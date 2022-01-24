ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Drills Longest Continuous Clay Intercept to Date on the McGee Lithium Clay Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") is pleased to announce that the first drill hole (hole...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Nevada Silver Corporation Reports Final Assay Results From 2021 Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Nevada Silver Corporation ('NSC' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide a final update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ('Corcoran' or the 'Project') in Nevada, USA. The results are from completed assay data in NSC's recent 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Cruz Battery drills Nevada lithium discovery

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CRUZ-CSE, BKTPF-OTC Pink, A3CWU7-Frankfurt] said Monday it is drilling a significant new lithium discovery at its Solar Lithium project in Nevada. The Solar project directly borders American Lithium Corp.’s [LI-TSXV, LIACF-OTCQB, 5LA1-Frankfurt] Tonopah Lithium Project (TLC) claims, which are estimated to contain 5.37 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in the measure and indicated category and another 1.76 million tonnes in the inferred category.
NEVADA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Ore Announces Drilling Program at Jackpot Lithium Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company" or "Infinite") is pleased to announce a 3,000 m drilling program on its Jackpot Lithium Project. The company has contracted Niigaani Drilling Incorporated who will begin the program in early February.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS UNIFIED SERIES TRUST

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. You have engaged Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. (“Pekin Hardy”, “we” or “our”) to act as the sole investment advisor to the Appleseed fund (the “Fund”), a series of the Unified Series Trust, an Ohio business trust (the “Trust”). The Trust has adopted an Administrative Services Plan (the “Plan”) on behalf of the Fund’s Investor Class that provides for the Fund, on behalf of its Investor Class, to make payments to Pekin Hardy, which Pekin Hardy is required to use to pay for Administrative Services (as defined in the Plan) on behalf of and as agent of the Trust.
ECONOMY
KRDO News Channel 13

Senator John Hickenlooper tours EVRAZ steel mill expansion in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The expansion project at the EVRAZ North America steel mill is around thirty percent complete, according to EVRAZ CEO Skip Herald. Thursday, they gave Senator John Hickenlooper a tour of their progress on the $500 million dollar project. The steel mill now runs completely on solar energy. Once the expansion to The post Senator John Hickenlooper tours EVRAZ steel mill expansion in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy