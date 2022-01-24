ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Neural correlates of reward processing distinguish healthy youth at familial risk for bipolar disorder from youth at familial risk for major depressive disorder

By Akua F. Nimarko
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth at familial risk for bipolar disorder (BD-risk) and major depressive disorder (MDD-risk) have aberrant reward processing, a core feature of these mood disorders. Whether BD risk differentiates from MDD risk in reward processing merits further study. We compared neural activation and connectivity during anticipation and outcome of monetary gain and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Symptoms and traits of borderline personality disorder may run in families

Family members of those with borderline personality disorder (BPD) show similarities in their brains and personalities—and even interpret some facial expressions similarly, according to a series of studies by researchers at the University of Toronto. "One of the more urgent questions I hear when I speak with family groups...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Bipolar Disorder Practice Essentials

Numerous factors contribute to bipolar disorder, including genetic, biochemical, psychodynamic, and environmental. Bipolar disorder, especially type 1, has a major genetic component, with the involvement of the ANK3, CACNA1C, and CLOCK genes. Having one affected first-degree relative is associated with a 5%-6% risk; having four or more is associated with a more than 50% risk. Discussing the genetic aspects of bipolar disorder with the patient and/or family can help relieve perceived guilt. Epigenetic contribution is also significant. Thus, excessive stress in the face of genetic vulnerability must be noted.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Stabilizing Circadian Rhythm Tied to Lower Suicide Risk in Bipolar Disorder

Social rhythm therapy (SRT), which uses behavioral strategies to support healthy sleep and other routines, is linked to improved mood and reduced suicide risk in young people with bipolar disorder (BD), early research suggests. The small study also showed SRT is both feasible and acceptable in this patient population. Results...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Corydon Times-Republican

Survey Highlights Difficulties of Living With Bipolar Disorder

Survey Highlights Difficulties of Living With Bipolar Disorder. THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living with and managing bipolar I disorder (BD-I) remains a profoundly challenging experience, according to the results of a survey released by the pharmaceutical company Alkermes and the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipolar Disorder#Mental Disorder#Anxiety Disorder#Conduct Disorder#Mdd#Bd#Mid#Hc
PsyPost

Neurofeedback might have clinical potential for patients with non-anxious major depressive disorder

Neurofeedback training might help to improve the effectiveness of certain psychological interventions for patients with depression, according to new research. But the findings indicate that fMRI neurofeedback might not be effective for patients with the anxious distress subtype of depression. The study, published in Psychological Medicine, examined a neurofeedback intervention...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptional programs regulating neuronal differentiation are disrupted in DLG2 knockout human embryonic stem cells and enriched for schizophrenia and related disorders risk variants

Coordinated programs of gene expression drive brain development. It is unclear which transcriptional programs, in which cell-types, are affected in neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia. Here we integrate human genetics with transcriptomic data from differentiation of human embryonic stem cells into cortical excitatory neurons. We identify transcriptional programs expressed during early neurogenesis in vitro and in human foetal cortex that are down-regulated in DLG2âˆ’/âˆ’ lines. Down-regulation impacted neuronal differentiation and maturation, impairing migration, morphology and action potential generation. Genetic variation in these programs is associated with neuropsychiatric disorders and cognitive function, with associated variants predominantly concentrated in loss-of-function intolerant genes. Neurogenic programs also overlap schizophrenia GWAS enrichment previously identified in mature excitatory neurons, suggesting that pathways active during prenatal cortical development may also be associated with mature neuronal dysfunction. Our data from human embryonic stem cells, when combined with analysis of available foetal cortical gene expression data, de novo rare variants and GWAS statistics for neuropsychiatric disorders and cognition, reveal a convergence on transcriptional programs regulating excitatory cortical neurogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations between family functioning during early to mid-childhood and weight status in childhood and adolescence: findings from a Quebec birth cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Impaired family functioning has been associated with obesity in children and adolescents, but few longitudinal studies exist. We examined whether family functioning from early to mid-childhood is associated with overweight and obesity in later childhood and adolescence. Methods. We examined data from the...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Immune marker levels in severe mental disorders: associations with polygenic risk scores of related mental phenotypes and psoriasis

Several lines of evidence implicate immune abnormalities in the pathophysiology of severe mental disorders (SMD) and comorbid mental disorders. Here, we use the data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of autoimmune diseases and mental phenotypes associated with SMD to disentangle genetic susceptibilities of immune abnormalities in SMD. We included 1004 patients with SMD and 947 healthy controls (HC) and measured plasma levels of IL-1Ra, sIL-2R, gp130, sTNFR-1, IL-18, APRIL, and ICAM-1. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) of six autoimmune disorders, CRP, and 10 SMD-related mental phenotypes were calculated from GWAS. General linear models were applied to assess the association of PRS with immune marker abnormalities. We found negative associations between PRS of educational attainment and IL-1Ra (P"‰="‰0.01) and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.01). There were nominal positive associations between PRS of psoriasis and sgp130 (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of anxiety and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.03), and nominal negative associations between PRS of anxiety and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of educational attainment and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.03). Associations explained minor amounts of the immune marker plasma-level difference between SMD and HC. Different PRS and immune marker associations in the SMD group compared to HC were shown for PRS of extraversion and IL-1Ra ([interaction effect (IE), P"‰="‰0.002), and nominally for PRS of openness and IL-1Ra (IE, P"‰="‰0.02) and sTNFR-1 (IE, P"‰="‰0.04). Our findings indicate polygenic susceptibilities to immune abnormalities in SMD involving genetic overlap with SMD-related mental phenotypes and psoriasis. Associations might suggest immune genetic factors of SMD subgroups characterized by autoimmune or specific mental features.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Common and specific large-scale brain changes in major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, and chronic pain: a transdiagnostic multimodal meta-analysis of structural and functional MRI studies

Major depressive disorder (MDD), anxiety disorders (ANX), and chronic pain (CP) are closely-related disorders with both high degrees of comorbidity among them and shared risk factors. Considering this multi-level overlap, but also the distinct phenotypes of the disorders, we hypothesized both common and disorder-specific changes of large-scale brain systems, which mediate neural mechanisms and impaired behavioral traits, in MDD, ANX, and CP. To identify such common and disorder-specific brain changes, we conducted a transdiagnostic, multimodal meta-analysis of structural and functional MRI-studies investigating changes of gray matter volume (GMV) and intrinsic functional connectivity (iFC) of large-scale intrinsic brain networks across MDD, ANX, and CP. The study was preregistered at PROSPERO (CRD42019119709). 320 studies comprising 10,931 patients and 11,135 healthy controls were included. Across disorders, common changes focused on GMV-decrease in insular and medial-prefrontal cortices, located mainly within the so-called default-mode and salience networks. Disorder-specific changes comprised hyperconnectivity between default-mode and frontoparietal networks and hypoconnectivity between limbic and salience networks in MDD; limbic network hyperconnectivity and GMV-decrease in insular and medial-temporal cortices in ANX; and hypoconnectivity between salience and default-mode networks and GMV-increase in medial temporal lobes in CP. Common changes suggested a neural correlate for comorbidity and possibly shared neuro-behavioral chronification mechanisms. Disorder-specific changes might underlie distinct phenotypes and possibly additional disorder-specific mechanisms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Altered canonical and striatal-frontal resting state functional connectivity in children with pathogenic variants in the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway

Mounting evidence supports the role of the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase (Ras/MAPK) pathway in neurodevelopmental disorders. Here, the authors used a genetics-first approach to examine how Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants affect the functional organization of the brain and cognitive phenotypes including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Functional MRI was used to examine resting state functional connectivity (RSFC) in association with Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants in children with Noonan syndrome (NS). Participants (age 4"“12 years) included 39 children with NS (mean age 8.44, SD"‰="‰2.20, 25 females) and 49 typically developing (TD) children (mean age 9.02, SD"‰="‰9.02, 33 females). Twenty-eight children in the NS group and 46 in the TD group had usable MRI data and were included in final analyses. The results indicated significant hyperconnectivity for the NS group within canonical visual, ventral attention, left frontoparietal and limbic networks (p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Higher connectivity within canonical left frontoparietal and limbic networks positively correlated with cognitive function within the NS but not the TD group. Further, the NS group demonstrated significant group differences in seed-based striatal-frontal connectivity (Z"‰>"‰2.6, p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Hyperconnectivity within canonical brain networks may represent an intermediary phenotype between Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants and cognitive phenotypes, including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Altered striatal-frontal connectivity corresponds with smaller striatal volume and altered white matter connectivity previously documented in children with NS. These results may indicate delayed maturation and compensatory mechanisms and they are important for understanding the pathophysiology underlying cognitive phenotypes in NS and in the broader population of children with neurodevelopmental disorders.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

ECT lowers risk of mortality in older patients with mood disorders

Older patients who receive electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for treatment of mood disorders have lower risk of mortality and greater protection against short-term risk of suicide, according to a Yale study. The observational study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, involved 41,620 inpatients whose average age was 75. Approximately one-quarter...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about exercises for anxiety

Exercises for anxiety relief may help a person manage certain anxiety symptoms, such as muscle tension, increased heart rate, and rapid breathing. Breathing exercises help foster deep, even breaths that promote diaphragmatic breathing. These exercises may reduce anxiety and help a person relax by restoring a typical breathing pattern. Anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 7 Signs of Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mood disorder characterized by alternating episodes of elevated mood (mania) and episodes of low mood (depression) that can last from days to weeks. Symptoms of bipolar disorder can cause unpredictable changes in mood and behavior, causing difficulty leading a normal life....
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Why Bipolar Disorder Stigma Exists

Bipolar disorder, previously known as manic depression, is a mental health disorder characterized by extreme changes in mood or energy levels. The classic symptoms are alternating episodes of mania (elevated mood), followed by periods of severe depression. Far too often, bipolar disorder is portrayed in the media in exaggerated form,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Connecticut Post

Tips That Help Me Manage My Bipolar Disorder and My Working Life

Mental health has been a trending topic in society within the past few years, but in terms of discussing it and improving upon it as a whole, we’re nowhere near where we need to be. Speaking from my own experience, I’m diagnosed with bipolar disorder type one, where I experience more waves of mania than depression, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t get depressed at times. Both mania and depression can get in my way when it comes to working, and while I can predict when a manic and/or depressive episode is coming on, I still struggle to manage my episodes when it comes to working. If you’re anything like me, you’ll find the following tips useful to help get back on your A game.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy