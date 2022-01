IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital ("IRA") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two newly-constructed Assisted Living and Memory Care facilities totaling 160 units in the Northern California cities of Dublin (Alameda County) and Novato (Marin County). As one of the most active players in the medical office, life science, and ambulatory surgery space, IRA Capital is growing and diversifying its healthcare real estate portfolio with its latest $106.5 Million acquisition and launch of a new seniors housing strategy. The transaction marks IRA Capital's first acquisition in the sector with a plan to continue strategically acquiring similar well-located assets in high barrier to entry markets along the west coast.

