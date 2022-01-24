ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Galectin-1 confers resistance to doxorubicin in hepatocellular carcinoma cells through modulation of P-glycoprotein expression

By Pablo Carabias
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalectin-1 (GAL1), a Î²-galactoside-binding protein abundantly expressed in the tumor microenvironment, has emerged as a key mechanism of chemoresistance developed by different tumors. Although increased expression of GAL1 is a hallmark of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) progression, aggressiveness and metastasis, limited information is available on the role of this endogenous lectin in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

High glucose concentrations induce oxidative stress by inhibiting Nrf2 expression in rat MÃ¼ller retinal cells in vitro

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a complication of diabetes. Several studies have implicated oxidative stress as a fundamental factor in the progression of the disease. The nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) is one of the main regulators of redox homeostasis. Glia MÃ¼ller cells (MC) maintain the structural and functional stability of the retina. The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of high glucose concentrations on reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and Nrf2 expression levels in rat MC. MC were incubated with normal (NG; 5Â mM) or high glucose (HG; 25Â mM) for different times. Incubation with HG increased ROS levels from 12 to 48Â h but did not affect cell viability. However, exposure to 3Â h of HG caused a transient decrease Nrf2 levels. At that time, we also observed a decrease in the mRNA expression of Nrf2 target genes, glutathione levels, and catalase activity, all of which increased significantly beyond initial levels after 48Â h of incubation. HG exposure leads to an increase in the p65 subunit of nuclear factor-ÎºB (NF-kB) levels, and its target genes. These results suggest that high glucose concentrations lead to alteration of the redox regulatory capacity of Nrf2 mediated by NF-kB regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrated single-cell RNA sequencing analysis reveals distinct cellular and transcriptional modules associated with survival in lung cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 9 (2022) Cite this article. Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) and squamous carcinoma (LUSC) are two major subtypes of non-small cell lung cancer with distinct pathologic features and treatment paradigms. The heterogeneity can be attributed to genetic, transcriptional, and epigenetic parameters. Here, we established a multi-omics atlas, integrating 52 single-cell RNA sequencing and 2342 public bulk RNA sequencing. We investigated their differences in genetic amplification, cellular compositions, and expression modules. We revealed that LUAD and LUSC contained amplifications occurring selectively in subclusters of AT2 and basal cells, and had distinct cellular composition modules associated with poor survival of lung cancer. Malignant and stage-specific gene analyses further uncovered critical transcription factors and genes in tumor progression. Moreover, we identified subclusters with proliferating and differentiating properties in AT2 and basal cells. Overexpression assays of ten genes, including sub-cluster markers AQP5 and KPNA2, further indicated their functional roles, providing potential targets for early diagnosis and treatment in lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Development and validation of a vascularity-based architectural classification for clear cell renal cell carcinoma: correlation with conventional pathological prognostic factors, gene expression patterns, and clinical outcomes

Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-021-00982-9, published online 30 November 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes in the affiliations. The University names were dropped out from affiliation 1 and 2:. Aff1 Department of Pathology, Kansai Medical University, Hirakata, Osaka, 573-1191, Japan. Aff2 Department of Urology and Andrology,...
JAPAN
Nature.com

Renal cell carcinoma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)/mammalian target of rapamycin (MTOR) genetic alterations

The majority of hereditary tumor syndromes involve germline mutations, which effectively inactivate tumor suppressor genes (for example TSC1 and TSC2), whereby cells with a bi-allelic inactivation of such genes originate tumors in a classic tumor suppressor "two-hit" paradigm. The diverse morphologic spectrum of neoplasms found in the tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) integrates many fundamentals of cellular biology, with the MTOR pathway showing frequent activation, as evidenced by expression of multiple downstream targets of MTOR and an increased neoplastic cell size (now well known to be a functional consequence of enhanced MTOR activity)1.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Cancer Cell#Living Cells#T Cell#B Cell#Hcc#Atp#P Gp#Dox#Gal1 Mediated#Plc
Nature.com

Acquisition of taxane resistance by p53 inactivation in ovarian cancer cells

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common gynecologic malignancies in women and has a poor prognosis. Taxanes are a class of standard first-line chemotherapeutic agents for the treatment of ovarian cancer. However, tumor-intrinsic and acquired resistance to taxanes poses major challenges to improving clinical outcomes. Hence, there is an urgent clinical need to understand the mechanisms of resistance in order to discover potential biomarkers and therapeutic strategies to increase taxane sensitivity in ovarian cancer. Here, we report the identification of an association between the TP53 status and taxane sensitivity in ovarian cancer cells through complementary experimental and informatics approaches. We found that TP53 inactivation is associated with taxane resistance in ovarian cancer cells, supported by the evidence from (i) drug sensitivity profiling with bioinformatic analysis of large-scale cancer therapeutic response and genomic datasets and (ii) gene signature identification based on experimental isogenic cell line models. Further, our studies revealed TP53-dependent gene expression patterns, such as overexpression of ACSM3, as potential predictive biomarkers of taxane resistance in ovarian cancer. The TP53-dependent hyperactivation of the WNT/Î²-catenin pathway discovered herein revealed a potential vulnerability to exploit in developing combination therapeutic strategies. Identification of this genotype-phenotype relationship between the TP53 status and taxane sensitivity sheds light on TP53-directed patient stratification and therapeutic discoveries for ovarian cancer treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Non-coding small nucleolar RNA SNORD17 promotes the progression of hepatocellular carcinoma through a positive feedback loop upon p53 inactivation

Recent evidence suggests that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) are involved in the progression of various cancers, but their precise roles in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) remain largely unclear. Here, we report that SNORD17 promotes the progression of HCC through a positive feedback loop with p53. HCC-related microarray datasets from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database and clinical HCC samples were used to identify clinically relevant snoRNAs in HCC. SNORD17 was found upregulated in HCC tissues compared with normal liver tissues, and the higher expression of SNORD17 predicted poor outcomes in patients with HCC, especially in those with wild-type p53. SNORD17 promoted the growth and tumorigenicity of HCC cells in vitro and in vivo by inhibiting p53-mediated cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. Mechanistically, SNORD17 anchored nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1) and MYB binding protein 1a (MYBBP1A) in the nucleolus by binding them simultaneously. Loss of SNORD17 promoted the translocation of NPM1 and MYBBP1A into the nucleoplasm, leading to NPM1/MDM2-mediated stability and MYBBP1A/p300-mediated activation of p53. Interestingly, p300-mediated acetylation of p53 inhibited SNORD17 expression by binding to the promoter of SNORD17 in turn, forming a positive feedback loop between SNORD17 and p53. Administration of SNORD17 antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) significantly suppressed the growth of xenograft tumors in mice. In summary, this study suggests that SNORD17 drives cancer progression by constitutively inhibiting p53 signaling in HCC and may represent a potential therapeutic target for HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A novel pathogenic variant of the FH gene in a family with hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma

Hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma caused by loss-of-function germline variants of the FH gene can develop into aggressive renal cell carcinoma (RCC). We report the case of a 27-year-old man who died of RCC. Genetic testing revealed a novel pathogenic variant of FH, NM_000143.3:c.1013_1014del (p.Ile338Serfs*3), that was also identified in healthy siblings. Identification of genetic causes in the proband helped us to provide relatives with precise genetic counseling and appropriate surveillance programs.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro modulation of Schwann cell behavior by VEGF and PDGF in an inflammatory environment

Peripheral glial cell transplantation with Schwann cells (SCs) is a promising approach for treating spinal cord injury (SCI). However, improvements are needed and one avenue to enhance regenerative functional outcomes is to combine growth factors with cell transplantation. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) are neuroprotective, and a combination of these factors has improved outcomes in rat SCI models. Thus, transplantation of SCs combined with VEGF and PDGF may further improve regenerative outcomes. First, however, we must understand how the two factors modulate SCs. In this in vitro study, we show that an inflammatory environment decreased the rate of SC-mediated phagocytosis of myelin debris but the addition of VEGF and PDGF (alone and combined) improved phagocytosis. Cytokine expression by SCs in the inflammatory environment revealed that addition of PDGF led to significantly lower level of pro-inflammatory cytokine, TNF-Î±, but IL-6 and anti-inflammatory cytokines (TGF-Î² and IL-10), remained unaltered. Further, PDGF was able to decrease the expression of myelination associated gene Oct6 in the presence of inflammatory environment. Overall, these results suggest that the use of VEGF and/or PDGF combined with SC transplantation may be beneficial in SCI therapy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Country
Argentina
Nature.com

Receptor-targeted nanoparticles modulate cannabinoid anticancer activity through delayed cell internalization

Î”9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Î”9-THC) is known for its antitumor activity and palliative effects. However, its unfavorable physicochemical and biopharmaceutical properties, including low bioavailability, psychotropic side effects and resistance mechanisms associated to dosing make mandatory the development of successful drug delivery systems. In this work, transferring (Tf) surface-modified Î”9-THC-loaded poly(lactide-co-glycolic) nanoparticles (Tf-THC-PLGA NPs) were proposed and evaluated as novel THC-based anticancer therapy. Furthermore, in order to assess the interaction of both the nanocarrier and the loaded drug with cancer cells, a double-fluorescent strategy was applied, including the chemical conjugation of a dye to the nanoparticle polymer along with the encapsulation of either a lipophilic or a hydrophilic dye. Tf-THC PLGA NPs exerted a cell viability decreased down to 17% vs. 88% of plain nanoparticles, while their internalization was significantly slower than plain nanoparticles. Uptake studies in the presence of inhibitors indicated that the nanoparticles were internalized through cholesterol-associated and clathrin-mediated mechanisms. Overall, Tf-modification of PLGA NPs showed to be a highly promising approach for Î”9-THC-based antitumor therapies, potentially maximizing the amount of drug released in a sustained manner at the surface of cells bearing cannabinoid receptors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A comparative multicentric long-term study of un-augmented modified Nishida procedure vs augmentation in unilateral sixth nerve palsy

To compare the effectiveness of three procedures: modified Nishida procedure alone vs modified Nishida procedure combined with medial rectus recession (MRc) vs modified Nishida procedure combined with MRc and botulinum toxin (BT) for severe unilateral sixth nerve palsy. Design. Consecutive, interventional case series. Methods. The medical records of a consecutive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Immune marker levels in severe mental disorders: associations with polygenic risk scores of related mental phenotypes and psoriasis

Several lines of evidence implicate immune abnormalities in the pathophysiology of severe mental disorders (SMD) and comorbid mental disorders. Here, we use the data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of autoimmune diseases and mental phenotypes associated with SMD to disentangle genetic susceptibilities of immune abnormalities in SMD. We included 1004 patients with SMD and 947 healthy controls (HC) and measured plasma levels of IL-1Ra, sIL-2R, gp130, sTNFR-1, IL-18, APRIL, and ICAM-1. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) of six autoimmune disorders, CRP, and 10 SMD-related mental phenotypes were calculated from GWAS. General linear models were applied to assess the association of PRS with immune marker abnormalities. We found negative associations between PRS of educational attainment and IL-1Ra (P"‰="‰0.01) and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.01). There were nominal positive associations between PRS of psoriasis and sgp130 (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of anxiety and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.03), and nominal negative associations between PRS of anxiety and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of educational attainment and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.03). Associations explained minor amounts of the immune marker plasma-level difference between SMD and HC. Different PRS and immune marker associations in the SMD group compared to HC were shown for PRS of extraversion and IL-1Ra ([interaction effect (IE), P"‰="‰0.002), and nominally for PRS of openness and IL-1Ra (IE, P"‰="‰0.02) and sTNFR-1 (IE, P"‰="‰0.04). Our findings indicate polygenic susceptibilities to immune abnormalities in SMD involving genetic overlap with SMD-related mental phenotypes and psoriasis. Associations might suggest immune genetic factors of SMD subgroups characterized by autoimmune or specific mental features.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Urine DNA biomarkers for hepatocellular carcinoma screening

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) occurs in a well-defined high-risk patient population, but better screening tests are needed to improve sensitivity and efficacy. Therefore, we investigated the use of urine circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) as a screening test. Methods. Candidate markers in urine were selected from HCC and controls. We then enrolled...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

COVID-19 reinfections among naturally infected and vaccinated individuals

The protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by pre-existing antibodies elicited due to the current vaccination or natural infection is a global concern. We aimed to investigate the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its clinical features among infection-naÃ¯ve, infected, vaccinated, and post-infection-vaccinated individuals. A cohort was designed among icddr,b staff registered for COVID-19 testing by real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR). Reinfection cases were confirmed by whole-genome sequencing. From 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2021, 1644 (mean age, 38.4Â years and 57% male) participants were enrolled; where 1080 (65.7%) were tested negative and added to the negative cohort. The positive cohort included 750 positive patients (564 from baseline and 186 from negative cohort follow-up), of whom 27.6% were hospitalized and 2.5% died. Among hospitalized patients, 45.9% had severe to critical disease and 42.5% required oxygen support. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus were found significantly higher among the hospitalised patients compared to out-patients; risk ratio 1.3 and 1.6 respectively. The risk of infection among positive cohort was 80.2% lower than negative cohort (95% CI 72.6"“85.7%; p"‰<"‰0.001). Genome sequences showed that genetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains were responsible for reinfections. Naturally infected populations were less likely to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 than the infection-naÃ¯ve and vaccinated individuals. Although, reinfected individuals did not suffer severe disease, a remarkable proportion of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals were (re)-infected by the emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Colistin exposure enhances expression of eptB in colistin-resistant Escherichia coli co-harboring mcr-1

Colistin resistance has increased due to the increasing and inappropriate use of this antibiotic. The mechanism involves modification of lipid A with phosphoethanolamine (PEtN) and/or 4-amino-4deoxy-l-arabinose (L-Ara4N). EptA and eptB catalyze the transfer of phosphoethanolamine to lipid A. In this study, gene network was constructed to find the associated genes related to colistin resistance, and further in vitro validation by transcriptional analysis was performed. In silico studies showed that eptB gene is a highly interconnected node in colistin resistance gene network. To ascertain these findings twelve colistin-resistant clinical isolates of Escherichia coli were selected in which five were harboring the plasmid-mediated mcr-1. Screening for colistin resistance was performed by broth microdilution (BMD) method and Rapid polymyxin NP test. PCR confirmed the presence of the eptA and eptB genes in all isolates and five isolates were harboring mcr-1. Transcriptional expression in five isolates harboring mcr-1, showed an enhanced expression of eptB when exposed under sub-inhibitory colistin stress. The present study for the first time highlighted genetic interplay between mcr-1 and eptA and eptB under colistin exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The EMT-induced lncRNA NR2F1-AS1 positively modulates NR2F1 expression and drives gastric cancer via miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis

Deregulated lncRNAs play critical roles in tumorigenesis and tumor progression. NR2F1-AS1 is an antisense lncRNA of NR2F1. However, the biological function of NR2F1-AS1 in gastric cancer (GC) remains largely unclear. In this study, we revealed that NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 were both positively correlated with the degree of malignancy and predicted poor prognosis in two independent GC cohorts. Besides, NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 can respond to Epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) signaling in GC, since their expression was increased by TGF-beta treatment and decreased after stable overexpression of OVOL2 in GC cell lines. NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 were highly co-expressed in pan-tissues and pan-cancers. Depletion of NR2F1-AS1 compromised the expression level of NR2F1 in GC cells. Furthermore, NR2F1-AS1 knockdown inhibited the proliferation, migration, invasion and G1/S transition of GC cells. More importantly, transcriptome sequencing revealed a novel ceRNA network composed of NR2F1-AS1, miR-29a-3p, and VAMP7 in GC. The overexpression of VAMP7 predicted poor prognosis in GC. Rescue assay confirmed that NR2F1-AS1 promotes GC progression through miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis. Our finding highlights that the aberrant expression of NR2F1-AS1 is probably due to the abnormal EMT signaling in GC. LncRNA NR2F1-AS1 plays crucial roles in GC progression by modulating miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis, suggesting that NR2F1-AS1 may serve as a potential therapeutic target in GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

CRHBP is degraded via autophagy and exerts anti-hepatocellular carcinoma effects by reducing cyclin B2 expression and dissociating cyclin B2-CDK1 complex

Autophagy is the predominant self-eating catabolic pathway activated in response to nutrient starvation and hypoxia within the microenvironment of varied malignancies, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). SQSTM1/p62 links its cargos to autophagosomes for degradation, and reportedly acts as a contributor for hepatocarcinogenesis. Five GEO gene microarrays identified corticotropin releasing hormone (CRH) binding protein (CRHBP) as a significantly downregulated gene in HCC (log2 Fold change"‰<"‰âˆ’3 and p"‰<"‰0.001), and an earlier human interactome study indicated that CRHBP may interact with p62. This study aimed to explore (1) the role of CRHBP in HCC development, and (2) whether p62-mediated autophagy was responsible for low CRHBP expression within HCC tissue. Following functional experiments first revealed an anti-proliferative, anti-metastatic, and anti-angiogenic role of CRHBP in HCC cells (Huh-7, Li-7 and HCCLM3) and xenografts. CRHBP negatively regulated cyclin B2 expression, and dissociated cyclin B2-CDK1 complex in HCC cells, thereby leading to cell cycle arrest at G2 phase. To simulate HCC microenvironment in vitro, Huh-7 cells were incubated in Earle's Balanced Salt Solution (nutrient starvation) or exposed to 1% O2 (hypoxic exposure). In addition to activating autophagy, nutrient starvation and hypoxic exposure also induced CRHBP degradation. Interestingly, CRHBP was demonstrated as a novel cargo targeted by p62 for degradation in autophagosomes. Blocking autophagy with 3-MA, chloroquine or siSQSTM1 prevented CRHBP degradation in HCC cells. Collectively, our study uncovers a role for CRHBP in retarding HCC development, reducing cyclin B2 expression and impairing cyclin B2-CDK1 interaction. CRHBP downregulation in HCC may attribute to p62-mediated autophagy.
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy