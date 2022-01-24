Qualcomm’s IoT Unit Reimagines Retail

2020 saw the launch of the awkwardly named Legion Phone Duel 2 and this year it’s being reported that Lenovo will follow it up with not one but two new gaming smartphones with the ‘Duel’ moniker being dropped entirely. The two gaming phones are said to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets and up to 18GB of RAM and will be known as the Legion Phone 3 Elite and Legion Phone 3 Pro. The leak gives us our first look at the phones as well as details on the specifications, so join us after the break for more.

