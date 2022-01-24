ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nogo-B promotes invasion and metastasis of nasopharyngeal carcinoma via RhoA-SRF-MRTFA pathway

By Jingyi Wang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistant metastasis remains the major cause for treatment failure in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). Thus, it is necessary to investigate the underlying regulation mechanisms and potential biomarkers for NPC metastasis. Nogo-B (neurite outgrowth inhibitor B), encoded by reticulon-4, has been shown to be associated with the progression and advanced stage...

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-coding small nucleolar RNA SNORD17 promotes the progression of hepatocellular carcinoma through a positive feedback loop upon p53 inactivation

Recent evidence suggests that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) are involved in the progression of various cancers, but their precise roles in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) remain largely unclear. Here, we report that SNORD17 promotes the progression of HCC through a positive feedback loop with p53. HCC-related microarray datasets from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database and clinical HCC samples were used to identify clinically relevant snoRNAs in HCC. SNORD17 was found upregulated in HCC tissues compared with normal liver tissues, and the higher expression of SNORD17 predicted poor outcomes in patients with HCC, especially in those with wild-type p53. SNORD17 promoted the growth and tumorigenicity of HCC cells in vitro and in vivo by inhibiting p53-mediated cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. Mechanistically, SNORD17 anchored nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1) and MYB binding protein 1a (MYBBP1A) in the nucleolus by binding them simultaneously. Loss of SNORD17 promoted the translocation of NPM1 and MYBBP1A into the nucleoplasm, leading to NPM1/MDM2-mediated stability and MYBBP1A/p300-mediated activation of p53. Interestingly, p300-mediated acetylation of p53 inhibited SNORD17 expression by binding to the promoter of SNORD17 in turn, forming a positive feedback loop between SNORD17 and p53. Administration of SNORD17 antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) significantly suppressed the growth of xenograft tumors in mice. In summary, this study suggests that SNORD17 drives cancer progression by constitutively inhibiting p53 signaling in HCC and may represent a potential therapeutic target for HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer-derived exosomal HSPC111 promotes colorectal cancer liver metastasis by reprogramming lipid metabolism in cancer-associated fibroblasts

Tumor metastasis is a hallmark of cancer. The communication between cancer-derived exosomes and stroma plays an irreplaceable role in facilitating pre-metastatic niche formation and cancer metastasis. However, the mechanisms underlying exosome-mediated pre-metastatic niche formation during colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastasis remain incompletely understood. Here we identified HSPC111 was the leading upregulated gene in hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) incubated with CRC cell-derived exosomes. In xenograft mouse model, CRC cell-derived exosomal HSPC111 facilitated pre-metastatic niche formation and CRC liver metastases (CRLM). Consistently, CRC patients with liver metastasis had higher level of HSPC111 in serum exosomes, primary tumors and cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in liver metastasis than those without. Mechanistically, HSPC111 altered lipid metabolism of CAFs by phosphorylating ATP-citrate lyase (ACLY), which upregulated the level of acetyl-CoA. The accumulation of acetyl-CoA further promoted CXCL5 expression and secretion by increasing H3K27 acetylation in CAFs. Moreover, CXCL5-CXCR2 axis reinforced exosomal HSPC111 excretion from CRC cells and promoted liver metastasis. These results uncovered that CRC cell-derived exosomal HSPC111 promotes pre-metastatic niche formation and CRLM via reprogramming lipid metabolism in CAFs, and implicate HSPC111 may be a potential therapeutic target for preventing CRLM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interleukin-37 promotes colitis-associated carcinogenesis via SIGIRR-mediated cytotoxic T cells dysfunction

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 19 (2022) Cite this article. Interleukin-37b (hereafter called IL-37) was identified as fundamental inhibitor of natural and acquired immunity. The molecular mechanism and function of IL-37 in colorectal cancer (CRC) has been elusive. Here, we found that IL-37 transgenic (IL-37tg) mice were highly susceptible to colitis-associated colorectal cancer (CAC) and suffered from dramatically increased tumor burdens in colon. Nevertheless, IL-37 is dispensable for intestinal mutagenesis, and CRC cell proliferation, apoptosis, and migration. Notably, IL-37 dampened protective cytotoxic T cell-mediated immunity in CAC and B16-OVA models. CD8+ T cell dysfunction is defined by reduced retention and activation as well as failure to proliferate and produce cytotoxic cytokines in IL-37tg mice, enabling tumor evasion of immune surveillance. The dysfunction led by IL-37 antagonizes IL-18"“induced proliferation and effector function of CD8+ T cells, which was dependent on SIGIRR (single immunoglobulin interleukin-1 receptor-related protein). Finally, we observed that IL-37 levels were significantly increased in CRC patients, and positively correlated with serum CRC biomarker CEA levels, but negatively correlated with the CD8+ T cell infiltration in CRC patients. Our findings highlight the role of IL-37 in harnessing antitumor immunity by inactivation of cytotoxic T cells and establish a new defined inhibitory factor IL-37/SIGIRR in cancer-immunity cycle as therapeutic targets in CRC.
HEALTH
Nature.com

ZC3H15 promotes gastric cancer progression by targeting the FBXW7/c-Myc pathway

Zinc finger CCCH-type containing 15 (ZC3H15), a highly conserved eukaryotic protein, which was associated with several cellular processes and was ubiquitously expressed in various human tissues. Recent studies indicated that ZC3H15 was involved in tumorigenesis and may be a potential biomarker in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). However, the biological function and molecular mechanism of ZC3H15 in gastric cancer (GC) have not been studied. In this study, we revealed that ZC3H15 was highly expressed in GC and high ZC3H15 expression was closely linked to poor survival of patients with GC. We found that ZC3H15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and invasion by increasing c-Myc expression. Next, we found that ZC3H15 could modulate c-Myc protein stability by suppressing the transcription of FBXW7, which was mainly responsible for c-Myc degradation. Moreover, silencing of FBXW7 in ZC3H15-knockdown GC cells could partly abrogate the effects induced by ZC3H15 downregulation. Taken together, our data unearth the important roles of ZC3H15 in GC development and suggest that ZC3H15 may be a potential target for the treatment of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Phosphodiesterase 4D promotes angiotensin II-induced hypertension in mice via smooth muscle cell contraction

Hypertension is a common chronic disease, which leads to cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, and its prevalence is increasing. The cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)-protein kinase A (PKA) pathway participates in multiple cardiovascular diseases. Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4 has been shown to regulate PKA activity via cAMP specific hydrolysis. However, whether PDE4-cAMP-PKA pathway influences hypertension remains unknown. Herein, we reveal that PDE4D (one of PDE4 isoforms) expression is upregulated in the aortas of experimental hypertension induced by angiotensin II (Ang II). Furthermore, knockout of Pde4d in mouse smooth muscle cells (SMCs) attenuates Ang II-induced hypertension, arterial wall media thickening, vascular fibrosis and vasocontraction. Additionally, we find that PDE4D deficiency activates PKA-AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) signaling pathway to inhibit myosin phosphatase targeting subunit 1 (MYPT1)-myosin light chain (MLC) phosphorylation, relieving Ang II-induced SMC contraction in vitro and in vivo. Our results also indicate that rolipram, a PDE4 inhibitor, may be a potential drug for hypertension therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Urine DNA biomarkers for hepatocellular carcinoma screening

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) occurs in a well-defined high-risk patient population, but better screening tests are needed to improve sensitivity and efficacy. Therefore, we investigated the use of urine circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) as a screening test. Methods. Candidate markers in urine were selected from HCC and controls. We then enrolled...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HERC3 regulates epithelial-mesenchymal transition by directly ubiquitination degradation EIF5A2 and inhibits metastasis of colorectal cancer

E3 ligase is widely reported to exert fundamental functions in cancers. Through rigorous bioinformatic analysis concentrating E3 ligases based on data from Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) and data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), HERC3 was indicated to be downregulated in colorectal cancer (CRC) and HERC3 downregulation showed poor overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). Through qRT-PCR, western blotting and Immunohistochemistry (IHC), analytical results were validated based on tissues in Zhongshan hospital. Functionally, HERC3 was indicated to inhibit the migration, invasion and metastasis in vitro and in vivo through transwell assays, wound healing assays and vivo experiments. And HERC3 could regulate epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in CRC. Furthermore, immunoprecipitation (IP), coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) and GST-pulldown assays indicated that HERC3 could directly interact with EIF5A2 in vitro and in vivo through the RCC1 domain in HERC3. And HERC3 could function as an E3 to promote the K27 and K48-linked ubiquitination degradation of EIF5A2 via the HECT domain in HERC3, besides, K47, K67, K85, and K121 in EIF5A2 were identified as ubiquitination sites. In addition, HERC3 was indicated to affect the migration, invasion and metastasis and further regulatE EMT via EIF5A2/TGF-/Smad2/3 signal. The present study may provide insight into the mechanism of EMT in CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: EphA2"“YES1"“ANXA2 pathway promotes gastric cancer progression and metastasis

Correction to: Oncogene (2021) 40:3610"“3623 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-021-01786-6, published online 3 May 2021. After publication of this article, we noticed errors in Fig. 5G in the original manuscript, in which the images of the ANXA2-KD Vector (âˆ’) YES1(+) group were misused inadvertently. In this corrected version, we had replaced the incorrectly misused images with the correct original images and provided the correct Fig. 5 below. We confirm that the mistakes do not affect the results and conclusions of the study and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this mistake.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Cervical squamous cell carcinoma-secreted exosomal miR-221-3p promotes lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic metastasis by targeting VASH1

Correction to: Oncogene (2019) 38:1256"“1268 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-018-0511-x, published online 25 September 2018. After the publication of this article, the authors noted errors in Supplementary Figs. 2 and 6. In Supplementary Fig. 2, panel E, the same image was mistakenly presented for both miR-221 exo and anti-NC exo. In Supplementary Fig....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevalence and natural history of schwannomas in neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2): the influence of pathogenic variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. This study explores the natural history of vestibular, trigeminal and lower cranial nerve schwannomas (VS, TS, LCNS) in patients with Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), to understand how pathogenic variants (PVs) of the NF2 gene affect tumour burden and growth rate, viaÂ a retrospective analysis of a UK NF2 centre database and imaging. VS, TS and LCNS location and size were measured in accordance with a standardised protocol. PVs were categorised in accordance with the UK NF2 Genetic Severity Score (GSS). 153 patients (age 5"“82) had 458 schwannomas, of which 362 were previously untreated comprising: 204 VS, 93 TS, and 65 LCNS (IX, X, XI). 322 schwannomas had sequential imaging allowing growth rate analysis with a mean follow-up of 45 months. VS were universally present, and bilateral in 146/153 cases. 65% of tumours grew >2"‰mm during the study period at mean rate 2.0"‰mm/year. Significant association was found between increasing GSS and growth rate. TS occurred in 66/153 patients (bilateral in 27/153); 31% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.8"‰mm/yr). Significant increase in tumour prevalence was noted with increasing GSS. LCNS were found in 47/153 patients (bilateral in 19/153); 27% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.9"‰mm/yr). The trend for increased prevalence with increasing GSS did not reach significance. VS growth rate was significantly influenced by GSS and they were much more likely to grow than TS and LCNS. TS prevalence also correlated with increasing GSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A comparative multicentric long-term study of un-augmented modified Nishida procedure vs augmentation in unilateral sixth nerve palsy

To compare the effectiveness of three procedures: modified Nishida procedure alone vs modified Nishida procedure combined with medial rectus recession (MRc) vs modified Nishida procedure combined with MRc and botulinum toxin (BT) for severe unilateral sixth nerve palsy. Design. Consecutive, interventional case series. Methods. The medical records of a consecutive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Recent epidemiological studies of air pollution have adopted spatially-resolved prediction models to estimate air pollution concentrations at people's homes. However, the benefit of these models was limited in many studies that used existing health data relying on incomplete addresses resulting from confidentiality concerns or lack of interest when designed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Response to: Cost and time resourcing for ophthalmic simulation in the UK: a Royal College of Ophthalmologists' National Survey of regional Simulation Leads in 2021

Lockington D, Saleh GM, Spencer AF, Ferris J. Cost and time resourcing for ophthalmic simulation in the UK: a Royal College of Ophthalmologists' National Survey of regional Simulation Leads in 2021. Eye. 2021. Accessed 30 Nov 2021. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41433-021-01796-4. Schunk DH. Learning theories an educational perspective. Sixth edition.; Pearson new international...
HEALTH

