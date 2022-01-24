ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toward implantable devices for angle-sensitive, lens-less, multifluorescent, single-photon lifetime imaging in the brain using Fabry"“Perot and absorptive color filters

By Adriaan J. Taal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImplantable image sensors have the potential to revolutionize neuroscience. Due to their small form factor requirements; however, conventional filters and optics cannot be implemented. These limitations obstruct high-resolution imaging of large neural densities. Recent advances in angle-sensitive image sensors and single-photon avalanche diodes have provided a path toward ultrathin lens-less fluorescence...

Phys.org

Photon pairs are more sensitive to rotations than single photons

Quantum states of light have enabled novel optical sensing schemes, e.g., for measuring distance or position, with precisions impossible to achieve with classical light sources such as lasers. The field of quantum metrology has now been pushed even further as a team of researchers from Finland and Canada showed that photons that are engineered to be entangled in complex spatial structures have, due to quantum phenomena, an advantage for sensing the smallest rotations. The new method allows for more precise measurement than what could be achieved by conventional means.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How to build Hamiltonians that transport noncommuting charges in quantum thermodynamics

Noncommuting conserved quantities have recently launched a subfield of quantum thermodynamics. In conventional thermodynamics, a system of interest and an environment exchange quantities-energy, particles, electric charge, etc.-that are globally conserved and are represented by Hermitian operators. These operators were implicitly assumed to commute with each other, until a few years ago. Freeing the operators to fail to commute has enabled many theoretical discoveries-about reference frames, entropy production, resource-theory models, etc. Little work has bridged these results from abstract theory to experimental reality. This paper provides a methodology for building this bridge systematically: we present a prescription for constructing Hamiltonians that conserve noncommuting quantities globally while transporting the quantities locally. The Hamiltonians can couple arbitrarily many subsystems together and can be integrable or nonintegrable. Our Hamiltonians may be realized physically with superconducting qudits, with ultracold atoms, and with trapped ions.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Rashba splitting in organic"“inorganic lead"“halide perovskites revealed through two-photon absorption spectroscopy

The Rashba splitting in hybrid organic"“inorganic lead"“halide perovskites (HOIP) is particularly promising and yet controversial, due to questions surrounding the presence or absence of inversion symmetry. Here we utilize two-photon absorption spectroscopy to study inversion symmetry breaking in different phases of these materials. This is an all-optical technique to observe and quantify the Rashba effect as it probes the bulk of the materials. In particular, we measure two-photon excitation spectra of the photoluminescence in 2D, 3D, and anionic mixed HOIP crystals, and show that an additional band above, but close to the optical gap is the signature of new two-photon transition channels that originate from the Rashba splitting. The inversion symmetry breaking is believed to arise from ionic impurities that induce local electric fields. The observation of the Rashba splitting in the bulk of HOIP has significant implications for the understanding of their spintronic and optoelectronic device properties.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Non-telecentric two-photon microscopy for 3D random access mesoscale imaging

Diffraction-limited two-photon microscopy permits minimally invasive optical monitoring of neuronal activity. However, most conventional two-photon microscopes impose significant constraints on the size of the imaging field-of-view and the specific shape of the effective excitation volume, thus limiting the scope of biological questions that can be addressed and the information obtainable. Here, employing a non-telecentric optical design, we present a low-cost, easily implemented and flexible solution to address these limitations, offering a several-fold expanded three-dimensional field of view. Moreover, rapid laser-focus control via an electrically tunable lens allows near-simultaneous imaging of remote regions separated in three dimensions and permits the bending of imaging planes to follow natural curvatures in biological structures. Crucially, our core design is readily implemented (and reversed) within a matter of hours, making it highly suitable as a base platform for further development. We demonstrate the application of our system for imaging neuronal activity in a variety of examples in zebrafish, mice and fruit flies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Classification of brain tumours in MR images using deep spatiospatial models

A brain tumour is a mass or cluster of abnormal cells in the brain, which has the possibility of becoming life-threatening because of its ability to invade neighbouring tissues and also form metastases. An accurate diagnosis is essential for successful treatment planning, and magnetic resonance imaging is the principal imaging modality for diagnosing brain tumours and their extent. Deep Learning methods in computer vision applications have shown significant improvement in recent years, most of which can be credited to the fact that a sizeable amount of data is available to train models, and the improvements in the model architectures yield better approximations in a supervised setting. Classifying tumours using such deep learning methods has made significant progress with the availability of open datasets with reliable annotations. Typically those methods are either 3D models, which use 3D volumetric MRIs or even 2D models considering each slice separately. However, by treating one spatial dimension separately or by considering the slices as a sequence of images over time, spatiotemporal models can be employed as "spatiospatial" models for this task. These models have the capabilities of learning specific spatial and temporal relationships while reducing computational costs. This paper uses two spatiotemporal models, ResNet (2+1)D and ResNet Mixed Convolution, to classify different types of brain tumours. It was observed that both these models performed superior to the pure 3D convolutional model, ResNet18. Furthermore, it was also observed that pre-training the models on a different, even unrelated dataset before training them for the task of tumour classification improves the performance. Finally, Pre-trained ResNet Mixed Convolution was observed to be the best model in these experiments, achieving a macro F1-score of 0.9345 and a test accuracy of 96.98%, while at the same time being the model with the least computational cost.
CANCER
Nature.com

Planar ultrasonic transducer based on a metasurface piezoelectric ring array for subwavelength acoustic focusing in water

The development of a new ultrasonic transducer capable of improved focusing performance has become a necessity to overcome the limitations of conventional ultrasonic transducer technology. In this study, we designed and optimized a metasurface piezoelectric ring device, and using multiphysics finite element analysis, we examined the performance of a planar ultrasonic transducer consisting of this device, a matching layer, a backing layer, and housing in producing a needle-like subwavelength focusing beam in water. For practical experiments, a metasurface piezoelectric ring device was fabricated using a laser ablation process. Subsequently, using a pulse-echo test, we found that the âˆ’Â 6Â dB bandwidth of a planar ultrasonic transducer with a center frequency of 1.0Â MHz was 37.5%. In addition, the results of an ultrasonic-focusing performance test showed that the full width at half-maximum of the axial subwavelength focusing beam was 0.78Î», and the full lateral width at half-maximum of the subwavelength lateral focusing beam was 7.03Î» at a distance of 10.89Î». The needle-like focused ultrasonic beam technology implemented with a piezoelectric ring array based new planar ultrasound transducer is expected to be used in high-resolution imaging devices or medical ultrasound focusing devices in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design and implementation of a terahertz lens-antenna for a photonic integrated circuits based THz systems

A new integrated lens-antenna is designed and implemented for a nanocontact based terahertz (THz) photomixer. The new design replaces the standard conventional bulky silicon lens, which normally no THz photomixer can avoid. The Fresnel Zone Plate is used to design the new lens-antenna and is simulated by the MIT open-source tool called Meep. The final design showed, with only two simple fabrication technology processing steps (standard optical lithography) that the lens-antenna can be monolithically integrated with the THz nanophotomixer. With its compact design, the THz measurements showed a comparable behavior to the conventional bulky silicon lens, therefore it would be ready for photonic integrated circuits based THz systems.
ENGINEERING
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Immune marker levels in severe mental disorders: associations with polygenic risk scores of related mental phenotypes and psoriasis

Several lines of evidence implicate immune abnormalities in the pathophysiology of severe mental disorders (SMD) and comorbid mental disorders. Here, we use the data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of autoimmune diseases and mental phenotypes associated with SMD to disentangle genetic susceptibilities of immune abnormalities in SMD. We included 1004 patients with SMD and 947 healthy controls (HC) and measured plasma levels of IL-1Ra, sIL-2R, gp130, sTNFR-1, IL-18, APRIL, and ICAM-1. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) of six autoimmune disorders, CRP, and 10 SMD-related mental phenotypes were calculated from GWAS. General linear models were applied to assess the association of PRS with immune marker abnormalities. We found negative associations between PRS of educational attainment and IL-1Ra (P"‰="‰0.01) and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.01). There were nominal positive associations between PRS of psoriasis and sgp130 (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of anxiety and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.03), and nominal negative associations between PRS of anxiety and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of educational attainment and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.03). Associations explained minor amounts of the immune marker plasma-level difference between SMD and HC. Different PRS and immune marker associations in the SMD group compared to HC were shown for PRS of extraversion and IL-1Ra ([interaction effect (IE), P"‰="‰0.002), and nominally for PRS of openness and IL-1Ra (IE, P"‰="‰0.02) and sTNFR-1 (IE, P"‰="‰0.04). Our findings indicate polygenic susceptibilities to immune abnormalities in SMD involving genetic overlap with SMD-related mental phenotypes and psoriasis. Associations might suggest immune genetic factors of SMD subgroups characterized by autoimmune or specific mental features.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Deep learning in alternate reality

Similarities and differences between deep learning models and primate vision have been the focus of recent research. Audition is comparatively less-studied. A new report describes the emergence of human-like auditory perception in a deep neural network, and suggests a promising way to relate perceptual behaviour to specific aspects of the environment.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The newborn brain is sensitive to the communicative function of language

Recent studies demonstrated neural systems in bilateral fronto-temporal brain areas in newborns specialized to extract linguistic structure from speech. We hypothesized that these mechanisms show additional sensitivity when identically structured different pseudowords are used communicatively in a turn-taking exchange by two speakers. In an fNIRS experiment newborns heard pseudowords sharing ABB repetition structure in three conditions: two voices turn-takingly exchanged different pseudowords (Communicative); the different pseudowords were produced by a (Single Speaker); two voices turn-takingly repeated identical pseudowords (Echoing). Here we show that left fronto-temporal regions (including Broca's area) responded more to the Communicative than the other conditions. The results demonstrate that newborns' left hemisphere brain areas show additional activation when various pseudowords sharing identical structure are exchanged in turn-taking alternation by two speakers. This indicates that language processing brain areas at birth are not only sensitive to the structure but to the functional use of language: communicative information transmission. Newborns appear to be equipped not only with innate systems to identify the structural properties of language but to identify its use, communication itself, that is, information exchange between third party social agents-even outside of the mother"“infant dyad.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
Marietta Daily Journal

Elon Musk’s brain implant company is inching toward human trials

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink is now hiring a clinical trial director, an indication that the company’s longstanding goal of implanting chips in human brains is coming closer. The trial director position would oversee the startup’s long-promised human trials of its medical device, according to the listing....
FREMONT, CA
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
parabolicarc.com

RKS to Use Photonic Technologies to Control Space Debris

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — To control near-earth space and observe artificial objects in near-earth orbit, specialists of Russian Space Systems (RKS, part of the Roscosmos State Corporation) propose to use the latest photonic technologies and original methods of ground processing of optical information. The corresponding system for monitoring “space debris” was developed and patented by the RKS to solve one of the most urgent tasks today – cleaning the orbit from exhausted artificial Earth satellites, various space objects and their fragments.
ASTRONOMY

