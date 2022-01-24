ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Qualcomm’s IoT Unit Reimagines Retail

By Jeff Clemetson
San Diego Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego-based ’s IoT unit has been working toward transforming retail for over three years now, and this week the company presented its vision of a tech-enhanced retail shopping experience at NRF 2022. Previously, Qualcomm’s retail technology ventures involved growing businesses around industrial handheld devices and point of...

