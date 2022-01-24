ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

AG candidate Leonard visits Copper Country

Daily Mining Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON — One of the Republican candidates looking to become Michigan’s next attorney general visited the Copper Country Saturday. Tom Leonard spoke to crowds at the Nite Owl Cafe in L’Anse and the Rock House in Houghton Saturday, part of a three-day tour of the Upper...

www.mininggazette.com

