An employee app is the missing piece to the talent crisis– currently aggravated by Omicron – and it is something that can help hoteliers retain talent in the long run. 2022 is well underway but attracting job seekers to fill vacant hospitality positions is getting more difficult by the day. Those previously employed have moved on, either because they lost confidence in their employer, or they opted to work in less demanding environments. With employment priorities changing and people rethinking their options, research shows that former hospitality workers do not plan to return.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO