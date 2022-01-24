Qualcomm’s IoT Unit Reimagines Retail

New solution from Tencent Cloud utilizes Semtech’s LoRa Cloud™ for users to connect Internet of Things devices to the Cloud immediately. Semtech Corporation a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and Tencent Cloud, a leading technology company in China, announced a definitive agreement for LoRa Cloud™ geolocation services to be offered to customers via Tencent’s Cloud IoT Explorer. LoRa Cloud, part of the LoRa Edge™ geolocation platform, is now integrated into the Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer enabling customers in China to immediately connect Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices using LoRa Edge to the Cloud. Chinese enterprises and developers benefit from the flexible, low power and cost-effective geolocation service solutions with high reliability and wide coverage of the Wi-Fi positioning capability of the Tencent Map.
