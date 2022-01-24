New Placer Dome and Copaur Minerals Defines New Drill Targets at Separate Zone at the Bolo Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, OTC:EVGUF, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to announce release of an animated video of the gold and silver-rich GL1 Main zone, located on the Company’s Golden Lion property in north-central B.C. The video has been created, in part, from data generated by a 3D geological modeling exercise, imagery and results from which were released early last week (see news, January 17, 2022). The video shows the progressive development of the GL1 Main zone through time, commencing with Newmont’s historical drilling in 1984, through drilling carried out by Evergold in 2020, and culminating with Evergold’s 2021 drill discovery, in its final 3 holes, of the property’s first high-grade domain. The high-grade domain, which comes to surface and returned the highest grades of precious and base metals yet seen in drilling at Golden Lion (see news, November 16, 2021), will be the focus of follow-up drilling in the 2022 field season.

