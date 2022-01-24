Nogo-B promotes invasion and metastasis of nasopharyngeal carcinoma via RhoA-SRF-MRTFA pathway

E3 ligase is widely reported to exert fundamental functions in cancers. Through rigorous bioinformatic analysis concentrating E3 ligases based on data from Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) and data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), HERC3 was indicated to be downregulated in colorectal cancer (CRC) and HERC3 downregulation showed poor overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). Through qRT-PCR, western blotting and Immunohistochemistry (IHC), analytical results were validated based on tissues in Zhongshan hospital. Functionally, HERC3 was indicated to inhibit the migration, invasion and metastasis in vitro and in vivo through transwell assays, wound healing assays and vivo experiments. And HERC3 could regulate epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in CRC. Furthermore, immunoprecipitation (IP), coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) and GST-pulldown assays indicated that HERC3 could directly interact with EIF5A2 in vitro and in vivo through the RCC1 domain in HERC3. And HERC3 could function as an E3 to promote the K27 and K48-linked ubiquitination degradation of EIF5A2 via the HECT domain in HERC3, besides, K47, K67, K85, and K121 in EIF5A2 were identified as ubiquitination sites. In addition, HERC3 was indicated to affect the migration, invasion and metastasis and further regulatE EMT via EIF5A2/TGF-/Smad2/3 signal. The present study may provide insight into the mechanism of EMT in CRC.
