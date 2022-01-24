ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

ER stress-induced cell death proceeds independently of the TRAIL-R2 signaling axis in pancreatic Î² cells

By Cathrin Hagenlocher
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProlonged ER stress and the associated unfolded protein response (UPR) can trigger programmed cell death. Studies in cancer cell lines demonstrated that the intracellular accumulation of TRAIL receptor-2 (TRAIL-R2) and the subsequent activation of caspase-8 contribute significantly to apoptosis induction upon ER stress. While this might motivate therapeutic strategies that promote...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Pterostilbene downregulates BCR/ABL and induces apoptosis of T315I-mutated BCR/ABL-positive leukemic cells

In this study, we examined the antileukemic effects of pterostilbene, a natural methylated polyphenol analog of resveratrol that is predominantly found in berries and nuts, using various human and murine leukemic cells, as well as bone marrow samples obtained from patients with leukemia. Pterostilbene administration significantly induced apoptosis of leukemic cells, but not of non-malignant hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells. Interestingly, pterostilbene was highly effective in inducing apoptosis of leukemic cells harboring the BCR/ABL fusion gene, including ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant cells with the T315I mutation. In BCR/ABL+ leukemic cells, pterostilbene decreased the BCR/ABL fusion protein levels and suppressed AKT and NF-ÎºB activation. We further demonstrated that pterostilbene along with U0126, an inhibitor of the MEK/ERK signaling pathway, synergistically induced apoptosis of BCR/ABL+ cells. Our results further suggest that pterostilbene-promoted downregulation of BCR/ABL involves caspase activation triggered by proteasome inhibition-induced endoplasmic reticulum stress. Moreover, oral administration of pterostilbene significantly suppressed tumor growth in mice transplanted with BCR/ABL+ leukemic cells. Taken together, these results suggest that pterostilbene may hold potential for the treatment of BCR/ABL+ leukemia, in particular for those showing ABL-dependent TKI resistance.
CANCER
Nature.com

High glucose concentrations induce oxidative stress by inhibiting Nrf2 expression in rat MÃ¼ller retinal cells in vitro

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a complication of diabetes. Several studies have implicated oxidative stress as a fundamental factor in the progression of the disease. The nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) is one of the main regulators of redox homeostasis. Glia MÃ¼ller cells (MC) maintain the structural and functional stability of the retina. The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of high glucose concentrations on reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and Nrf2 expression levels in rat MC. MC were incubated with normal (NG; 5Â mM) or high glucose (HG; 25Â mM) for different times. Incubation with HG increased ROS levels from 12 to 48Â h but did not affect cell viability. However, exposure to 3Â h of HG caused a transient decrease Nrf2 levels. At that time, we also observed a decrease in the mRNA expression of Nrf2 target genes, glutathione levels, and catalase activity, all of which increased significantly beyond initial levels after 48Â h of incubation. HG exposure leads to an increase in the p65 subunit of nuclear factor-ÎºB (NF-kB) levels, and its target genes. These results suggest that high glucose concentrations lead to alteration of the redox regulatory capacity of Nrf2 mediated by NF-kB regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PD-L1 interacts with Frizzled 6 to activate Î²-catenin and form a positive feedback loop to promote cancer stem cell expansion

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) drive tumor initiation, progression, metastasis, and drug resistance. We report here that programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) is constitutively expressed in cancer cells to maintain and expand CSC through a novel mechanism in addition to promoting cancer cell immune evasion. We discovered that PD-L1 interacts with receptor Frizzled 6 to activate Î²-catenin signaling and increase Î²-catenin-targeted gene expression, such as a putative stem cell marker leucine-rich-repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5. Blockage of PD-L1 function, using a specific small hairpin RNA or a specific antibody, inhibits disease progression by reducing the CSC population in both colorectal and breast tumors. Moreover, Î²-catenin conversely regulates PD-L1 expression through a Î²-catenin complex binding site in the PD-L1 promoter. Our discoveries reveal that besides assistant tumor cell immune escaping, PD-L1 and Î²-catenin signaling form a positive feedback loop to promote cancer progression through CSC maintenance and expansion.
CANCER
Nature.com

A low amino acid environment promotes cell macropinocytosis through the YY1-FGD6 axis in Ras-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), cancer with a high mortality rate and the highest rate of KRAS mutation, reportedly internalizes proteins via macropinocytosis to adapt to low amino acid levels in the tumor microenvironment. Here, we aimed to identify a key regulator of macropinocytosis for the survival of tumor cells in a low amino acid environment in PDAC. FYVE, RhoGEF, and PH domain-containing protein 6 (FGD6) were identified as key regulators of macropinocytosis. FGD6 promoted PDAC cell proliferation, macropinocytosis, and tumor growth both in vitro and in vivo. The macropinocytosis level was decreased with FGD6 knockdown in PDAC cell lines. Moreover, FGD6 promoted macropinocytosis by participating in the trans-Golgi network and enhancing the membrane localization of growth factor receptors, especially the TGF-beta receptor. TGF-beta enhanced macropinocytosis in PDAC cells. Additionally, YAP nuclear translocation induced by a low amino acid tumor environment initiated FGD6 expression by coactivation with YY1. Clinical data analysis based on TCGA and GEO datasets showed that FGD6 expression was upregulated in PDAC tissue, and high FGD6 expression was correlated with poor prognosis in patients with PDAC. In tumor tissue from KrasG12D/+/Trp53R172H/âˆ’/Pdx1-Cre (KPC) mice, FGD6 expression escalated during PDAC development. Our results uncover a previously unappreciated mechanism of macropinocytosis in PDAC. Strategies to target FGD6 and growth factors membrane localization might be developed for the treatment of PDAC.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Nature.com

Enhanced glycolysis in granulosa cells promotes the activation of primordial follicles through mTOR signaling

In mammals, nonrenewable primordial follicles are activated in an orderly manner to maintain the longevity of reproductive life. Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR)-KIT ligand (KITL) signaling in pre-granulosa cells and phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)-protein kinase B (Akt)-forkhead Box O3a (FOXO3a) signaling in oocytes are important for primordial follicle activation. The activation process is accompanied by the enhancement of energy metabolism, but the causal relationship is unclear. In the present study, the levels of glycolysis-related proteins GLUT4, HK1, PFKL, and PKM2 were significantly increased in granulosa cells but were decreased in oocytes during the mouse primordial-to-primary follicle transition. Both short-term pyruvate deprivation in vitro and acute fasting in vivo increased the glycolysis-related gene and protein levels, decreased AMPK activity, and increased mTOR activity in mouse ovaries. The downstream pathways Akt and FOXO3a were phosphorylated, resulting in mouse primordial follicle activation. The blockade of glycolysis by 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG), but not the blockade of the communication network between pre-granulosa cells and oocyte by KIT inhibitor ISCK03, decreased short-term pyruvate deprivation-promoted mTOR activity. Glycolysis was also increased in human granulosa cells during the primordial-to-primary follicle transition, and short-term pyruvate deprivation promoted the activation of human primordial follicles by increasing the glycolysis-related protein levels and mTOR activity in ovarian tissues. Taken together, the enhanced glycolysis in granulosa cells promotes the activation of primordial follicles through mTOR signaling. These findings provide new insight into the relationship between glycolytic disorders and POI/PCOS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Role of fibrosarcoma-induced CD11b myeloid cells and tumor necrosis factor-Î± in B cell responses

The role of B cells in the anti-tumor immune response remains controversial. An increase in the number of B cells in the peripheral blood of some tumor patients has been associated with poor immunotherapy efficacy. However, the mechanism leading to the generation of these cells is not well-described. Using a fibrosarcoma model, we show that intraperitoneal administration of a xenogeneic antigen in tumor-bearing mice evokes large increases in antigen-specific serum immunoglobulin formation compared to tumor-naÃ¯ve mice. An inability of tumor-bearing mice to induce enhanced antibody production after myeloid cell depletion suggests the antibody responses are CD11b+ myeloid cell-dependent. In vitro, CD11b+ myeloid cells promoted B cell proliferation, activation, and survival. High levels of tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-Î± were produced by CD11b+ cells, and TNF-Î± blockade inhibited B cell responses. CD11b+ cells appear to be important promoters of B cell responses and targeting B cells may increase the efficacy of immunotherapy in tumor-bearing hosts.
CANCER
Nature.com

OCT4-induced oligodendrocyte progenitor cells promote remyelination and ameliorate disease

The generation of human oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) may be therapeutically valuable for human demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Here, we report the direct reprogramming of human somatic cells into expandable induced OPCs (iOPCs) using a combination of OCT4 and a small molecule cocktail. This method enables generation of A2B5+ (an early marker for OPCs) iOPCs within 2 weeks retaining the ability to differentiate into MBP-positive mature oligodendrocytes. RNA-seq analysis revealed that the transcriptome of O4+ iOPCs was similar to that of O4+ OPCs and ChIP-seq analysis revealed that putative OCT4-binding regions were detected in the regulatory elements of CNS development-related genes. Notably, engrafted iOPCs remyelinated the brains of adult shiverer mice and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis mice with MOG-induced 14 weeks after transplantation. In conclusion, our study may contribute to the development of therapeutic approaches for neurological disorders, as well as facilitate the understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying glial development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HLA-independent T cell receptors for targeting tumors with low antigen density

Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) are receptors for antigen that direct potent immune responses. Tumor escape associated with low target antigen expression is emerging as one potential limitation of their efficacy. Here we edit the TRAC locus in human peripheral blood T cells to engage cell-surface targets through their T cell receptor"“CD3 complex reconfigured to utilize the same immunoglobulin heavy and light chains as a matched CAR. We demonstrate that these HLA-independent T cell receptors (HIT receptors) consistently afford high antigen sensitivity and mediate tumor recognition beyond what CD28-based CARs, the most sensitive design to date, can provide. We demonstrate that the functional persistence of HIT T cells can be augmented by constitutive coexpression of CD80 and 4-1BBL. Finally, we validate the increased antigen sensitivity afforded by HIT receptors in xenograft mouse models of B cell leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia, targeting CD19 and CD70, respectively. Overall, HIT receptors are well suited for targeting cell surface antigens of low abundance.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#B Cell#Cancer Cell#Pancreatic Islets#Stress#Upr
Nature.com

PGK1 represses autophagy-mediated cell death to promote the proliferation of liver cancer cells by phosphorylating PRAS40

Autophagy predominantly promotes cell survival by recycling cell components, while it kills cells in specific contexts. Cell death related to autophagy plays important roles in multiple physiological and pathological situations including tumorigenesis, and the mechanism needs to be defined further. PRAS40 was found to be crucial in various cancers, and phosphorylation was reported to be involved in autophagy inhibition in monocytes. However, the detailed role of PRAS40 in autophagy and the relationship to tumorigenesis remain largely unknown. Herein we screened the binding partners of PRAS40, and found that PRAS40 interacted with Phosphoglycerate kinase 1 (PGK1). PGK1 phosphorylated PRAS40 at Threonine 246, which could be inhibited by blocking the interaction. Both in vitro and in vivo results revealed that PRAS40 mediated PGK1-induced cell growth. By tracing the mechanism, we found that PGK1 suppressed autophagy-mediated cell death, in which PRAS40 was crucial. Thus PGK1 phosphorylates PRAS40 to repress autophagy-mediated cell death under normoxia, promoting cellular proliferation. The binding of PGK1 to PRAS40 was transferred to Beclin1 under hypoxia, resulting in the increase of Beclin1 phosphorylation. These results suggest a novel model of tumorigenesis, in which PGK1 switches between repressing autophagy-mediated cell death via PRAS40 and inducing autophagy through Beclin1 according to the environmental oxygen level. Our study is anticipated to be able to offer novel insights in understanding PGK1/PRAS40 signaling hyperactivated cancers.
HEALTH
Nature.com

PLOD3 regulates the expression of YAP1 to affect the progression of non-small cell lung cancer via the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway

Procollagen-lysine, 2-oxoglutarate 5-dioxygenase (PLOD3) is a crucial oncogene in human lung cancer, whereas protein kinase C Î´ (PKCÎ´) acts as a tumor suppressor. In this study, we aimed to explore the regulation by PLOD3 on the expression of YAP1 to affect the progression of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) via the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway. We found that PLOD3, CDK1, and YAP1 were highly expressed, while LIMD1 was poorly expressed in NSCLC tissues. Mechanistic investigation demonstrated that silencing PLOD3 promoted the cleavage of PKCÎ´ in a caspase-dependent manner to generate a catalytically active fragment cleaved PKCÎ´, enhanced phosphorylation levels of CDK1, and LIMD1 but suppressed nuclear translocation of YAP1. Furthermore, functional experimental results suggested that loss of PLOD3 led to increased phosphorylation levels of CDK1 and LIMD1 and downregulated YAP1, thereby suppressing the proliferation, colony formation, cell cycle entry, and resistance to apoptosis of NSCLC cells in vitro and inhibiting tumor growth in vivo. Taken together, these results show that PLOD3 silencing activates the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway to prevent the progression of NSCLC, thus providing novel insight into molecular targets for treating NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sodium butyrate potentiates insulin secretion from rat islets at the expense of compromised expression of Î² cell identity genes

Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) produced by the gut microbiota have been well demonstrated to improve metabolic homeostasis. However, the role of SCFAs in islet function remains controversial. In the present study, none of the sodium acetate, sodium propionate, and sodium butyrate (SB) displayed acute impacts on insulin secretion from rat islets, whereas long-term incubation of the three SCFAs significantly potentiated pancreatic Î² cell function. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) revealed an unusual transcriptome change in SB-treated rat islets, with the downregulation of insulin secretion pathway and Î² cell identity genes, including Pdx1, MafA, NeuroD1, Gck, and Slc2a2. But these Î² cell identity genes were not governed by the pan-HDAC inhibitor trichostatin A. Overlapping analysis of H3K27Ac ChIP-seq and RNA-seq showed that the inhibitory effect of SB on the expression of multiple Î² cell identity genes was independent of H3K27Ac. SB treatment increased basal oxygen consumption rate (OCR), but attenuated glucose-stimulated OCR in rat islets, without altering the expressions of genes involved in glycolysis and tricarboxylic acid cycle. SB reduced the expression of Kcnj11 (encoding KATP channel) and elevated basal intracellular calcium concentration. On the other hand, SB elicited insulin gene expression in rat islets through increasing H3K18bu occupation in its promoter, without stimulating CREB phosphorylation. These findings indicate that SB potentiates islet function as a lipid molecule at the expense of compromised expression of islet Î² cell identity genes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Downregulated cytotoxic CD8 T-cell identifies with the NKG2A-soluble HLA-E axis as a predictive biomarker and potential therapeutic target in keloids

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Keloids are an abnormal fibroproliferative wound-healing disease with a poorly understood pathogenesis, making it difficult to predict and prevent this disease in clinical settings. Identifying disease-specific signatures at the molecular and cellular levels in both the blood circulation and primary lesions is urgently needed to develop novel biomarkers for risk assessment and therapeutic targets for recurrence-free treatment. There is mounting evidence of immune cell dysregulation in keloid scarring. In this study, we aimed to profile keloid scar tissues and blood cells and found that downregulation of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells is a keloid signature in the peripheral blood and keloid lesions. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that the NKG2A/CD94 complex was specifically upregulated, which might contribute to the significant reduction in CTLs within the scar tissue boundary. In addition, the NKG2A/CD94 complex was associated with high serum levels of soluble human leukocyte antigen-E (sHLA-E). We subsequently measured sHLA-E in our hospital-based study cohort, consisting of 104 keloid patients, 512 healthy donors, and 100 patients with an interfering disease. The sensitivity and specificity of sHLA-E were 83.69% (87/104) and 92.16% (564/612), respectively, and hypertrophic scars and other unrelated diseases exhibited minimal interference with the test results. Furthermore, intralesional therapy with triamcinolone combined with 5-fluorouracil drastically decreased the sHLA-E levels in keloid patients with better prognostic outcomes, while an incomplete reduction in the sHLA-E levels in patient serum was associated with higher recurrence. sHLA-E may effectively serve as a diagnostic marker for assessing the risk of keloid formation and a prognostic marker for the clinical outcomes of intralesional treatment.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

MicroRNA-181a"“2"“3p shuttled by mesenchymal stem cell-secreted extracellular vesicles inhibits oxidative stress in Parkinson's disease by inhibiting EGR1 and NOX4

The current study investigated the physiological mechanisms by which extracellular vesicle (EV)-encapsulated miR-181a"“2"“3p derived from mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) might mediate oxidative stress (OS) in Parkinson's disease (PD). First, 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA)-induced PD cell and mouse models were established, after which miR-181a"“2"“3p, EGR1, and NOX4 expression patterns were determined in SH-SY5Y cells and substantia nigra (SN) of PD mice. Next, the binding affinity among miR-181a"“2"“3p, EGR1, and NOX4 was identified using multiple assays. Gain- or loss-of-function experiments were further adopted to detect SH-SY5Y cell proliferation and apoptosis and to measure the levels of SOD, MDA, and ROS. Finally, the effects of miR-181a"“2"“3p from MSC-derived EVs in PD mouse models were also explored. It was found that miR-181a"“2"“3p was poorly expressed in 6-OHDA-induced SH-SY5Y cells, whereas miR-181a"“2"“3p from MSCs could be transferred into SH-SY5Y cells via EVs. In addition, miR-181a"“2"“3p could target and inhibit EGR1, which promoted the expression of NOX4. The aforementioned miR-181a"“2"“3p shuttled by MSC-derived EVs facilitated SH-SY5Y proliferation and SOD levels, but suppressed apoptosis and MDA and ROS levels by regulating EGR1 via inhibition of NOX4/p38 MAPK, so as to repress OS of PD. Furthermore, in PD mice, miR-181a"“2"“3p was carried by EVs from MSCs to alleviate apoptosis of dopamine neurons and OS, accompanied by increased expressions of Î±-syn and decreased 4-HNE in SN tissues. Collectively, our findings revealed that MSC-derived EV-loaded miR-181a"“2"“3p downregulated EGR1 to inhibit OS via the NOX4/p38 MAPK axis in PD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Phosphodiesterase 4D promotes angiotensin II-induced hypertension in mice via smooth muscle cell contraction

Hypertension is a common chronic disease, which leads to cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, and its prevalence is increasing. The cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)-protein kinase A (PKA) pathway participates in multiple cardiovascular diseases. Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4 has been shown to regulate PKA activity via cAMP specific hydrolysis. However, whether PDE4-cAMP-PKA pathway influences hypertension remains unknown. Herein, we reveal that PDE4D (one of PDE4 isoforms) expression is upregulated in the aortas of experimental hypertension induced by angiotensin II (Ang II). Furthermore, knockout of Pde4d in mouse smooth muscle cells (SMCs) attenuates Ang II-induced hypertension, arterial wall media thickening, vascular fibrosis and vasocontraction. Additionally, we find that PDE4D deficiency activates PKA-AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) signaling pathway to inhibit myosin phosphatase targeting subunit 1 (MYPT1)-myosin light chain (MLC) phosphorylation, relieving Ang II-induced SMC contraction in vitro and in vivo. Our results also indicate that rolipram, a PDE4 inhibitor, may be a potential drug for hypertension therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibition of MCL1 induces apoptosis in anaplastic large cell lymphoma and in primary effusion lymphoma

Overexpression of antiapoptotic BCL2 family proteins occurs in various hematologic malignancies and contributes to tumorigenesis by inhibiting the apoptotic machinery of the cells. Antagonizing BH3 mimetics provide an option for medication, with venetoclax as the first drug applied for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and for acute myeloid leukemia. To find additional hematologic entities with ectopic expression of BCL2 family members, we performed expression screening of cell lines applying the LL-100 panel. Anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) and primary effusion lymphoma (PEL), 2/22 entities covered by this panel, stood out by high expression of MCL1 and low expression of BCL2. The MCL1 inhibitor AZD-5991 induced apoptosis in cell lines from both malignancies, suggesting that this BH3 mimetic might be efficient as drug for these diseases. The ALCL cell lines also expressed BCLXL and BCL2A1, both contributing to survival of the cells. The combination of specific BH3 mimetics yielded synergistic effects, pointing to a novel strategy for the treatment of ALCL. The PI3K/mTOR inhibitor BEZ-235 could also efficiently be applied in combination with AZD-5991, offering an alternative to avoid thrombocytopenia which is associated with the use of BCLXL inhibitors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Canonical TGFÎ² signaling induces collective invasion in colorectal carcinogenesis through a Snail1- and Zeb1-independent partial EMT

Local invasion is the initial step towards metastasis, the main cause of cancer mortality. In human colorectal cancer (CRC), malignant cells predominantly invade as cohesive collectives and may undergo partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition (pEMT) at the invasive front. How this particular mode of stromal infiltration is generated is unknown. Here we investigated the impact of oncogenic transformation and the microenvironment on tumor cell invasion using genetically engineered organoids as CRC models. We found that inactivation of the Apc tumor suppressor combined with expression of oncogenic KrasG12D and dominant-negative Trp53R172H did not cell-autonomously induce invasion in vitro. However, oncogenic transformation primed organoids for activation of a collective invasion program upon exposure to the prototypical microenvironmental factor TGFÎ²1. Execution of this program co-depended on a permissive extracellular matrix which was further actively remodeled by invading organoids. Although organoids shed some epithelial properties particularly at the invasive edge, TGFÎ²1-stimulated organoids largely maintained epithelial gene expression while additionally implementing a mesenchymal transcription pattern, resulting in a pEMT phenotype that did not progress to a fully mesenchymal state. Notably, while TGFÎ²1 induced pEMT and promoted collective invasion, it abrogated self-renewal capacity of TKA organoids which correlated with the downregulation of intestinal stem cell (ISC) marker genes. Mechanistically, induction of the non-progressive pEMT required canonical TGFÎ² signaling mediated by Smad transcription factors (TFs), whereas the EMT master regulators Snail1 and Zeb1 were dispensable. Gene expression profiling provided further evidence for pEMT of TGFÎ²1-treated organoids and showed that their transcriptomes resemble those of human poor prognosis CMS4 cancers which likewise exhibit pEMT features. We propose that collective invasion in colorectal carcinogenesis is triggered by microenvironmental stimuli through activation of a novel, transcription-mediated form of non-progressive pEMT independently of classical EMT regulators.
CANCER
Nature.com

YTHDF2 promotes multiple myeloma cell proliferation via STAT5A/MAP2K2/p-ERK axis

Multiple myeloma (MM) is still incurable partially due to lacking effective therapeutic targets. Aberrant N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA modification plays a vital role in many cancers, however few researches are executed in MM. We first screened the m6A-related genes in MM patient cohorts and correlated these genes with patient outcomes. We found that YTHDF2, a well-recognized m6A reader, was increased in MM patients and associated with poor outcomes. Decreased YTHDF2 expression hampered MM cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, while enforced YTHDF2 expression reversed those effects. The analyses of m6A-RIP-seq and RIP-PCR indicated that STAT5A was the downstream target of YTHDF2, which was binding to the m6A modification site of STAT5A to promote its mRNA degradation. ChIP-seq and PCR assays revealed that STAT5A suppressed MM cell proliferation by occupying the transcription site of MAP2K2 to decrease ERK phosphorylation. In addition, we confirmed that YTHDF2 mediated the unphosphorylated form of STAT5A to inhibit the expression of MAP2K2/p-ERK. In conclusion, our study highlights that YTHDF2/STAT5A/MAP2K2/p-ERK axis plays a key role in MM proliferation and targeting YTHDF2 may be a promising therapeutic strategy.
CANCER
Nature.com

SENP2 regulates mitochondrial function and insulin secretion in pancreatic Î² cells

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Increasing evidence has shown that small ubiquitin-like modifier (SUMO) modification plays an important role in metabolic regulation. We previously demonstrated that SUMO-specific protease 2 (SENP2) is involved in lipid metabolism in skeletal muscle and adipogenesis. In this study, we investigated the function of SENP2 in pancreatic Î² cells by generating a Î² cell-specific knockout (Senp2-Î²KO) mouse model. Glucose tolerance and insulin secretion were significantly impaired in the Senp2-Î²KO mice. In addition, glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) was decreased in the islets of the Senp2-Î²KO mice without a significant change in insulin synthesis. Furthermore, islets of the Senp2-Î²KO mice exhibited enlarged mitochondria and lower oxygen consumption rates, accompanied by lower levels of S616 phosphorylated DRP1 (an active form of DRP1), a mitochondrial fission protein. Using a cell culture system of NIT-1, an islet Î² cell line, we found that increased SUMO2/3 conjugation to DRP1 due to SENP2 deficiency suppresses the phosphorylation of DRP1, which possibly induces mitochondrial dysfunction. In addition, SENP2 overexpression restored GSIS impairment induced by DRP1 knockdown and increased DRP1 phosphorylation. Furthermore, palmitate treatment decreased phosphorylated DRP1 and GSIS in Î² cells, which was rescued by SENP2 overexpression. These results suggest that SENP2 regulates mitochondrial function and insulin secretion at least in part by modulating the phosphorylation of DRP1 in pancreatic Î² cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transplantation of 3D adipose-derived stem cell/hepatocyte spheroids alleviates chronic hepatic damage in a rat model of thioacetamide-induced liver cirrhosis

Cirrhosis refers to irreversible liver damage where healthy tissue is replaced by scar tissue, resulting in impaired liver function. There is no cure and current treatments only prevent further liver damage; thus, novel therapeutic options are urgently needed. Here, we report a new approach that enables the formation of self-assembled 3D spheroids of adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) and murine hepatocytes (AML12) via reconstituted collagen fibers. Compared with the spheroids formed in the commercially available EZSHERE dish, the collagen fiber-based ADSC/hepatocyte spheroids offer a notable benefit in structure formation and paracrine factor secretion. To test the regenerative capability of the collagen fiber-based 3D ADSC/hepatocyte spheroids, a rat model of thioacetamide (TAA)-induced liver cirrhosis was employed. The transplantation of the collagen fiber-based 3D ADSC/hepatocyte spheroids show an improvement in liver function and ameliorates pathological liver cirrhosis in TAA-treated rats. In summary, our data show collagen fiber-based self-assembled 3D ADSC/hepatocyte spheroids to possess the excellent regenerative capacity in response to TAA-induced liver injury, promising an alternative therapeutic strategy for liver cirrhosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy