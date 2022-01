You probably figured that a wine bar across the street from Southlake Town Square would be upscale, but Jane doesn’t wear its ritziness on its sleeve. It’s a more or less unassuming place, though the black and white marble interior and matching chairs do signal to you that the establishment is serious about quality. I sat outdoors on the patio space, where the concrete sidewalk is covered with turf and the TVs show whatever big game is on. This way, I was able to share the space with college football fans or a bachelorette party while still feeling safe.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO