰="‰0.016). In addition, a single or combined occurrence frequency of anti-ATCAY and anti-PAIP2 autoantibodies was significantly associated with the risk of MCI and AD. This study indicates that anti-ATCAY and anti-PAIP2 autoantibodies could be a potential diagnostic biomarker of AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BRD2 inhibition blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection by reducing transcription of the host cell receptor ACE2

SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells is initiated by the binding of the viral Spike protein to its cell-surface receptor ACE2. We conducted a targeted CRISPRi screen to uncover druggable pathways controlling Spike protein binding to human cells. Here we show that the protein BRD2 is required for ACE2 transcription in human lung epithelial cells and cardiomyocytes, and BRD2 inhibitors currently evaluated in clinical trials potently block endogenous ACE2 expression and SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells, including those of human nasal epithelia. Moreover, pharmacological BRD2 inhibition with the drug ABBV-744 inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication in Syrian hamsters. We also found that BRD2 controls transcription of several other genes induced upon SARS-CoV-2 infection, including the interferon response, which in turn regulates the antiviral response. Together, our results pinpoint BRD2 as a potent and essential regulator of the host response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and highlight the potential of BRD2 as a therapeutic target for COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Early auditory responses to speech sounds in Parkinson's disease: preliminary data

Parkinson's disease (PD), as a manifestation of basal ganglia dysfunction, is associated with a number of speech deficits, including reduced voice modulation and vocal output. Interestingly, previous work has shown that participants with PD show an increased feedback-driven motor response to unexpected fundamental frequency perturbations during speech production, and a heightened ability to detect differences in vocal pitch relative to control participants. Here, we explored one possible contributor to these enhanced responses. We recorded the frequency-following auditory brainstem response (FFR) to repetitions of the speech syllable [da] in PD and control participants. Participants with PD displayed a larger amplitude FFR related to the fundamental frequency of speech stimuli relative to the control group. The current preliminary results suggest the dysfunction of the basal ganglia in PD contributes to the early stage of auditory processing and may reflect one component of a broader sensorimotor processing impairment associated with the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inflammatory potential of diet and risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Diet is an important factor that can exacerbate or ameliorate chronic inflammation, which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, no prospective study has yet investigated the relation between the inflammatory potential of diet and NAFLD. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between the inflammatory potential of the diet and the risk of NAFLD.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Correction to: Cervical squamous cell carcinoma-secreted exosomal miR-221-3p promotes lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic metastasis by targeting VASH1

Correction to: Oncogene (2019) 38:1256"“1268 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-018-0511-x, published online 25 September 2018. After the publication of this article, the authors noted errors in Supplementary Figs. 2 and 6. In Supplementary Fig. 2, panel E, the same image was mistakenly presented for both miR-221 exo and anti-NC exo. In Supplementary Fig....
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Histone deacetylase 6 inhibition restores leptin sensitivity and reduces obesity

The adipose tissue-derived hormone leptin can drive decreases in food intake while increasing energy expenditure. In diet-induced obesity, circulating leptin levels rise proportionally to adiposity. Despite this hyperleptinemia, rodents and humans with obesity maintain increased adiposity and are resistant to leptin's actions. Here we show that inhibitors of the cytosolic enzyme histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) act as potent leptin sensitizers and anti-obesity agents in diet-induced obese mice. Specifically, HDAC6 inhibitors, such as tubastatin A, reduce food intake, fat mass, hepatic steatosis and improve systemic glucose homeostasis in an HDAC6-dependent manner. Mechanistically, peripheral, but not central, inhibition of HDAC6 confers central leptin sensitivity. Additionally, the anti-obesity effect of tubastatin A is attenuated in animals with a defective central leptin"“melanocortin circuitry, including db/db and MC4R knockout mice. Our results suggest the existence of an HDAC6-regulated adipokine that serves as a leptin-sensitizing agent and reveals HDAC6 as a potential target for the treatment of obesity.
Nature.com

Ocular graft-versus-host disease and dry eye disease after paediatric haematopoietic stem cell transplantationÂ - incidence and risk factors

Ocular graft-versus-host disease (oGVHD) contributes substantially to morbidity after allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) but is sparsely investigated in children. We assessed incidence and risk factors for oGVHD and dry eye disease (DED) in a nationwide, single-centre study of 484 consecutive children receiving HSCT during the period 1980"“2016. Ophthalmological examinations were performed before and annually at least until five years after HSCT. Twenty-five patients had DED before transplantation (5.6%). The cumulative incidence was 1.9% for acute oGVHD, 6.0% for chronic oGVHD, 8.7% for new onset DED, and 12.7% for new onset Corneal Fluorescein Staining (CFS). In adjusted Fine-Gray regression models, the use of Busulfan was a risk factor for developing acute oGVHD (HR 5.01, p"‰="‰0.03), and malignant disease was a risk factor for developing CFS (HR 2.00, p"‰="‰0.047). Younger recipient age was associated with reduced risk of DED when comparing children aged 0"“4 years with 10"“16 years (HR 0.33, p"‰="‰0.03). These data underscore the need of attention to DED and oGVHD in relation to HSCT leading to our recommendation of performing ophthalmic examinations in all children before HSCT, and after HSCT when needed, in order to secure diagnosis and treatment of these complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Synergistic activity of combined inhibition of anti-apoptotic molecules in B-cell precursor ALL

Targeting BCL-2, a key regulator of survival in B-cell malignancies including precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, has become a promising treatment strategy. However, given the redundancy of anti-apoptotic BCL-2 family proteins (BCL-2, BCL-XL, MCL-1), single targeting may not be sufficient. When analyzing the effects of BH3-mimetics selectively targeting BCL-XL and MCL-1 alone or in combination with the BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax, heterogeneous sensitivity to either of these inhibitors was found in ALL cell lines and in patient-derived xenografts. Interestingly, some venetoclax-resistant leukemias were sensitive to the MCL-1-selective antagonist S63845 and/or BCL-XL-selective A-1331852 suggesting functional mutual substitution. Consequently, co-inhibition of BCL-2 and MCL-1 or BCL-XL resulted in synergistic apoptosis induction. Functional analysis by BH3-profiling and analysis of protein complexes revealed that venetoclax-treated ALL cells are dependent on MCL-1 and BCL-XL, indicating that MCL-1 or BCL-XL provide an Achilles heel in BCL-2-inhibited cells. The effect of combining BCL-2 and MCL-1 inhibition by venetoclax and S63845 was evaluated in vivo and strongly enhanced anti-leukemia activity was found in a pre-clinical patient-derived xenograft model. Our study offers in-depth molecular analysis of mutual substitution of BCL-2 family proteins in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and provides targets for combination treatment in vivo and in ongoing clinical studies.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Circulating ACE2-expressing extracellular vesicles block broad strains of SARS-CoV-2

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused the pandemic of the coronavirus induced disease 2019 (COVID-19) with evolving variants of concern. It remains urgent to identify novel approaches against broad strains of SARS-CoV-2, which infect host cells via the entry receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). Herein, we report an increase in circulating extracellular vesicles (EVs) that express ACE2 (evACE2) in plasma of COVID-19 patients, which levels are associated with severe pathogenesis. Importantly, evACE2 isolated from human plasma or cells neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 infection by competing with cellular ACE2. Compared to vesicle-free recombinant human ACE2 (rhACE2), evACE2 shows a 135-fold higher potency in blocking the binding of the viral spike protein RBD, and a 60- to 80-fold higher efficacy in preventing infections by both pseudotyped and authentic SARS-CoV-2. Consistently, evACE2 protects the hACE2 transgenic mice from SARS-CoV-2-induced lung injury and mortality. Furthermore, evACE2 inhibits the infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants (Î±, Î², and Î´) with equal or higher potency than for the wildtype strain, supporting a broad-spectrum antiviral mechanism of evACE2 for therapeutic development to block the infection of existing and future coronaviruses that use the ACE2 receptor.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AMIGO2 contained in cancer cell-derived extracellular vesicles enhances the adhesion of liver endothelial cells to cancer cells

Adhesion of cancer cells to vascular endothelial cells in target organs is an initial step in cancer metastasis. Our previous studies revealed that amphoterin-induced gene and open reading frame 2 (AMIGO2) promotes the adhesion of tumor cells to liver endothelial cells, followed by the formation of liver metastasis in a mouse model. However, the precise mechanism underlying AMIGO2-promoted the adhesion of tumor cells and liver endothelial cells remains unknown. This study was conducted to explore the role of cancer cell-derived AMIGO2-containing extracellular vesicles (EVs) in the adhesion of cancer cells to human hepatic sinusoidal endothelial cells (HHSECs). Western blotting indicated that AMIGO2 was present in EVs from AMIGO2-overexpressing MKN-28 gastric cancer cells. The efficiency of EV incorporation into HHSECs was independent of the AMIGO2 content in EVs. When EV-derived AMIGO2 was internalized in HHSECs, it significantly enhanced the adhesion of HHSECs to gastric (MKN-28 and MKN-74) and colorectal cancer cells (SW480), all of which lacked AMIGO2 expression. Thus, we identified a novel mechanism by which EV-derived AMIGO2 released from AMIGO2-expressing cancer cells stimulates endothelial cell adhesion to different cancer cells for the initiate step of liver metastasis.
CANCER
Nature.com

SUPT4H1-edited stem cell therapy rescues neuronal dysfunction in a mouse model for Huntington's disease

Huntington's disease (HD) is a severe inherited neurological disorder caused by a CAG repeat expansion in the huntingtin gene (HTT), leading to the accumulation of mutant huntingtin with polyglutamine repeats. Despite its severity, there is no cure for this debilitating disease. HTT lowering strategies, including antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) showed promising results very recently. Attempts to develop stem cell-based therapeutics have shown efficacy in preclinical HD models. Using an HD patient's autologous cells, which have genetic defects, may hamper therapeutic efficacy due to mutant HTT. Pretreating these cells to reduce mutant HTT expression and transcription may improve the transplanted cells' therapeutic efficacy. To investigate this, we targeted the SUPT4H1 gene that selectively supports the transcription of long trinucleotide repeats. Transplanting SUPT4H1-edited HD-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural precursor cells (iPSC-NPCs) into the YAC128 HD transgenic mouse model improved motor function compared to unedited HD iPSC-NPCs. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed reduced mutant HTT expression without compensating wild-type HTT expression. Further, SUPT4H1 editing increased neuronal and decreased reactive astrocyte differentiation in HD iPSC-NPCs compared to the unedited HD iPSC-NPCs. This suggests that ex vivo editing of SUPT4H1 can reduce mutant HTT expression and provide a therapeutic gene editing strategy for autologous stem cell transplantation in HD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Digital-droplet PCR assays for IDH, DNMT3A and driver mutations to monitor after allogeneic stem cell transplantation minimal residual disease of myelofibrosis

Primary myelofibrosis (PMF), post-essential thrombocytemia and post-polycytemia vera myelofibrosis (pET/pPV-MF) are potentially curable with allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). Post-transplant relapse is still a major issue, occurring in a widely variable proportion of patients (22"“48%) [1, 2]. Although relapse is still unpredictable, relapse probability is influenced by the persistence of minimal residual disease (MRD) after allo-SCT [3]. In addition, timely detection of molecular relapse allows successful treatment with immunotherapeutic strategies [4]. PMF and pET/pPV-MF are characterized by driver mutations involving the genes JAK2, CALR, or MPL in about 90% of cases [5], and a variable number of non-driver mutations involving epigenetic regulators, histone modifiers, or splicing regulators [6]. The driver mutations are reliable markers of MRD in the allogeneic setting [7,8,9,10,11]. About 10% of all patients with MF (and a higher proportion of transplanted MF patients) [12] harbor none of the driver mutations (triple-negative PMF or pET-MF). Mutations in IDH genes occur in 4"“9% of MF patients [13,14,15], and mutations in DNMT3A have been found in 5"“10% of patients [16]. We aimed at evaluating the reliability of digital-droplet PCR (ddPCR) assays for quantification of IDH1, IDH2 and DNMT3A mutations as MRD marker for transplanted MF patients. We screened 162 MF patients who underwent allo-SCT between 2013 and 2018 at the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation of the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf. We performed next-generation sequencing analysis on peripheral blood sample with a customized panel consisting of the following genes: DNMT3A, IDH1, IDH2, RUNX1, N-RAS, K-RAS, MPL, ASXL1, EZH2, TET2, JAK2 (exons 12 and 14), CBL, SF3B1, SRSF2, CALR, using Personalized Genome Machine (PGMâ„¢; Ion Torrent "“ Life Technologies/Thermo Fisher). Changes in nucleic acid sequence were annotated using the IGV-Data bank as well as the Ion Reporter software (Life Technologies GmbH/Thermo Fisher). Genetic alterations known to be SNPs were excluded. Among the 162 screened patients, 13 harbor mutations on the IDH and DNMT3A genes: IDH1-R132C mutation was found in 4 (2.47%) patients, IDH2R140Q in 3 (1.85%), IDH1R132H in 2 (1.23%), DNMT3AR882H in 2 (1.23%), and each DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P in one case (0.62%). All 13 patients (Fig.Â 1a) harbored a concomitant driver mutation: JAK2V617F, CALRL367fs*(type-1), or CALRK385fs* (type-2); one patient had a rare CALR-K360fs* mutation. We obtained from the selected patients 13 pre-transplant samples, 89 follow-up samples, 10 donor samples (donor sample was not available for 3 patients). The follow-up samples were collected at one early time point (within the first month after allo-SCT), one last-follow-up time point, and at least 3 (range 3"“17) intermediate time points during the follow-up. Allele burden quantification of the MRD molecular markers was performed with digital-droplet polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR). All samples analyzed with ddPCR had a standardized DNA concentration of 24"‰ng/Î¼L. The assays were carried out with QX100 Droplet Digital PCR System (Bio-Rad, Foster City, CA). DNA digestion with HaeIII restriction enzyme was performed for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, JAK2 assays; with MseI restriction enzyme for DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P assays; with EcoRI for CALR type-2 assay [8]. No DNA digestion was needed for CALR type-1 assay. Then, PCR mixes produced in accordance to the manufacturer protocol were transferred to the QX100 Droplet Generator (Bio-Rad), which generates approximately 20,000 droplets per well. The following protocol was used in a standard thermal cycler (Bio-Rad): denaturation (95"‰Â°C for 10"‰min), amplification cycles (denaturation: 94"‰Â°C for 30"‰s, annealing/elongation for 1"‰min; 40 times), a ramp rate of 1.5"‰Â°C/s, and a final 10-min inactivation step at 98"‰Â°C. We used the following annealing temperatures: 55Â° for IDH1, IDH2; DNMT3A and JAK2 assays, 60Â°for CALR type-1 and 63Â° for CALR type-2 assay [17]. Individual wells were analyzed simultaneously for FAM(6-carboxyfluorescein) and HeX (6-carboxy-2,4,4,5,7,7-Hexachlorofluorescein succinimidyl ester) using the QX100 droplet reader (Bio-Rad). All Probes had BHQ1 quencher at the 3"² end. In order to validate the ddPCR assays, we tested them on 46 PB samples from healthy subjects. Then, we prepared progressively diluted samples at known allele frequency (5%, 1%, 0.5%, 0.1%, 0.05%, 0.01%) for each investigated mutation. We performed ddPCR assays for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C or DNMT3AR882P comparing progressive dilutions of each mutation with a WT-only sample (pool of healthy subject DNA), in order to determine the limit of detection (LOD) of each assay. The measured LOD was 0.05 % for IDH1R132C, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882H mutations, 0.1% for the IDH1R132H and DNMT3AR882P mutations. Data from ddPCR assays were analyzed with QuantaSoft software (Bio-Rad). We also quantificated in the follow-up samples donor chimerism by real-time quantitative PCR using hydrolysis probes (TaqMan technology, Life Technologies, Carlsbad, CA), applying our own repertoire of qPCR assays based on a broad InDel-panel [18, 19]. The mean concentration of target sequences (copies/microliter) was calculated by the in-built Poisson algorithm. The median allele frequency of IDH1, IDH2, or DNMT3A at the basal time was significantly lower than the concomitant driver mutation allele frequency (median 29.80 vs 49.6%, respectively, t-Test p"‰="‰0.03). Allele frequency of IDH1/2/DNMT3A by NGS was similar to ddPCR quantification at the basal time, as shown in Fig.Â 1b. The results of IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR concomitant quantification were concordant in 70/84 cases (83.33%). Six JAK2-positive and one CALR-positive samples were negative for IDH1, IDH2 or DNTMT3A. Five IDH1-positive and two IDH2-positive samples were negative for the concomitant driver mutation. IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR allele frequencies covariates with a PearsonÂ´s Ï coefficient of the distribution is 0.944. In order to display the correlation between the two markers, eliminating the disturbing effect of different basal levels, the follow-up data for each marker were normalized according to the basal percentage of allele burden. (Fig.Â 1c). During the post-transplant follow-up (Fig.Â 1d"“f), 6 patients with IDH1 mutation and concomitant JAK2 mutations achieved early molecular remission after allo-SCT. We observed two molecular relapses (UPN#1, UPN#12) with simultaneous positivity of both MRD ddPCR assays (JAK2, IDH1). Patient UPN#12 was successfully treated with donor lymphocyte infusions (DLI), with a recovery of long-lasting molecular remission. Two IDH2-mutated patients (UPN#2, UPN#5) reached early molecular remission after allo-SCT. One patient (UPN#6) failed the first allo-SCT, with rapidly progressive loss of donor chimerism and increase of JAK2 allele frequency; this patient had at the basal time point before allo-SCT a low IDH2 allele frequency (2.19%), and the IDH2 mutation was not detectable despite the hematological persistence of the disease. The patient underwent a second allo-SCT resulting in complete molecular remission, but died after 62 days because of severe sepsis. Four DNMT3A-mutated patients achieved full donor chimerism in the early post allo-SCT phase: one of them (UPN#9) experienced a secondary decrease of donor chimerism (lowest 92.3% at day 91) with simultaneous increase in both CALR (2.02%) and DNMT3A (2.02%) allelic frequencies, that was resolved during the tapering of immunosuppression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HMCES safeguards genome integrity and long-term self-renewal of hematopoietic stem cells during stress responses

Hematopoietic stress drives quiescent hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to proliferate, generating reactive oxygen species (ROS) and oxidative DNA damage including abasic sites. Such a coupling between rapid DNA replication and a burst of abasic site formation during HSC stress responses, however, presents a challenge to accurately repair abasic sites located in replication-associated single-stranded DNA. Here we show that HMCES, a novel shield of abasic sites, plays pivotal roles in overcoming this challenge upon HSC activation. While HMCES was dispensable for steady-state hematopoiesis, Hmces-deficient HSCs exhibited compromised long-term self-renewal capacity in response to hematopoietic stress such as myeloablation and transplantation. Loss of HMCES resulted in accumulation of DNA lesions due to impaired resolution of abasic sites generated by activation-induced ROS in activated HSCs and broad downregulation of DNA damage response and repair pathways. Moreover, Hmces-deficient mice died from bone marrow failure after exposure to sublethal irradiation, which also produces ROS. Notably, dysregulation of HMCES occurs frequently in acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and is associated with poor clinical outcomes. Together, our findings not only highlighted HMCES as a novel genome protector in activated HSCs, but also position it as a potential selective target against ALL while sparing normal hematopoiesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH

