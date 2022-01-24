ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Marshall Motor Holdings plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose...

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP For: Jan 25 Filed by: Vuchetich Scott Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Restricted stock...
Wyoming News

#15. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

- 2020 employee engagement score: 82.5 (19.6% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 78.1 - One-year score change: +4.4 - Agency workforce size: midsize Responsible for promoting confidence in the financial system, this agency insures deposits at banks for at least $250,000 and limits the effect of a bank failure on the overall economy. Its staff includes bank examiners, financial analysts, economists, and other professionals. In 2019, the FDIC started a new employee engagement program that encourages participation in project teams to improve the workplace and support the agency’s mission.
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Announces CFO Transition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Luxfer Holdings PLC [NYSE: LXFR] (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that Heather Harding, Chief Financial Officer, has elected to retire. Luxfer is pleased to appoint Steve Webster as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1st, 2022. To ensure an orderly transition, Ms. Harding will act as an advisor to the Company through December 31st, 2022.
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ZION OIL & GAS INC For: Jan 25 Filed by: Moskowitz Jeffrey

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 UBS AG

Linked to the least performing of the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index due on or about February 26, 2027. UBS AG Trigger Autocallable Contingent Yield Notes (the “Notes”) are unsubordinated, unsecured debt obligations issued by UBS AG (“UBS” or the “issuer”) linked to the least performing of the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index (each an “underlying asset” and together the “underlying assets”). If the closing level of each underlying asset is equal to or greater than its coupon barrier on an observation date (including the final valuation date), UBS will pay you a contingent coupon on the related coupon payment date. If the closing level of any underlying asset is less than its coupon barrier on an observation date, no contingent coupon will be paid for the related coupon payment date. UBS will automatically call the Notes early if the closing level of each underlying asset on any observation date (beginning after 12 months) prior to the final valuation date is equal to or greater than its call threshold level, which is a level of each underlying asset equal to a percentage of its initial level, as indicated below. If the Notes are subject to an automatic call, UBS will pay you on the coupon payment date corresponding to such observation date (the “call settlement date”) a cash payment per Note equal to the principal amount plus any contingent coupon otherwise due, and no further payments will be made on the Notes. If the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of each underlying asset is equal to or greater than its downside threshold, at maturity, UBS will pay you a cash payment per Note equal to the principal amount. If the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of any underlying asset is less than its downside threshold, at maturity, UBS will pay you a cash payment per Note that is less than the principal amount, if anything, resulting in a percentage loss on your initial investment equal to the percentage decline in the closing level of the underlying asset with the lowest underlying return (the “least performing underlying asset”) from its initial level to its final level over the term of the Notes and, in extreme situations, you could lose all of your initial investment. Investing in the Notes involves significant risks. You will lose a significant portion or all of your initial investment if the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of any underlying asset is less than its downside threshold. You may not receive some or all of the contingent coupons during the term of the Notes. You will be exposed to the market risk of each underlying asset on each observation date, including the final valuation date, and any decline in the level of one underlying asset may negatively affect your return and will not be offset or mitigated by a lesser decline or any potential increase in the level of any other underlying asset. Higher contingent coupon rates are generally associated with a greater risk of loss. The contingent repayment of principal only applies if you hold the Notes until the maturity date. Any payment on the Notes, including any repayment of principal, is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS. If UBS were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the Notes and you could lose all of your initial investment.
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 of its
StreetInsider.com

Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (“Pardes”), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EVANS BANCORP INC For: Jan 25 Filed by: Maroney Kevin D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) Reports a Mixed Quarter - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reiterated an Overweight rating and $28.00 price target on AT&T (NYSE: T) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Dow expects strong first-quarter sales on higher prices

(Reuters) -Dow Inc on Thursday forecast better-than-expected sales for the current quarter after fourth-quarter results beat estimates, helped by higher prices for its products as supplies remained tight amid strong demand. Shares of the company, which makes chemicals used in a range of products including food packaging, mattresses, textiles and...
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com

A.O. Smith (AOS) Declares $.28 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) declared a quarterly dividend of $.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 28, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent. For...
StreetInsider.com

TE Connectivity (TEL) Tops Q1 EPS by 16c

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.76, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. GUIDANCE:. TE Connectivity sees Q2 2022 EPS of $1.70, versus the consensus of $1.69. For earnings history...
